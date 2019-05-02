WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, April 17

8:13 a.m., 211 S. Fulton St., First Federal Bank, suspicious person.

10:47 a.m., 1480 N. Shoop Ave., Cut Rate Tobacco, suspicious person.

10:49 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, lost item.

2:20 p.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Ottokee Street, disabled vehicle.

3:33 p.m., Leggett Street at S. Fulton Street, injury accident.

Thursday, April 18

1:28 p.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #10, accident with property damage.

3:25 p.m., 1200 N. Shoop Ave., Stop & Go, pole swaying.

3:50 p.m., 115 E. Linfoot St., American Power Pull, 911 hang-up.

4:43 p.m., 231 W. Linfoot St., unruly juvenile.

6:13 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, fire.

Friday, April 19

5:29 a.m., 247 Monroe St., harassment.

11 a.m., 700 block S. Shoop Avenue, domestic violence.

1:19 p.m., 260 E. Willow St., telephone harassment.

1:22 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

1:38 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, accident with property damage.

5:17 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.

9:27 p.m., 731 Fairway Drive #1, trespassing.

11:16 p.m., 128 Cedar Court, suspicious person.

Saturday, April 20

1:02 a.m., 237 Detroit St., intoxicated subject.

3:15 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #506, mental issue.

3:46 a.m., 303 W. Leggett St., Indian Meadows, 911 hang-up.

9:50 a.m., State Highway 108 at Airport Highway, intoxicated subject.

10:21 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #506, investigate complaint.

10:39 a.m., 731 Fairway Drive #1, investigate complaint.

11:19 a.m., 731 Fairway Drive, #1, unauthorized use of property.

Sunday, April 21

11:21 a.m., 103 W. Chestnut Court, check on welfare.

11:50 a.m., 103 W. Chestnut Court, domestic violence.

1:06 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.

2:27 p.m., 415 Cole St. #32, investigate complaint.

2:58 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report filed of domestic violence.

4:33 p.m., 612 E. Elm St., disorderly conduct.

5:49 p.m., 805 Cherry St., disorderly conduct.

7:27 p.m., 426 W. Elm St., animal call.

8:46 p.m., Cherokee Drive at W. Linfoot Street, suspicious vehicle.

9:21 p.m., 425 Cole St. #502, fire.

11:02 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #72, loud noise.

Monday, April 22

9:31 a.m., 315 Cherry St., animal call.

11:25 a.m., 1221 Lillian Lane, investigate complaint.

11:42 a.m., 725 Lawrence Ave., lost item.

11:54 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report filed of missing person.

5:02 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious person.

5:43 p.m., 1130 Royal Bounty Lane, accident with property damage.

7:22 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

7:41 p.m., 600 block N. Fulton Street, animal call.

9:20 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #18, 911 hang-up.

11:43 p.m., W. Leggett Street, suspicious vehicle.

11:53 p.m., 722 Fairway Drive #207, check on welfare.

Tuesday, April 23

10:53 a.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.

11:19 a.m., 231 W. Linfoot St., investigate complaint.

11:39 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, investigate complaint.

2:12 p.m., 828 N. Shoop Ave., Rent-A-Center, larceny.

11:45 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave., loud noise.

Wednesday, April 24

7:12 a.m., 1100 block N. Shoop Ave., debris in roadway.