SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, May 9
9:50 a.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, assist public.
3:19 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., animal call.
5:07 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.
5:39 p.m., 16850 County Road K, Dover Twp., civil matter.
6:14 p.m., 2531 County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
6:37 p.m., 16398 County Road F, Clinton Twp., missing person.
7:40 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.
Friday, May 10
9:14 a.m., County Road J at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.
11 a.m., State Highway 64 at County Road T, Amboy Twp., injury accident.
12:31 p.m., 10665 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., Council Oak, suspicious activity.
1:26 p.m., 5070 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
1:47 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing/Fulton Scrap Co., miscellaneous assist.
3:48 p.m., 27019 County Road N, Gorham Twp. investigate complaint.
4:15 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.
4:31 p.m., 1193 Lee High Drive, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
4:31 p.m., 10911 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., identity theft.
4:32 p.m., 26246 Harrison Lake Road, Gorham Twp., Harrison Lake State Park, 911 hang-up.
5:29 p.m., 25210 County Road M, Gorham Twp., criminal damaging.
5:44 p.m., 7090 County Road S, Royalton Twp., assist other unit.
6:18 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 20, Gorham Twp., harassment.
8:49 p.m., 14065 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., domestic trouble.
9:15 p.m., 5753 County Road M, Fulton Twp., identity theft.
10:11 p.m., 8127 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.
Saturday, May 11
4:18 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., animal call.
9:50 a.m., 16111 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., civil matter.
1:05 p.m., 10643 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.
2:43 p.m., County Road 17 at County Road F, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
3:14 p.m., 113 E. Morenci St., Lyons, Viking Pizzeria, suspicious person.
4:57 p.m., 1080 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.
5:47 p.m., 2231 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:07 p.m., 15988 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., missing person.
9:19 p.m., 20280 County Road L, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.
Sunday, May 12
7:30 a.m., County Road 12 at County Road K, Pike Twp., animal call.
10:25 a.m., 324 Main St., Metamora, keep the peace.
11:35 a.m., 2520 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.
5:36 p.m., 19607 U.S. 20A, German Twp., 911 hang-up.
Monday, May 13
1:36 p.m., 4549 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
2:23 p.m., 6990 State Highway 66, German Twp., Cline Brothers Roofing, accident with property damage.
2:28 p.m., 1533 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., criminal mischief.
4:24 p.m., 3518 Westwood Drive, German Twp., neighbor trouble.
5:40 p.m., 3863 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
5:42 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
8:33 p.m., 26991 Wallace Lane, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.
9:48 p.m., 4549 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.
Tuesday, May 14
8:32 a.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Magnason Motel, unruly juvenile.
11:38 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.
1:53 p.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, harassment.
2:57 p.m., County Road 13 at County Road F, York Twp., traffic offense.
4:22 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
6:39 p.m., 320 E. Main St., Metamora, neighbor trouble.
9:29 p.m., 4896 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
Wednesday, May 15
12:32 a.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #22, Swancreek Twp., disorderly conduct.
5:44 a.m., Ohio Turnpike, Dover Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.
11:11 a.m., 3071 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
6:02 p.m., 12521 State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., civil matter.
8:01 p.m., 1481 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
8:37 p.m., 9739 County Road 10, Pike Twp., animal call.
9:32 p.m., 4695 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
11:32 p.m., 4549 County Road E #32, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.
Thursday, May 16
12:19 a.m., 12900 County Road E, York Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.