SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, May 16

12:24 p.m., 4284 State Highway 109, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:20 p.m., County Road K at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., injury accident.

2:26 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, check on welfare.

3:48 p.m., 5115 Chaudhary Drive, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

4:12 p.m., 9665 County Road 11, Pike Twp., suicidal threats.

6:16 p.m., 1797 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

6:22 p.m., 19920 County Road J, Franklin Twp., unwanted subject.

6:51 p.m., 3300 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., Maumee State Forest Trails, motorcycle/ATV complaint.

7:26 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road K, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:56 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 19-2, Gorham Twp., civil matter.

11:06 p.m., 11043 State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

Friday, May 17

12:17 a.m., 3767 County Road 12, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

1:24 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road N, Gorham Twp., livestock on roadway.

4:19 p.m., 2365 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

4:32 p.m., 13979 State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.

5:02 p.m., 15108 County Road J, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

6:02 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 22, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:24 p.m., 6117 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:45 p.m., County Road 13 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., check on welfare.

10:50 pm., 4125 County Road L, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

Saturday, May 18

12:55 a.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #40, York Twp., unwanted subject.

6:12 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road J, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:01 a.m., 10543 County Road 12, Pike Twp., keep the peace.

1:33 p.m., 9678 County Road F, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:38 p.m., 500 S. Madison St., Delta, Kigar Realty and Auction, disabled vehicle.

6:32 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

8:40 p.m., County Road J at County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:54 p.m., County Road K at County Road 11-2, Pike Twp., hit-skip accident.

10:01 p.m., County Road N at County Road 14-2, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

10:45 p.m., 4549 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

11:26 p.m., 8080 County Road M, Pike Twp., person with a gun.

Sunday, May 19

12:21 a.m., County Road L at County Road 28, Franklin Twp., domestic trouble.

1:19 a.m., 7024 County Road 1-3, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

1:43 a.m., County Road K at County Road 12, Pike Twp., livestock on roadway.

3:26 a.m., County Road C at County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

10 a.m., U.S. 20A at Indiana-Ohio Railroad crossing, York Twp., accident with property damage.

11:24 a.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #43, York Twp., civil matter.

1:43 p.m., 215 Cleveland St., Lyons, criminal damaging.

3:46 p.m., 2324 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

3:47 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road N, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

4:42 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, civil matter.

9:46 p.m., 16643 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., 911 hang-up.

Monday, May 20

10:53 a.m., 242 Chestnut St., Pettisville, suspicious vehicle.

2:18 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

5:54 p.m., 4957 State Highway 66, German Twp., Arch Motel, larceny.

9:47 p.m., W. Main Street at village limits, Fayette, livestock on roadway.

11:27 p.m., 12288 County Road M, Pike Twp., Earl Mechanical Services, livestock on roadway.

Tuesday, May 21

10:57 a.m., 909 E. Main St., Delta, Childress Collision, miscellaneous assist.

12:03 p.m., 12399 County Road 13 #494, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, civil matter.

12:15 p.m., 8511 County Road C, York Twp., injury accident.

2:38 p.m., 9200 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Dog Pound, investigate complaint.

4:57 p.m., 6580 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

5:57 p.m., 24614 U.S. 20 Gorham Twp., civil matter.

9:21 p.m., 7150 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., Linde Industrial Gases, accident with property damage.

Wednesday, May 22

9:45 a.m., 114 E. Main St., Delta accident with property damage.

9:53 a.m., County Road M at State Highway 66, Gorham Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:19 a.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, suspicious vehicle.

1:50 p.m., 18118 U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., livestock on roadway.

3:06 p.m., 13917 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., St. Mary’s Cemetery, larceny.

3:23 p.m., 11802 County Road D, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:28 p.m., 11268 State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., animal call.

4:11 p.m., 450 W. Main St., Delta, mental issue.

7:36 p.m., 528 E. Elm St., Wauseon, domestic violence.

11:49 p.m., 4549 County Road E #30, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

Thursday, May 23

5:44 a.m., 11450 County Road 11, Pike Twp., domestic trouble.