WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, May 8
12:36 p.m., E. Oak Street at N. Shoop Avenue, disabled vehicle.
12:45 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1302, investigate complaint.
1 p.m., 211 S. Fulton St., First Federal Bank, hit-skip accident.
3:01 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, department information.
4:09 p.m., W. Elm Street at N. Brunell Street, animal call.
4:21 p.m., 304 W. Elm St., mental issue.
6:02 p.m., 415 Cole St. #36, check on welfare.
7:44 p.m., 415 Cole St. #18, check on welfare.
Thursday, May 9
12:08 a.m., 850 W. Elm St., True North Church, suspicious vehicle.
8 a.m., 950 E. Oak St., Wauseon Elementary School, disabled vehicle.
8:48 a.m., 225 E. Linfoot St., Multi-Cast, larceny.
1:29 p.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, juveniles.
Friday, May 10
2:08 a.m., 234 S. Oakwood St., suspicious activity.
8:45 a.m., 210 S. Fulton St., Fulton County Courthouse, juveniles.
2:52 p.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, fight.
5:28 p.m., 707 Burr Road, wires down.
7:42 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.
9:48 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #501, juveniles.
Saturday, May 11
2:37 a.m., 770 E. Linfoot St., suspicious person.
5:30 a.m., 704 Fairway Drive #208, accidental overdose.
9:06 a.m., 441 W. Elm St., zone violation.
11:11 a.m., 625 N. Shoop Ave., Los Mariachis, 911 hang-up.
11:55 a.m., 625 N. Shoop Ave., Los Mariachis, 911 hang-up.
3:23 p.m., Clinton Street at Jefferson Street, debris in roadway.
3:59 p.m., 220 Jefferson St., zone violation.
6:57 p.m., 989 N. Shoop Ave., open door.
9:05 p.m., 800 block W. Linfoot Street, accident with property damage.
Sunday, May 12
6:51 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #39, structural fire.
9:41 a.m., N. Ottokee Street at W. Linfoot Street, accident with property damage.
2:08 p.m., 135 W. Linfoot St., Eddie’s Collision Center, disabled vehicle.
3:44 p.m., 625 N. Shoop Ave., Los Mariachis, 911 hang-up.
4:15 p.m., 815 Ottokee St., trespassing.
5:19 p.m., 402 N. Brunell St., check on welfare.
6:23 p.m., 247 N. Brunell St., Britsch Inc., hit-skip accident.
11:06 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1302, trespassing.
Monday, May 13
12:48 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1107, loud noise.
2:55 a.m., 840 W. Elm St., #1107, loud noise.
1 p.m., 726 S. Shoop Ave., unauthorized use of property.
1:57 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1302, investigate complaint.
2:50 p.m., 210 S. Fulton St., Fulton County Courthouse, juveniles.
4:53 p.m., S. Fulton Street at W. Leggett Street, disabled vehicle.
6:52 p.m., 1200 N. Shoop Ave., Stop and Go, investigate complaint.
8:47 p.m., 314 E. Chestnut St., wires down.
Tuesday, May 14
8:31 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1107, domestic violence.
10:33 a.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave., Detwiler Building, 911 hang-up.
3:10 p.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, accident with property damage.
4:26 p.m., E. Leggett Street, juveniles.
6 p.m., 1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Dorothy B. Biddle Park, 911 hang-up.
10:07 p.m., 415 Cherry St., open door.
Wednesday, May 15
5:27 a.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, suspicious person.