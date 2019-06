SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, June 6

8:51 a.m., Ohio Turnpike, Franklin Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:24 p.m., County Road A at County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

3:23 p.m., County Road M at County Road 21, Franklin Twp., littering.

Friday, June 7

3:13 a.m., 22897 U.S. 20A, Candy Cane Christmas Shop, accident with property damage.

7:46 a.m., County Road D at State Highway 109, York Twp., injury accident.

7:57 a.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road D, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:53 a.m., County Road 9 at County Road F, York Twp., investigate complaint.

11:59 a.m., 21915 U.S. 20A, German Twp., suspicious activity.

3:56 p.m., 3137 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

4:23 p.m., 3863 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

9:50 p.m., 26419 County Road E, German Twp., burglary.

Saturday, June 8

2:16 a.m., 26246 Harrison Lake Road, Gorham Twp., Harrison Lake State Park, suspicious vehicle.

8:14 a.m., 12460 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

9:28 a.m., State Highway 109 at Ohio Turnpike, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

11:08 a.m., 23391 County Road F, German Twp., suspicious activity.

12:45 p.m., 513 N. Adrian St., Lyons, suspicious activity.

4:52 p.m., 5863 County Road 20, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:56 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road C, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

5:44 p.m., 25363 State Highway 2, German Twp., road blocked.

6:04 p.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road D, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

6:12 p.m., 11120 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

7:20 p.m., 3581 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:24 p.m., County Road 6-2 at County Road H, Fulton Twp., animal call.

8:16 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., assist other unit.

10:30 p.m., County Road 7 at County Road J, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

11:57 p.m., 104 Jefferson St., Delta, domestic violence.

Sunday, June 9

1:35 p.m., County Road 23 at County Road JK, Franklin Twp., injury accident.

Monday, June 10

4:10 a.m., 490 W. Main St., Delta, K&L Trucking, livestock on roadway.

9:53 a.m., 4946 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

11:37 a.m., County Road D at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., livestock on roadway.

1:12 p.m., 7856 State Highway 108 #8, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

1:26 p.m., 8941 County Road 11, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

1:42 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #6, Delta, suspicious activity.

4:04 p.m., 135 W. Main St., Metamora, neighbor trouble.

5:37 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

5:48 p.m., 9665 County Road 11, Pike Twp., suicidal threats.

7:43 p.m., 26450 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., Camp Palmer, 911 hang-up.

7:54 p.m., 311 Meadow Lane, Metamora, check on welfare.

8:01 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #56, Fulton Twp., unwanted subject.

9:02 p.m., 14900 County Road H #65, Dover Twp., missing person.

11:02 p.m., Ohio Turnpike, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

Tuesday, June 11

2:16 a.m., 11402 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

8:55 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 25, German Twp., animal call.

9:25 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road B, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

12:13 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #13, Delta, civil matter.

1:13 p.m., 3941 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

2:48 p.m., State Highway 108 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., traffic offense.

3:30 p.m., County Road E at County Road 10, York Twp., road blocked.

4:42 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 25, German Twp., accident with property damage.

8:31 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #13, Delta, domestic trouble.

9:23 p.m., County Road H at County Road 11, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

Wednesday, June 12

1:54 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, suspicious person.

3:03 a.m., 21550 County Road L, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

7:46 a.m., 6660 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Delta Post Office, accident with property damage.

12:34 p.m., 24017 County Road B, German Twp., suspicious activity.

4:24 p.m., 12399 County Road 13, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, 911 hang-up.

4:38 p.m., 11650 County Road L, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

4:41 p.m., 23642 County Road D, German Twp., investigate complaint.

7:13 p.m., 5354 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., burglary.

Thursday, June 13

5:48 a.m., 4896 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., harassment.