WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, June 12

9:31 a.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave.#16, 911 hang-up.

11:04 a.m., E. Oak Street at N. Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.

12:45 p.m., 545 Wood St., debris in roadway.

1:54 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #30, neighborhood trouble.

2:39 p.m., 374 W. Elm St., civil matter.

9:16 p.m., 1462 N. Shoop Ave., Taco Bell, criminal mischief.

Thursday, June 13

5:49 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, accident with property damage.

10:52 a.m., 1495 N. Shoop Ave., Ace Hardware, juveniles.

11:34 a.m., 320 Sycamore St., 911 hang-up.

1:28 p.m., E. Leggett Street at S. Shoop Avenue, disabled vehicle.

Friday, June 14

9:49 a.m., 600 Wood St., animal call.

10:23 a.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.

2:21 p.m., 304 W. Elm St., check on welfare.

3:07 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, lost item.

4:31 p.m., 314 Joanna Drive, animal call.

5:29 p.m., 516 W. Elm St., 911 hang-up.

11:02 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious activity.

Saturday, June 15

12:39 a.m., 1387 Clermont Drive, 911 hang-up.

4:44 a.m., 744 Fairway Drive, sex offense.

10:10 a.m., 840 W. Elm St., juveniles.

1:18 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, accident with property damage.

2:17 p.m., 218 Vine St., lost item.

4:29 p.m., 300 block Indian Road, suspicious activity.

9:29 p.m., 650 Wood St., check on welfare.

Sunday, June 16

10:32 a.m., N. Fulton Street at W. Walnut Street, open door.

12:03 p.m., 722 Fairway Drive, investigate complaint.

3 p.m., 439 Mattera Drive, juveniles playing in roadway.

6:37 p.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave., St. Caspar Catholic Church, unruly juvenile.

9:12 p.m., E. Leggett Street, fight.

9:52 p.m., 220 Madison St., animal call.

11:30 p.m., 419 Cherry St., structural fire.

Monday, June 17

11:05 a.m., 530 Burr Road, check on welfare.

11:47 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #702, mental issue.

6:42 p.m., 723 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton Manor, investigate complaint.

Tuesday, June 18

10:16 a.m., 226 Maple St., lost item.

10:42 a.m., 832 Burr Road, zone violation.

12:53 p.m., 438 Marshall St., 911 hang-up.

2:47 p.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave., St. Caspar Catholic Church, investigate complaint.

7:41 p.m., 560 W. Linfoot St., Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, intoxicated subject.

8:35 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

8:40 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, disorderly conduct.

9:43 p.m., 305 E. Linfoot St. Unit B, civil matter.

10:43 p.m., 600 Wood St., suspicious activity.

Wednesday, June 19

12:11 a.m., Jefferson Street at N. Fulton Street, investigate complaint.