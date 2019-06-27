COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Shianna Lillich, Wauseon, vs. Amontrion Watkins, Neapolis, Ohio, other civil.

Tiffany Storrer, Archbold, vs. Melissa Aschemeier, Archbold, other civil.

Suntrust Bank, Atlanta, Ga., vs. John Tibbets, Wauseon, other civil.

Janice Goin, Swanton, vs. IAC Wauseon LLC, Southfield, Mich., workers’ compensation.

Nancy Guadalupe Spangler, Wauseon, vs. Andrew C. Spangler, Defiance, termination of marriage with children.

Darrel W. Garmenn, Archbold, vs. Jonathan A. Wood, Archbold, other civil.

Janet Stack, Delta, vs. Brian Stack, Delta, support enforcement.

Western District Court

Joshua M. Anderson, Fayette, speed, $193.

Alexandrea Martinez, Wauseon, right-of-way, distracted driving, $95.

Adrian T. Young, Kalamazoo, Mich., speed, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $639, license suspended one year, driver intervention program and any aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

Dangelo L. Foreman, Stryker, telecommunications harassment, $506 plus costs, no contact with victim for two years, no violations of law for two years.

Travis A. Bell, Pioneer, Ohio, operating vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, $276.

Brittany N. Roth, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $748 plus costs, no violations of law for one year.

Lyndell M. Ramos, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Caleb M. Rocha, Wauseon, negligent assault, $208, no contact with victim for one year.

Kristina R. Payne, Wauseon, no driver’s license, obstruction of official business, $426.

James L. Emmons, Wauseon, obstruction of official business, $183.

Jacob J. Maberson, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Adelina A. Santillanes, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Vanessa M. Jones, Archbold, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Gabriel Lopez, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $365.

Michael L. Bussell, Millbury, Ohio, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $974, license suspended one year, 10 days jail, one year reportable probation, driver intervention program and recommended aftercare, drug/alcohol assessment and recommended aftercare, no consumption or possession of alcohol or illegal drugs for one year, no violations of law for three years.

Gabriel F. Hawkins, Wauseon, red light, $195.

Isaac J. Lerma, Archbold, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Joseph J. Hicks, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Kevin R. Weills, Kingsport, Tenn., operating vehicle while intoxicated, $630, license suspended one year, driver intervention program and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Juan A. Mendoza, $6,047.63.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Tyler T. Deeds, Wauseon, $2,049.06.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Trisha Bryan, Fayette, $200.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Joshua S. Barnes, Archbold, $2,740.29.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Austin Cortez, Toledo, $4,018.85.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Markes B. Banister, Wauseon, $3,402.49.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jacob and Renea Kessler, Wauseon, $1,963.39.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Louis Borton, Morenci, Mich., $780.23.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Nicole R. Ballin, Delta, and Matthew A. Bingman, Bryan, $654.63.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. Mischa Okuley, $329.82.

Wauseon House Company LLC, Wauseon, vs. Jacob M. Reyes,Delta, and Kendra Warren, Wauseon, $1,244.65.

Sherwood State Bank, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, vs. Scott M. Brubaker, Wauseon, $371.98.

State Bank and Trust Company, Defiance, vs. Brandon W. Rhodes Sr., Wauseon, $483.44.

Marriage Licenses

Joseph D. Thourot, 47, Wauseon, architect, and Jennifer J. Box-Tansel, 47, Haskins, Ohio, nurse.

Austin N. Perry, 41, Archbold, maintenance supervisor, and Theresa A. Payne, 40, Archbold, working foreman.

Felipe M. Cazares Jr., 21, Adrian, Mich., postal worker, and Melanie N. Schoeff, 18, Adrian, Mich., customer service.

Luke P. Miller, 23, Ypsilanti, Mich., graduate student, and Seneca F. Wyse, 21, Wauseon, student.

Nicholas A. Raabe, 23, Delta, shipping coordinator, and Kassidy C. Studer, 23, Delta, radiology technician.

Caleb L. Yoder, 24, Wauseon, teacher, and Lauren R. Kindinger, 24, Archbold, teacher.

Clayton T. Coleman, 44, Swanton, shift supervisor, and Anita M. Licea, 34, Swanton, interpreter.

Dylan J. Henricks, 24, Lyons, athletic director, and Brittany K. Herr, 25, Metamora, teacher.

Brodie P. Nofziger, 23, Archbold, teacher, and Jessica L. Fidler, 23, Archbold, teacher.

Real Estate Transfers

Citizens Bank to Mohamed H. Baksh, 3029 County Road EF, Swanton, $40,000.

Nicole M. Zeigler to Chelsey Geis, 413 N. Adrian St., Lyons, $124,900.

Gregory F. and Rosemary Meier to Trey R. Smith, 9135 Dover Drive, Wauseon, $235,500.

Melda K. Richer, successor trustee, to Douglas E. and Norma J. Kauffman, trustees, 3393 County Road 24, Archbold, $205,540.

Belden Properties Ltd. to Jake Rupp Construction LLC, Stryker Street, Archbold, $30,000.

C3 Structures LLC to Tim Rupp LLC, 200 E. Mechanic St., Archbold, $60,000.

Fairlawn Inc. to Patricia C. Dewitt, 400 Clover Lane, Archbold, $112,500.

Mary J. Knierim to Lyndsey K. and Melissa M. Harris, 2676 County Road 13, Wauseon, $175,000.

Edward W. Posner to Paul D. and Ruthann J. Barnaby, co-trustees, 317 Harvest Drive, Metamora, $136,500.

Troy O. Youse and Lisa K. Bernath to Ethan L. and Madison K. Wiemken, 17462 County Road B, Wauseon, $195,000.

Ashgreen LLC/Richard Perkins to Linda Sharples, 12 Crabtree Court, Swanton, $240,000.

Linda R. and Allen Miller to William S. and Martha Reddish, 616 Douglas Drive, Wauseon, $101,900.

Steve Zolman to Patty Finnerty, 5643 County Road 10, Wauseon, $53,600.

Benjamin Hugentobler to Taryn L. Schmitz, trustee, 304 Wood St., Delta, $197,000.

Jonathon P. Roth and Kara C. Boots to Jitender and Rooma Dua, 742 Fairway Lane, Wauseon, $274,000.

Randi L. Bullis to Janet Anderson, 1990 County Road B, Swanton, $64,000.

Deneb Foote to Renae Kokensparger, 5030 County Road D, Delta, $88,000.

Trey R. and Maegen E. Smith to Daniel J. and Katy L. Johnson, 4284 State Highway 109, Delta, $207,000.

Julie M. Beroske to Matthew S. Fisher, 226 Garnsey Ave., Metamora, $128,000.