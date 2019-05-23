COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Absolute Resolutions Investments, Buffalo, W.V., vs. Marilyn P. Netcher, Wauseon, other civil.

Ramon Flores, Toledo, vs. Scott Burkolder, Archbold, workers’ compensation.

Alanna J. Knight, Wauseon, vs. Joe A. Knight Jr., Defiance, termination of marriage with children.

Ally Bank, Roseville, Minn., vs. Donald W. Bird III, Fayette, other civil.

Ally Bank, Roseville, Minn., vs. Robert Allen, Delta, other civil.

Danielle B. Welch, Archbold, vs. Matthew J. Welch, Archbold, dissolution of marriage with children.

Bridget Murphy, Anna, Ohio, vs. Tyler Murphy, Bowling Green, Ohio, termination of marriage with children.

Sherry Martinez, Delta, vs., Domingo Martinez, Ridgeville Corners, domestic violence.

Mark Schang, Wauseon, vs. Leslie Schang, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Western District Court

Dale E. Silveous, Wauseon, speed, failure to yield, $390.

Alexandra Gonzalez, Wauseon, speed, operating vehicle while intoxicated, fictitious plates, $631 plus costs, license suspended one year, drivers intervention program and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

Barbara J. Mino, Delta, expired registration, assured clear distance, $236.

Ricky R. Gomez, Wauseon, obstructing official business, $306 plus costs, 180 days reportable probation, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for one year.

Destany F. Jordan, address unknown, receiving stolen property, $267 plus costs, vehicle released upon payment of applicable fees, no violations of law for two years.

Brandon M Goehler, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $336.

Kassandra M. Jackson, Bryan, suspended driver’s license, $93.

Angela M. Mossing, Lyons, no valid driver’s license, $230.

Sheila F. Mapes, Wauseon, expired driver’s license, $168.

Sabrina R. Hartson, Wauseon, failure to dispose trash, $183.

Joshua C. Smith, Fayette, operating vehicle while intoxicated,$687, 10 days jail, license suspended one year, no consumption or possession of alcohol or illegal drugs for one year, drug/alcohol assessment and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for three years.

Matthew R. Werner, Toledo, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $537, DIP program, no violations of law for two years.

Capital One Bank, Columbus,Ohio, vs. Jesselin M. Kroeger, $3,146.25.

MSW Capital LLC, Sarasota, Fla., vs. Samuel E. Suarez, Archbold, $149.09.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Ashley Grieser, Archbold, $6,808.29.

HS Financial Group LLC, Westlake, Ohio, vs. Jacob Kessler, Wauseon, $1,111.53.

HS Financial Group LLC, Westlake, Ohio, vs. Robin Thiel, Paulding, Ohio, $857.72.

Marriage Licenses

Derek R. Iwema, 23, Nashville, Tenn., veterinarian assistant, and Morgan R. Judson, 23, Swanton, student.

Christopher A. Herrin, 33, Swanton, manager, and Brianna M. Feltus, 19, Swanton, shift manager.

Matthew A. Huner, 44, Fayette, welder/fabricator, and Erin M. Jakeway, 28, Fayette, cashier.

Joseph W. Britton, 29, Fayette, machine operator, and Ma Kayla L. Phillips, 24, Fayette, medical assistant.

James S. Douglass, 27, Delta, material planner, and Kara E. Callahan, 24, Delta, student.

Joseph A. Sauder, 34, Wauseon, factory worker, and Tiffany R. Olmstead, 29, Wauseon, paraprofessional.

Nicolas R. Kearney, 20, Wauseon, U.S. Navy, and Yoselin A. Maldonado, 20, Frisco, Texas, U.S. Navy.

Real Estate Transfers

Robert A. Hames Jr. to John Rendle and Trina M. Houser, 1905 County Road C, Swanton, $40,000.

The McGivney Center Inc. to Alano Club Inc., 222 S. Brunell St., Wauseon, $30,000.

Randy and Kathleen K. Trowbridge to Connie S. Riebesehl, 109 Maplewood Ave., Delta, $60,000.

K&K Storage and Holding Ltd. to Donald E. Smith, Helvetia Street, Delta, $5,000.

Melissa Tilkins and Cameron Tilkins to Rachelle S. and Frederick P. Ziegler, 202 Elmwood Ave., Delta, $109,000.

Carolyn Fickel to Christopher J. Semelka, 112 Crabapple Drive, Swanton, $235,000.

Mary L. Henry to Enrique M. Gonzalez, W. Beech Street, Archbold, $2,000.

Connie Holsopple, successor trustee, to Mike and Linda Stuckey Farms LLC, County Road D, Archbold, $693,500.

Barbara J. and Paul L. Nichols to Thomas A. Jr. and Jennifer M. Herr, County Road T, Metamora, $462,400.

Michael A. and Doreen M. Belcik to Gary R. and Cynthia L. Godwin, 9 Glacier Lane, Delta, $150,000.

Theodore E. and Jeanne M. Burch to David A. and Penny L. Brennan, 4737 County Road 1-2, Swanton, $549,900.

Ross D. Carnahan to Slabtown LLC, 203 S. Lincoln St., Archbold, $69,167.

JB Redd Properties LLC to Gene E. Sugg and Lora A. Ripke, 111 W. Lugbill Road, Archbold, $139,500.

Suzanne E. Johnson, trustee, to Angela M. and Shaun Bruinix, 711 N. Defiance St., Archbold, $113,000.

Julie M. Bedsole to Christina L. Bishop, 516 Cherry St., Wauseon, $60,000.