SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, May 9

9:50 a.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, assist public.

3:19 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., animal call.

5:07 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:39 p.m., 16850 County Road K, Dover Twp., civil matter.

6:14 p.m., 2531 County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

6:37 p.m., 16398 County Road F, Clinton Twp., missing person.

7:40 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

Friday, May 10

9:14 a.m., County Road J at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

11 a.m., State Highway 64 at County Road T, Amboy Twp., injury accident.

12:31 p.m., 10665 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., Council Oak, suspicious activity.

1:26 p.m., 5070 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

1:47 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing/Fulton Scrap Co., miscellaneous assist.

3:48 p.m., 27019 County Road N, Gorham Twp. investigate complaint.

4:15 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

4:31 p.m., 1193 Lee High Drive, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

4:31 p.m., 10911 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., identity theft.

4:32 p.m., 26246 Harrison Lake Road, Gorham Twp., Harrison Lake State Park, 911 hang-up.

5:29 p.m., 25210 County Road M, Gorham Twp., criminal damaging.

5:44 p.m., 7090 County Road S, Royalton Twp., assist other unit.

6:18 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 20, Gorham Twp., harassment.

8:49 p.m., 14065 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., domestic trouble.

9:15 p.m., 5753 County Road M, Fulton Twp., identity theft.

10:11 p.m., 8127 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

Saturday, May 11

4:18 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., animal call.

9:50 a.m., 16111 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., civil matter.

1:05 p.m., 10643 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.

2:43 p.m., County Road 17 at County Road F, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:14 p.m., 113 E. Morenci St., Lyons, Viking Pizzeria, suspicious person.

4:57 p.m., 1080 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

5:47 p.m., 2231 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:07 p.m., 15988 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., missing person.

9:19 p.m., 20280 County Road L, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

Sunday, May 12

7:30 a.m., County Road 12 at County Road K, Pike Twp., animal call.

10:25 a.m., 324 Main St., Metamora, keep the peace.

11:35 a.m., 2520 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

5:36 p.m., 19607 U.S. 20A, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

Monday, May 13

1:36 p.m., 4549 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

2:23 p.m., 6990 State Highway 66, German Twp., Cline Brothers Roofing, accident with property damage.

2:28 p.m., 1533 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., criminal mischief.

4:24 p.m., 3518 Westwood Drive, German Twp., neighbor trouble.

5:40 p.m., 3863 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

5:42 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:33 p.m., 26991 Wallace Lane, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.

9:48 p.m., 4549 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

Tuesday, May 14

8:32 a.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Magnason Motel, unruly juvenile.

11:38 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

1:53 p.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, harassment.

2:57 p.m., County Road 13 at County Road F, York Twp., traffic offense.

4:22 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:39 p.m., 320 E. Main St., Metamora, neighbor trouble.

9:29 p.m., 4896 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

Wednesday, May 15

12:32 a.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #22, Swancreek Twp., disorderly conduct.

5:44 a.m., Ohio Turnpike, Dover Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:11 a.m., 3071 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

6:02 p.m., 12521 State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

8:01 p.m., 1481 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

8:37 p.m., 9739 County Road 10, Pike Twp., animal call.

9:32 p.m., 4695 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

11:32 p.m., 4549 County Road E #32, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

Thursday, May 16

12:19 a.m., 12900 County Road E, York Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.