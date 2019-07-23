SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, July 11

8:10 a.m., County Road J at County Road 10, Pike Twp., injury accident.

9:56 a.m., 13972 County Road K, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

12:10 p.m., 271 Mill St., Metamora, civil matter.

4:06 p.m., 14900 County Road H #67, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

4:37 p.m., 8793 County Road 11, Pike Twp., juveniles.

4:44 p.m., 14225 County Road C, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

4:47 p.m., 14049 County Road 10-2, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.

5:38 p.m., County Road M at County Road 11, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:56 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, keep the peace.

6:59 p.m., 4697 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

7:24 p.m., 2949 County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

9:53 p.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road D, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

Friday, July 12

3:52 a.m., 6670 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Dollar General, assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:21 a.m., 13403 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., harassment.

9:37 a.m., 27360 County Road M, Gorham Twp., injury accident.

11:15 a.m., 4896 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

11:34 a.m., 24597 County Road B, German Twp., animal call.

5:44 p.m., 2581 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., criminal damaging.

6:06 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #85, Fulton Twp., harassment.

6:41 p.m., 305 Garnsey Ave., Metamora, Metamora Park, civil matter.

6:48 p.m., 15045 County Road 21, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:20 p.m., 4396 County Road 13, York Twp., harassment.

8:14 p.m., 6242 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

8:19 p.m., 12399 County Road 13 Suite L29, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, hit-skip accident.

8:43 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.

9:28 p.m., 311 Meadow Lane, Metamora, check on welfare.

11:30 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Magnuman, suspicious activity.

11:31 p.m., 115 S. Fayette St., Fayette, burglary.

11:59 p.m., 115 S. Fayette St., Fayette, K-9 Unit.

Saturday, July 13

12:37 a.m., 12399 County Road 13 #499, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, 911 hang-up.

1:28 a.m., 253 Maple Ave., Pettisville, fireworks.

2:07 a.m., County Road 6 at U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:09 a.m., 7053 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

2:21 a.m., 12399 County Road 13 Suite C9, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, unwanted subject.

2:28 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 4-3, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:37 a.m., 3171 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., assist public.

8:02 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road M, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

9:34 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #118, Fulton Twp., civil process.

12:15 p.m., 3168 County Road 18, Clinton Twp., criminal mischief.

2:36 p.m., 9771 State Highway 109 at County Road J, Pike Twp., wire/pole/trees down.

4:50 p.m., 20725 County Road B, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:06 p.m., 14900 County Road H #67, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

10:25 p.m., County Road 9 at County Road D, York Twp., fireworks.

11:38 p.m., 12985 County Road 14-2, Chesterfield Twp., Oakshade Raceway, accident with property damage.

Sunday, July 14

12 a.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, intoxicated subject.

12:26 a.m., County Road K at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., injury accident.

1:58 a.m., 14900 County Road H #67, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

5:35 a.m., 3964 County Road N, Amboy Twp., suspicious person.

9 a.m., County Road K at County Road 19, Dover Twp., criminal damaging.

12:25 p.m., 6767 County Road 9, York Twp., assist other unit.

12:48 p.m., 19330 County Road A, German Twp., vandalism.

1:10 p.m., County Road E at County Road 26, German Twp., accident with property damage.

1:46 p.m., 320 Main St., Metamora, motorcycle/ATV complaint.

4:20 p.m., 17860 County Road MN, Chesterfield Twp., vandalism.

6:03 p.m., 4539 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

7:49 p.m., 309 E. Main St., Metamora, motorcycle/ATV complaint.

10:07 p.m., 10555 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

Monday, July 15

4:27 a.m., 14900 County Road H #67, Dover Twp., mental issue.

10:05 a.m., 17386 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., M E Miller Tire Co., larceny.

11:30 a.m., County Road K at State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:40 a.m., 25641 County Road L, Franklin Twp., suspicious person.

11:47 a.m., 5141 Rainbow Drive, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

12:19 p.m., County Road AC at County Road B, Clinton Twp., hit-skip accident.

12:24 p.m., 9484 County Road C, York Twp., animal call.

12:33 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, check on welfare.

12:39 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road D, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:06 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., injury accident.

3:01 p.m., County Road T at County Road 7, Royalton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

3:05 p.m., 12866 County Road U, Royalton Twp., criminal damaging.

3:31 p.m., County Road E at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., traffic offense.

4:30 p.m., County Road 19 at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, Clinton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

7:02 p.m., 222 Maddie St., Swanton, neighbor trouble.

7:09 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

7:34 p.m., 7516 County Road J, Pike Twp., unwanted subject.

8:54 p.m., 7800 State Highway 109, York Twp., Fulton County Processing, unwanted subject.

Tuesday, July 16

12:29 a.m., 6271 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

5:28 a.m., 13045 County Road 8, Royalton Twp., burglary.

12:42 p.m., 5602 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

2:04 p.m., 8940 County Road 5-2, Fulton Twp., suspicious person.

2:30 p.m., 11213 County Road C, York Twp., suspicious activity.

3:28 p.m., 2191 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., larceny.

4:15 p.m., County Road T at County Road 20, Gorham Twp., juveniles.

5:42 p.m., 7050 County Road D, York Twp., larceny.

6:04 p.m., County Road F at County Road 18-2, Clinton Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

8:08 p.m., County Road 10-2 at County Road K, Pike Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

8:22 p.m., 3405 County Road T, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

11:21 p.m., 6772 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., injury accident.

Wednesday, July 17

12:21 a.m., 14900 County Road H #57, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

12:38 a.m., 7300 State Highway 109, Delta, MetalX, disabled vehicle.

3:04 a.m., 9967 U.S. 20A, York Twp., check on welfare.

3:37 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, assist public.

5:18 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:32 a.m., County Road 18 at County Road L, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

11:34 a.m., 6868 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.

12:15 p.m., 8479 County Road FG, York Twp., civil matter.

1:27 p.m., 3022 County Road N, Amboy Twp., identity theft.

1:58 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.

3:07 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing, miscellaneous assist.

4:01 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

4:20 p.m., 17688 County Road K, Dover Twp., civil matter.

4:26 p.m., 2880 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:26 p.m., 122 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Stars and Stripes, assault.

5:48 p.m., 15370 County Road K, Dover Twp., Dennis Potato Farm, traffic offense.

5:56 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

6:57 p.m., 25050 County Road M, Gorham Twp., livestock on roadway.

7:31 p.m., 8334 County Road L, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:39 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #114, Fulton Twp., larceny.

8:32 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, domestic trouble.

Thursday, July 18

5:14 a.m., County Road H at County Road 5, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.