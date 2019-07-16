WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, July 3

8:08 a.m., 634 Cherry St., zone violation.

10:38 a.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #10, hit-skip accident.

11:31 a.m., 318 S. Mapelwood Ave., abandoned vehicle.

12:15 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #905, rape.

12:54 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.

2:15 p.m., 303 W. Leggett St., 911 hang-up.

3:04 p.m., 208 Hickory St., 911 hang-up.

5:05 p.m., 840 W. Elm St., verbal argument.

6:58 p.m., 323 S. Shoop Ave., Starkweather and Sons Roofing and Siding, 911 hang-up.

7:24 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1300, 911 hang-up.

7:37 p.m., 850 W. Elm St., True North Church, suspicious person.

7:55 p.m., 621 E. Oak St., larceny.

9:22 p.m., 230 Greco Drive, neighborhood trouble.

9:53 p.m., 1039 Seneca Drive, 911 hang-up.

9:54 p.m., 1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Dorothy B. Biddle Park, 911 hang-up.

10:38 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave., Dollar General, accident with property damage.

10:54 p.m., E. Walnut Street at Prospect Street, debris in roadway.

11:18 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #53, loud noise.\

11:29 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, lost item reported.

Thursday, July 4

4:07 a.m., 535 E. Linfoot St., investigate complaint.

10:35 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

10:40 a.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, disorderly conduct.

1:13 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, suspicious person.

1:59 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.

Friday, July 5

5:50 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, investigate complaint.

6:02 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, debris in roadway.

8:02 a.m., W. Elm Street, investigate complaint.

9:28 a.m., 455 E. Airport Hwy., Skye Cinema, accident with property damage.

9:52 a.m., 100 block E. Oak Street, dog running loose.

12:25 p.m., 1000 block N. Glenwood Avenue, debris in roadway.

1:33 p.m., 621 E. Oak St., bike theft.

2:25 p.m., 211 Hickory St., 911 hang-up.

3:32 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, civil matter.

3:53 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, mental issue.

4:48 p.m., 444 Potter St., harassment.

8:16 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1202, juveniles.

10:36 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.

11:42 p.m., 15165 State Highway 2, Wauseon Union Cemetery, suspicious vehicle.

Saturday, July 6

1:38 a.m., 229 Beech St., domestic violence.

1:48 a.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Linfoot Street, animal call.

1:53 a.m., 307 E. Walnut St., injury accident.

8:34 a.m., S. Shoop Avenue at E. Leggett Street, animal call.

4:36 p.m., 330 Virginia Drive, animal call.

5:02 p.m., 705 S. Harvest Lane, animal call.

8:37 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #700, 911 hang-up.

9:33 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #60, loud noise.

10:25 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at Arrowhead Trail, juveniles.

10:43 p.m., 363 W. Elm St. #2, check on welfare.

11:49 p.m., 815 Ottokee St., burglary.

Sunday, July 7

8:40 a.m., 318 W. Chestnut St., Hill Manufacturing, open door.

11:19 a.m., 800 W. Linfoot St., suspicious activity.

11:43 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, animal call.

1:24 p.m., 404 E. Superior St., 911 hang-up.

1:41 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.

3:06 p.m., 1060 N. Shoop Ave., O’Reilly Auto Parts, injury accident.

4:50 p.m., 441 W. Elm St., larceny.

5:01 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, hit-skip accident.

11:45 p.m., 837 Wood St., unwanted subject.

Monday, July 8

5:43 a.m., 940 E. Leggett St., Wauseon Primary School, animal call.

7:23 a.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.

9:01 a.m., 152 S. Fulton St., Fulton County Administration Building, lost item.

11:22 a.m., N. Fulton Street at W. Chestnut Street, debris in roadway.

12:06 p.m., 449 Walnut St., animal call.

12:11 p.m., 123 N. Fulton St., DB Downtown Billiards, investigate complaint.

2:27 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

5:54 p.m., W. Leggett Street, suspicious vehicle.

6:44 p.m., 420 Cole St., investigate complaint.

7:07 p.m., Edgewood Drive at S. Shoop Avenue, investigate complaint.

8:52 p.m., 319 Clinton St., harassment.

9:35 p.m., 600 Wood St., suspicious vehicle.

10:19 p.m., E. Leggett Street, suspicious person.

Tuesday, July 9

1:36 a.m., 270 Neva Drive, assault.

6:45 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

10:48 a.m., 609 W. Leggett St., abandoned vehicle.

10:53 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1301, trespassing.

2:30 p.m., 720 Ottokee St., domestic violence.

5:04 p.m., 200 block Jefferson Street, larceny.

6:32 p.m., 665 E. Linfoot St., lost item.

7:37 p.m., 508 Third St., animal call.

Wednesday, July 10

4:17 a.m., 620 Cherry St., 911 hang-up.

7 a.m., 235 Grant St., mental issue