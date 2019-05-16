SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, May 2

12:36 p.m., 1617 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

9:34 p.m., 5310 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

Friday, May 3

1:57 a.m., State Highway 64 at County Road J, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:59 a.m., 4264 County Road K, Fulton Twp., hit-skip accident.

10:44 a.m., 5565 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., Swancreek Township Trustees, assist other unit.

10:51 a.m., 13712 County Road 21-2, Gorham Twp., miscellaneous assist.

11:28 a.m., 7361 County Road L, Pike Twp., juveniles.

2:19 p.m., 3512 Gaslight Drive, German Twp., civil matter.

3:31 p.m., State Highway 34 at State Highway 66, Ridgeville Twp., reckless operation.

4:51 p.m., 21396 County Road L, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

4:52 p.m., 150 E. Morenci St., Lyons, investigate complaint.

6:31 p.m., 12610 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

9:22 p.m., 1800 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

Saturday, May 4

9:59 a.m., 9306 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Waste, accident with property damage.

10:10 a.m., 7716 County Road H, Delta, Delta Reservoir, road blocked.

10:46 a.m., 11600 County Road N, Royalton Twp., criminal mischief.

11:41 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

12:29 p.m., 7176 County Road 21 Unit C, German Twp., mental issue.

2:41 p.m., 16106 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

6:03 p.m., 10761 County Road MN, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:43 p.m., 5730 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

9:35 p.m., County Road 6 at County Road E, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

10:19 p.m., 5051 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., neighbor trouble.

10:52 p.m., 4825 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

Sunday, May 5

1:03 a.m., 434 W. Main St., Delta, fight.

1:25 a.m., 10345 County Road 7-1, Pike Twp., civil matter.

10:29 a.m., County Road K at County Road 6-1, Fulton Twp., hit-skip accident.

10:30 a.m., 26588 State Highway 2, German Twp., investigate complaint.

12:58 p.m., County Road E at County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

5:58 p.m., 7691 County Road 14, Clinton Twp., Sportsmen Club, disabled vehicle.

6:37 p.m., 6868 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

7:29 p.m., 16440 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., assist other unit.

Monday, May 6

8:54 a.m., 4946 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

12:32 p.m., 8804 County Road B, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:33 p.m., 18089 State Highway 2, German Twp., identity theft.

3:13 p.m., 11661 County Road 16, Dover Twp., larceny.

5:25 p.m., 4079 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

6:11 p.m., 3690 County Road A, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

6:55 p.m., 1891 County Road K, Fulton Twp., suicidal threats.

7:30 p.m., Ohio Turnpike, Dover Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:10 p.m., 4896 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

8:23 p.m., 15315 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., neighbor trouble.

Tuesday, May 7

3:06 a.m., 5333 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:19 a.m., 4466 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.

3:08 p.m., 21392 County Road D, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:39 p.m., 19518 County Road C, German Twp., suspicious activity.

4:07 p.m., 13162 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

5:39 p.m., County Road H at County Road 10, Pike Twp., domestic trouble.

8:43 p.m., 4957 State Highway 66, German Twp., Arch Motel, harassment.

11:24 p.m., 8013 State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

Wednesday, May 8

6:18 a.m., County Road 13 at County Road H, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

2:04 p.m., 4779 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

3:54 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road J, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

7:03 p.m., 22881 Monroe St., Burlington, Ohio, St. James Church, suspicious person.

8:54 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #56, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

Thursday, May 9

1:59 a.m., U.S. 20 at U.S. 127, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.