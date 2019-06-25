SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, June 13

10:56 a.m., 400 N. Park St. #23, Fayette, animal call.

1:59 p.m., 15982 County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., assist other unit.

2:56 p.m., 2365 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., livestock on roadway.

3:50 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., accident with property damage.

7:59 p.m., 3535 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., investigate complaint.

8:28 p.m., 15250 County Road 22, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:10 p.m., 1902 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

10:08 p.m., 15373 State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.

Friday, June 14

12:12 p.m., 4676 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

1:46 p.m., 11610 County Road 16, Dover Twp., miscellaneous assist.

3:18 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road F, German Twp., injury accident.

4:20 p.m., 4811 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., disorderly conduct.

6:32 p.m., 3523 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

7:01 p.m., 3625 County Road K, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

10:17 p.m., 26246 Harrison Lake Road #203, Harrison Lake State Park, intoxicated subject.

10:55 p.m., County Road 22 at U.S. 20A, German Twp., accident with property damage.

Saturday, June 15

6:06 a.m., County Road 22 at County Road F, German Twp., accident with property damage.

9:34 a.m., 9909 County Road J, Pike Twp., juveniles.

11:11 a.m.,, 10487 County Road 4 #92, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

2:14 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #39, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

7:02 p.m., County Road 11 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:44 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #13, Swancreek Twp., reckless operation.

10:11 p.m., 17386 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp. M.E. Miller Tire Co., accident with property damage.

11:20 p.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, suspicious activity.

11:26 p.m., County Road M at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

Sunday, June 16

9:32 a.m., 17034 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., domestic violence.

4:04 p.m., 1547 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

5:14 p.m., 12399 County Road 13 Suite L50, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, investigate complaint.

5:48 p.m., 3300 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., Maumee State Forest trails, reckless operation.

6:03 p.m., 215 Cleveland St., Lyons, unwanted subject.

6:10 p.m., 27040 County Road M, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:19 p.m., 11489 County Road J, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:37 p.m., 23954 County Road T, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:08 p.m., 4268 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:28 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

Monday, June 17

2:08 a.m., 500 S. Madison St., Delta, Kigar Realty and Auction, accident with property damage.

2:10 a.m., 11324 U.S. 20A at County Road 11, York Twp., accident with property damage.

2:28 a.m., 5205 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

3:12 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road T, Royalton Twp., livestock on roadway.

1:45 p.m., 8778 County Road H, Pike Twp., investigate complaint.

2:03 p.m., County Road D at State Highway 109, York Twp., K-9 Unit.

4:53 p.m., 1884 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

5:49 p.m., 9135 Dover Drive, Dover Twp., larceny.

6:59 p.m., 17034 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., suicidal threats.

10:13 p.m., 1080 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.

Tuesday, June 18

7 a.m., County Road AC at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

11:56 a.m., 15381 County Road H, Clinton Twp., criminal damaging.

12:06 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

12:53 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., animal call.

3:47 p.m., 10349 County Road F, York Twp., suspicious activity.

5:42 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #58, Fulton Twp., criminal mischief.

6:08 p.m., 21139 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:54 p.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.

10:19 p.m., 205 Maddie St., Swanton, assault.

11:17 p.m., 9821 County Road C, York Twp., suspicious activity.

11:54 p.m., 10800 U.S. 20A, York Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

Wednesday, June 19

10:07 a.m., 16645 County Road L, Dover Twp., suspicious person.

11:36 a.m., 12556 County Road L, Pike Twp., suspicious person.

2:06 p.m., 15955 County Road 23, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:54 p.m., County Road 10-2 at County Road M, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

3:06 p.m., 7856 State Highway 108 #25, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

3:18 p.m., 316 E. Morenci St., Lyons, civil matter.

6:28 p.m., 1519 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

7:29 p.m., 10998 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

9:02 p.m., 13394 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., road blocked.

9:47 p.m., Ohio Turnpike, Franklin Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:29 p.m., 10935 County Road M, Pike Twp., dog bite.

Thursday, June 20

5:04 a.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods, suspicious vehicle.