WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, April 17
8:13 a.m., 211 S. Fulton St., First Federal Bank, suspicious person.
10:47 a.m., 1480 N. Shoop Ave., Cut Rate Tobacco, suspicious person.
10:49 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, lost item.
2:20 p.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Ottokee Street, disabled vehicle.
3:33 p.m., Leggett Street at S. Fulton Street, injury accident.
Thursday, April 18
1:28 p.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #10, accident with property damage.
3:25 p.m., 1200 N. Shoop Ave., Stop & Go, pole swaying.
3:50 p.m., 115 E. Linfoot St., American Power Pull, 911 hang-up.
4:43 p.m., 231 W. Linfoot St., unruly juvenile.
6:13 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, fire.
Friday, April 19
5:29 a.m., 247 Monroe St., harassment.
11 a.m., 700 block S. Shoop Avenue, domestic violence.
1:19 p.m., 260 E. Willow St., telephone harassment.
1:22 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
1:38 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, accident with property damage.
5:17 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.
9:27 p.m., 731 Fairway Drive #1, trespassing.
11:16 p.m., 128 Cedar Court, suspicious person.
Saturday, April 20
1:02 a.m., 237 Detroit St., intoxicated subject.
3:15 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #506, mental issue.
3:46 a.m., 303 W. Leggett St., Indian Meadows, 911 hang-up.
9:50 a.m., State Highway 108 at Airport Highway, intoxicated subject.
10:21 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #506, investigate complaint.
10:39 a.m., 731 Fairway Drive #1, investigate complaint.
11:19 a.m., 731 Fairway Drive, #1, unauthorized use of property.
Sunday, April 21
11:21 a.m., 103 W. Chestnut Court, check on welfare.
11:50 a.m., 103 W. Chestnut Court, domestic violence.
1:06 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.
2:27 p.m., 415 Cole St. #32, investigate complaint.
2:58 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report filed of domestic violence.
4:33 p.m., 612 E. Elm St., disorderly conduct.
5:49 p.m., 805 Cherry St., disorderly conduct.
7:27 p.m., 426 W. Elm St., animal call.
8:46 p.m., Cherokee Drive at W. Linfoot Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:21 p.m., 425 Cole St. #502, fire.
11:02 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #72, loud noise.
Monday, April 22
9:31 a.m., 315 Cherry St., animal call.
11:25 a.m., 1221 Lillian Lane, investigate complaint.
11:42 a.m., 725 Lawrence Ave., lost item.
11:54 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report filed of missing person.
5:02 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious person.
5:43 p.m., 1130 Royal Bounty Lane, accident with property damage.
7:22 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
7:41 p.m., 600 block N. Fulton Street, animal call.
9:20 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #18, 911 hang-up.
11:43 p.m., W. Leggett Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:53 p.m., 722 Fairway Drive #207, check on welfare.
Tuesday, April 23
10:53 a.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.
11:19 a.m., 231 W. Linfoot St., investigate complaint.
11:39 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, investigate complaint.
2:12 p.m., 828 N. Shoop Ave., Rent-A-Center, larceny.
11:45 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave., loud noise.
Wednesday, April 24
7:12 a.m., 1100 block N. Shoop Ave., debris in roadway.