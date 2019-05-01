SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, April 18

9:45 a.m., 11759 County Road 1, Fulton Twp., larceny.

12:51 p.m., 424 E. Main St., Metamora, Anderzach and Pitzen Construction, harassment.

1 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:17 p.m., 3020 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., harassment.

4:44 p.m., 3929 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:06 p.m., 22117 County Road F, German Twp., unruly juvenile.

9:54 p.m., County Road U at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., road blocked.

10:07 p.m., 11200 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

Friday, April 19

10:15 a.m., 6405 County Road T, Amboy Twp., harassment.

12:27 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:55 p.m., 8860 State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:38 p.m., 318 Harvest Drive, Metamora, assault.

2:59 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A, Superior Towing/Fulton Scrap Co., keep the peace.

3:47 p.m., 3822 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., Anderson’s Grain Elevator, suspicious activity.

5:26 p.m., 424 E. Main St., Metamora, Anderzach and Pitzen Construction, harassment.

5:41 p.m., 5728 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:14 p.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods rest area, suspicious vehicle.

11:58 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #22, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

Saturday, April 20

6:13 a.m., 15490 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Hope Christian Fellowship, disabled vehicle.

6:36 a.m., County Road D at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:51 a.m., 5929 County Road 9, York Twp., accident with property damage.

9:20 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #5, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

9:44 a.m., 19920 County Road J, Franklin Twp., mental issue.

10:46 p.m., 10345 County Road 7-1, Pike Twp., keep the peace.

11:08 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, larceny.

12:53 p.m., 17952 County Road A, Clinton Twp., criminal mischief.

1:53 p.m., 12511 County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., domestic trouble.

2:48 p.m., 8956 State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., animal call.

5:59 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:13 p.m., 19560 County Road J, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:47 p.m., 11859 County Road H, York Twp., criminal damaging.

Sunday, April 21

12:56 a.m., County Road K at County Road 8, Pike Twp., suspicious person.

1:35 a.m., unknown location, person with a gun.

2:38 a.m., 4842 State Highway 66, Archbold, suspicious activity.

10:36 a.m., 2720 County Road 21, German Twp., hit-skip accident.

12:23 p.m., 3770 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:09 p.m., 6689 County Road N, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

1:36 p.m., 9163 County Road F, York Twp., criminal damaging.

2:23 p.m., 1730 County Road L, Fulton Twp., harassment.

2:52 p.m., 2035 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., intoxicated subject.

5:45 p.m., 3050 County Road 13, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:22 p.m., 1725 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

Monday, April 22

8:31 a.m., 24597 County Road B, German Twp., criminal damaging.

10:50 a.m., 9739 County Road 10, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

11:54 a.m., 162 Main St., Pettisville, larceny.

3:08 p.m., 8913 County Road 11, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

3:22 p.m., County Road T at County Road 19, Gorham Twp., injury accident.

4:20 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.

5:39 p.m., 324 Main St., Metamora, motorcycle/ATV complaint.

7:39 p.m., 3633 County Road M, Fulton Twp., criminal damaging.

9:01 p.m., 21438 County Road C, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

Tuesday, April 23

7:38 a.m., 25840 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Phantom Fireworks, road blocked.

8:33 a.m., County Road D at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:12 p.m., 2148 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Dollar General, injury accident.

4:54 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #48, Fulton Twp., juveniles.

5:54 p.m., 6964 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

7:27 p.m., 6767 County Road 9, York Twp., North Star Bluescope Steel, hit-skip accident.

9:14 p.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:53 p.m., 1111 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

10:24 p.m., 3973 County Road L, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

Wednesday, April 24

6:27 a.m., County Road B at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

11:29 a.m., 8975 County Road E, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:08 p.m., County Road D at County Road 19, German Twp., traffic offense.

3:09 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing /Fulton Scrap Co., miscellaneous assist.

3:28 p.m., 4268 U.S, 20, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.

4:10 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road M, Pike Twp., injury accident.

7:32 p.m., 9798 County Road 12, Pike Twp., domestic violence.

9:09 p.m., 16649 County Road TU, Chesterfield Twp., harassment.

9:10 p.m., 7691 County Road 14, Clinton Twp., Fulton County Sportsman Club, accident with property damage.

10:07 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #13, Delta, domestic violence.

Thursday, April 25

12:30 a.m., 1250 Glenn-Mar Drive, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.