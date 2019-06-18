WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, June 5

8:43 a.m., 314 Joanna Drive, animal call.

10:44 a.m., 650 Lawrence Ave. #206, investigate complaint.

11:15 a.m., 320 Sycamore St., 911 hang-up.

12:52 p.m., 733 E. Elm St., debris in roadway.

2:06 p.m., 858 S. Shoop Ave., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, pole struck by lightning.

3:21 p.m., Monroe Street at W. Elm Street, accident with property damage.

Thursday, June 6

1:02 a.m., 340 Orth Road, investigate complaint.

4:03 a.m., 222 W. Willow St., 911 hang-up.

6:51 a.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, accident with property damage.

7:24 a.m., 491 E. Airport Hwy., Murphy USA, 911 hang-up.

9:31 a.m., 440 E. Oak St., 911 hang-up.

12:39 p.m., 1300 block N. Cornell Lane, debris in roadway.

1:42 p.m., 824 N. Shoop Ave., Goodwill, investigate complaint.

3:52 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave., Dollar General, ID found.

5:54 p.m., 1000 block Barney Oldfield Drive, investigate complaint.

6:59 p.m., 243 W. Linfoot St., 911 hang-up.

7:21 p.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.

7:36 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #70, 911 hang-up.

8:03 p.m., 1265 N. Shoop Ave., Marathon Gas, suspicious person.

8:09 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1300, assault.

9:06 p.m., 420 Indian Road, open door.

9:47 p.m., 270 Neva Drive, larceny.

9:48 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, suspicious activity.

Friday, June 7

2:06 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #61, investigate complaint.

10:03 a.m., 890 E. Linfoot St., trespassing.

11:35 a.m., 675 Pine St., dog bite.

5:23 p.m., 491 E. Airport Hwy., Murphy USA, accident with property damage.

7:35 p.m., 1251 N. Ottokee St., 911 hang-up.

8:48 p.m., 247 Madison St., loud noise.

Saturday, June 8

2:15 a.m., 130 N. Oakwood St., attempted suicide.

3:58 a.m., 205 E. Chestnut St., loud noise.

4:30 a.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #16, animal call.

4:44 a.m., 205 E. Chestnut St., loud noise.

9:40 a.m., 340 W. Elm St., larceny.

12:50 p.m., North Park, tree limb on wire.

5:18 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, hit-skip accident.

8:07 p.m., 304 E. Walnut St., mental issue.

8:34 p.m., 122 Lincoln St., larceny.

9:16 p.m., 560 W. Linfoot St., Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, suspicious person.

Sunday, June 9

4:01 a.m., 243 McKinley St., suspicious vehicle.

4:49 a.m., 243 McKinley St., suspicious vehicle.

7:27 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, investigate complaint.

10:58 a.m., 448 Douglas Drive, animal call.

2:38 p.m., 410 Ottokee St., lost item.

4:02 p.m., 130 N. Oakwood St., identity theft.

8:19 p.m., 629 Third St., animal call.

Monday, June 10

12:49 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, 911 hang-up.

8:14 a.m., 600 Wood St., vandalism.

8:30 a.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave., KFC, vandalism.

8:44 a.m., 324 N. Fulton St., mental issue.

8:56 a.m., 229 N. Fulton St., Tomahawk Printing, vandalism.

11:22 a.m., 250 E. Linfoot St., accident with property damage.

2:08 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #72, 911 hang-up.

2:12 p.m., 748 Lawrence Ave., 911 hang-up.

2:32 p.m., 117 Beech St., vandalism.

3:06 p.m., S. Shoop Avenue at Highland Drive, disabled vehicle.

5:18 p.m., 124 N. Fulton St., Barber, Kaper, Stamm, McWatters and Whitlock, investigate complaint.

7:46 p.m., 413 E. Oak St., accident with property damage.

8:19 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, child abuse reported.

8:31 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1402, check on welfare.

8:48 p.m., 141 N. Fulton St., Sullivan’s Restaurant, accident with property damage.

9:38 p.m., 239 E. Superior St., 911 hang-up.

Tuesday, June 11

10:21 a.m., 522 E. Chestnut St., zone violation.

10:56 a.m., 475 E. Airport Hwy., Burger King, suspicious person.

1:15 p.m., 244 Depot St., abandoned vehicle.

5:37 p.m., 714 Lawrence Ave. #101, vandalism.

6:26 p.m., 441 E. Superior St., juveniles.

8:09 p.m., 630 Burr Road, dead on arrival.

10:18 p.m., 425 Cole St. #204, domestic violence.

10:54 p.m., 714 Fairway Drive, investigate complaint.