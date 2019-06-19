COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Deb Brubaker, Wauseon, vs. Billy A. Tuten, Wauseon, other civil.

Pamela A. Micham, Napoleon, vs. Kevin M. Micham, Swanton, dissolution of marriage without children.

U.S. Bank National Association, Cincinnati, Ohio, vs. Clarence D. Whitcomb, Swanton, other civil.

Troy Capital LLC, Las Vegas, Nev., vs. Rick Breier, Archbold, other civil.

Haley R. Bentley, Archbold, vs. Justin B. Bentley, Archbold, termination of marriage with children.

Western District Court

Rhea M. Bockelman, Napoleon, stop light, $130.

Robert J. Kosanovic Jr., Swanton, speed, $130.

Caleb M. Baumer, Wauseon, failure to yield, $195.

Shailen S. Shah, Sylvania, Ohio, speed, $193.

Brian Hong, Lake Bluff, Ill., speed, $140.

Jessica A. Carr, Wauseon, stop sign, $195.

Jeffrey F. Barton, Napoleon, speed, $130.

Rachel C. Willitzer, Bryan, suspended driver’s license, $243.

James L. Mireles Jr., Fayette, stop sign, $130.

Karen Davis, Wauseon, failure to register dog, no dog tag, $192.

Gregory Oberlin, Bryan, possession of marijuana, $158.

Jordan L. Davis, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $274 plus costs.

Michael R. Ward, Wauseon, assault, $249, no violations of law for one year.

Anthony R. Schaffer, Wauseon, no driver’s license, $130.

Rafael Monserrat Jr., Wauseon, no driver’s license, $486.

Gregory J. Goldsmith, Archbold, suspended driver’s license, $343.

Cruz Anaya, Wauseon, no driver’s license, $243.

Brandy L. Hale, Defiance, physical control, $268 plus costs, driver’s intervention program and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

Jasmine A. Villanueva, Stryker, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $716 plus costs, 10 days jail, drug/alcohol assessment and aftercare, no consumption or possession of alcohol or illegal drugs for one year, license suspended two years, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for three years.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. William L. Roth, Wauseon, $2.947.47.

Marriage Licenses

Ty M. Cheney, 35, Delta, machine operator, and Alexandria L. Rhodes, 29, Delta, customer service.

Garrett A. Faust, 22, Howe, Ind., barista, and Clara G. Beck, 22, Archbold, teacher.

Cody D. Armstrong, 26, Lyons, construction worker, and Ashley N. Menden, 28, Lyons, biologist.

James M. Lumbrezer, 58, Swanton, highway worker, and Kelly J. Borton, 55, Wauseon, fiscal administrator.

Baldemar Quintanilla Jr., 49, Archbold, manager, and Whitney R. Fitzenreiter, 31, Archbold, laborer.

Jared R. Leininger, 28, San Antonio, Texas, Air Force, and Hannah R. Rosenow, 24, San Antonio, Texas, Air Force.

Real Estate Transfers

Kevin W. and Amanda K. Martin to Walter and Casey Smith, 9340 Dover Drive, Wauseon, $250,000.

A&A 425 Enterprise LLC to Matal LLC, 425 Enterprise Ave., Wauseon, $256,900.

Renae Kokensparger to Paul A. and Kristen K. Foels, 3250 County Road EF, Swanton, $275,000.

James L. Myers, successor trustee, to Jerry A. Phyllis J. Zeigler, 201 Gross St., Fayette, $44,250.

Robert E. Scott to Mitchell N. Molina, 311 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, $125,000.

WR Asset Trust to Notes Are Us LLC, 903 E. Main St., Delta, $21,390.