Courthouse News

Western District Court

Samantha M. Baser, Napoleon, speed, $130.

Max E. Esterline, Pioneer, Ohio, failure to obey traffic control, $195.

Rigoberto Torres, Wauseon, speed, $195.

Misty M. Brothers, Pittsford, Mich., speed, $140.

Elijah R. Thomas, Wauseon, failure to confine dog, $108.

Andrew L. Dombrowski, Fayette, failure to confine and register dog, no dog tags, $351, no violations of law for one year.

Brook M. Puricelli, Wauseon, speed, $140.

Leroy E. Taylor Jr., Monroe, Mich., suspended driver’s license, $243.

Brandon M. Nichols, Wauseon, passing on right, $130.

Rene Gomez, Archbold, speed, $130.

Rex. A. Brenneman, Napoleon, speed, $195.

Jose M. Padilla Hernandez, Toledo, speed, $193.

William L. Fricke, Wauseon, speed, $140.

Krystal N. Warf, Fayette, cruelty to animal, $469 plus costs, no violations of law for one year.

Santos B. Gomez Ramirez, Fayette, operating vehicle while intoxicated, no driver’s license, $537, license suspended one year, driver intervention program and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

Christa Przepiora, Wauseon, failure to confine dog, $108.

Larry J. Dauwalter Jr., Fayette, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Tabitha M. Carpenter, Kunkle, Ohio, no driver’s license, $168.

Robert L. Nafziger, Wauseon, shifting load, $130.

Israel Cartagena, Michigan City, Ind., no license plate light, $150 plus costs.

Angelique R. Boey, Elyria, Ohio, violating protection order, $233, four days jail with credit for time served, no violations of law for one year.

Wesley S. Nartker, Archbold, speed, $210.

Zachary W. Whitten, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, fictitious plates, $865, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for two years.

Valentin E. Roblero, Wauseon, no driver’s license, $312.

Guadalupe D. Alvarez Ramirez, Archbold, speed, expired driver’s license, $507.

Amanda Blankenship, Defiance, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle, $183, no violations of law for six months.

Steven M. Adams Jr., Portsmouth, Ohio, possession of marijuana, speed, $432.

Brandon A. Gloor, Wauseon, no driver’s license, $243.

Alan L. Miller, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243, license suspended one year, no violations of law for one year.

Erika M. Lopez, Fayette, failure to register and confine dog, no dog tags, $300 plus costs.

Stephen Martinez, Wauseon, failure to file tax return, $266.

Salvador Garza Jr., Adrian, Mich., petty theft, $304.60, 60 days jail with credit for 50 days, reportable probation one year, $622 restitution, no violations of law for two years.

Sara Garza, Adrian, Mich., petty theft, $304.60, 60 days jail with credit for 50 days, reportable probation one year, $622 restitution, no violations of law for two years.

Jamie S. Johnson, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $183, two days jail with credit for time served, no violations of law for one year.

Clark C. Joughin, Fayette, criminal mischief, $183, reportable probation for six months, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for one year.

Robet E. Black, Jerome, Mich., criminal damaging, $188.60.

Jacob Gallman, Defiance, suspended driver’s license, $443.

Katie L. Lamb, Napoleon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Joshua A. Miller, Archbold, starting and backing, $195.

Andrew G. Leininger, Lyons, consumed alcohol in motor vehicle, $183, no violations of law for six months.

Kyle J. Murray, Wauseon, speed, suspended driver’s license, $428.

Christian Hughes, Toledo, vs. Wauseon II LLC, Wauseon, $545.49.

Chaparral Inc., Toledo, vs. Miranda Belles, Wauseon, $5,575.

Capital One Bank USA, Norcross, Ga., vs. Michael A. Tauber, Wauseon, $1,837.06.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jessica Flanary, Wauseon, $6,096.35.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Carl L. Wittenmyer III, Wauseon, $1,829.56.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Adam and Kristen N. Moore, Archbold, $2,896.68.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Diana Ruby, Wauseon, $2,858.83.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jacquelyn L. Metzler, Wauseon, $1,441.42.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Robin R. Wanless, Wauseon, $1,786.81.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jacob R. Haas, Wauseon, $2,276.98.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Maria Guzman, Archbold, $1,996.04.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Tyler James, Morenci, Mich., $725.40.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Michael Hernandez, Wauseon, $862.65.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Brian Collins, Toledo, $3,901.62.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Matthew Carnicom, Fayette, $1,471.50.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Kevin and Annette Huber, Wauseon, $1,539.46.

Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC, Mesa, Ariz., vs. Susan J. Bischoff, Napoleon, $4,191.51.

Synchrony Bank, Independence, Ohio, vs. Robin Pollock, Wauseon, $2,951.72.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Michael A. Llanas, St. Clairsville, Ohio, $4,652.91.

Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky, Ohio, vs. Elizabeth R. and Jason Saxton, Wauseon, $1,282.79.

Capital One Bank USA, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Stephanie Sherwin, Fayette, $1,230.34.

Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Laura A. Dulaney, Wauseon, $3,859.56.

Wauseon Limited Partnership, Okemos, Mich., vs. Michelle Konwinski,Wauseon, $1,421.66.

Julie A. Garrow, Fayette, vs. Rob and Rose McEwen, Montpelier, $3,205.

Sherwood State Bank, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, vs. Courtney J. Cuff, Fayette, $187.