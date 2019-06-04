SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, May 23

8:31 a.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, criminal damaging.

2:50 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #12, Delta, accident with property damage.

2:55 p.m., 9840 County Road L, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:42 p.m., 14900 County Road H #57, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:11 p.m., 3264 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

8:27 p.m., 11450 County Road 11, Pike Twp., domestic violence.

Friday, May 24

6:49 a.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #4, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

10:30 a.m., County Road K at County Road 8-2, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

11:56 a.m., 12445 County Road 7-1, Pike Twp., criminal damaging.

6:12 p.m., 12159 State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., attempted larceny.

6:51 p.m., 272 Spring St., Tedrow, check on welfare.

9:28 p.m., 9450 State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

11:13 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 6, Amboy Twp., reckless operation.

11:39 p.m., 11500 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:42 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., reckless operation.

Saturday, May 25

12:49 a.m., 4986 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., Das Essen Haus, suspicious vehicle.

1:41 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 10, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

5 a.m., 6667 County Road 11, York Twp., suspicious person.

9:55 a.m., 25840 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Phantom Fireworks, accident with property damage.

1:20 p.m., 12170 Marzolf Lane, Gorham Twp., harassment.

1:21 p.m., 7400 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., littering.

3:36 p.m., County Road E at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

5:54 p.m., 14900 County Road H #10, Dover Twp., unwanted subject.

8:33 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Magnuman Motel, juveniles.

10:43 p.m., 8430 County Road 17, Dover Twp., livestock on roadway.

11:25 p.m., 3949 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

11:58 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #22, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

Sunday, May 26

12:43 a.m., 600 Park St. #14, Archbold, unwanted subject.

1:18 a.m., 4151 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

5:29 a.m., 6160 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., intoxicated subject.

10:17 a.m., Ohio Turnpike, Pike Twp., K-9 Unit.

4:59 p.m., 7546 State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., hit-skip accident.

5:26 p.m., 2488 County Road 11, York Twp., check on welfare.

6:09 p.m., 8979 County Road K, Pike Twp., larceny.

8:37 p.m., 12399 County Road 13, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, 911 hang-up.

10:57 p.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 4-1, Amboy Twp., injury accident.

11 p.m., 220 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, suspicious vehicle.

11:02 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #17, Swancreek Twp., criminal damaging.

Monday, May 27

12:05 a.m., 3973 County Road L, Fulton Twp., assault.

2:11 a.m., 7024 County Road 1-3, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

9:52 a.m., 9200 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Dog Pound, harassment.

11:18 a.m., County Road M at State Highway 66, Gorham Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:39 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, miscellaneous assist.

12:34 p.m., 17020 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., vandalism.

1:21 p.m., 4995 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., vandalism.

1:54 p.m., 26246 Harrison Lake Road, Gorham Twp., Harrison Lake State Park, person with a gun.

2:16 p.m., 3973 County Road L, Fulton Twp., harassment.

2:24 p.m., 271 Mill St., Metamora, neighbor trouble.

3:11 p.m., 24017 County Road B, German Twp., suspicious activity.

4:01 p.m., 21104 U.S. 20A, German Twp., criminal mischief.

4:49 p.m., 9551 County Road N, Pike Twp., larceny.

4:57 p.m., 4945 County Road E #38, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.

5:41 p.m., 13900 County Road B, Clinton Twp., neighbor trouble.

6:52 p.m., County Road 20 at County Road F, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7 p.m., County Road 21 at County Road LM, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.

Tuesday, May 28

4:20 a.m., 16506 State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., injury accident.

8:55 a.m., 12332 County Road E, York Twp., assist public.

10:47 a.m., 15500 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., civil matter.

11:51 a.m., 9200 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Dog Pound, harassment.

1:12 p.m., 16338 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

2:18 p.m., 9701 County Road 17, Dover Twp., harassment.

2:41 p.m., S. Adrian Street at Ash Street, Lyons, suspicious person.

3:18 p.m., 22881 County Road F, German Twp., animal call.

4:07 p.m., 5524 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

5:45 p.m., 15385 State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.

7:40 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, intoxicated subject.

10:09 p.m., 13423 County Road 27, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

10:56 p.m., County Road 14 at County Road J, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

Wednesday, May 29

1:25 a.m., 3114 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., assist public.

1:36 a.m., 7800 State Highway 109, York Twp., Fulton County Processing, 91 hang-up.

5:20 a.m., County Road A at County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

9:03 a.m., County Road 6-1 at County Road D, Swancreek Twp., livestock on roadway.

9:27 a.m., 6303 County Road T, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

9:31 a.m., 14900 County Road H #77, Dover Twp., investigate complaint.

11:29 a.m., 21775 County Road T, Gorham Twp., identity theft.

1:39 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

2:06 p.m., 517 Third St., Wauseon, civil process.

2:13 p.m., 310 Fulton St., Lyons, check on welfare.

2:52 p.m., 11291 County Road E, York Twp., suspicious activity.

5:14 p.m., 3973 County Road L, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:55 p.m., 2258 County Road 20, German Twp., investigate complaint.

9:17 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road C, York Twp., check on welfare.

9:54 p.m., County Road 7-2 at County Road J, Pike Twp., reckless operation.

Thursday, May 30

1:12 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #66, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.

1:35 a.m., 1765 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

7:01 p.m., 325 E. Main St., Metamora, 911 hang-up.