SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, April 18
9:45 a.m., 11759 County Road 1, Fulton Twp., larceny.
12:51 p.m., 424 E. Main St., Metamora, Anderzach and Pitzen Construction, harassment.
1 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.
1:17 p.m., 3020 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., harassment.
4:44 p.m., 3929 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
5:06 p.m., 22117 County Road F, German Twp., unruly juvenile.
9:54 p.m., County Road U at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., road blocked.
10:07 p.m., 11200 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.
Friday, April 19
10:15 a.m., 6405 County Road T, Amboy Twp., harassment.
12:27 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.
12:55 p.m., 8860 State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.
2:38 p.m., 318 Harvest Drive, Metamora, assault.
2:59 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A, Superior Towing/Fulton Scrap Co., keep the peace.
3:47 p.m., 3822 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., Anderson’s Grain Elevator, suspicious activity.
5:26 p.m., 424 E. Main St., Metamora, Anderzach and Pitzen Construction, harassment.
5:41 p.m., 5728 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.
10:14 p.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods rest area, suspicious vehicle.
11:58 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #22, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
Saturday, April 20
6:13 a.m., 15490 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Hope Christian Fellowship, disabled vehicle.
6:36 a.m., County Road D at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:51 a.m., 5929 County Road 9, York Twp., accident with property damage.
9:20 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #5, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.
9:44 a.m., 19920 County Road J, Franklin Twp., mental issue.
10:46 p.m., 10345 County Road 7-1, Pike Twp., keep the peace.
11:08 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, larceny.
12:53 p.m., 17952 County Road A, Clinton Twp., criminal mischief.
1:53 p.m., 12511 County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., domestic trouble.
2:48 p.m., 8956 State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., animal call.
5:59 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.
6:13 p.m., 19560 County Road J, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.
8:47 p.m., 11859 County Road H, York Twp., criminal damaging.
Sunday, April 21
12:56 a.m., County Road K at County Road 8, Pike Twp., suspicious person.
1:35 a.m., unknown location, person with a gun.
2:38 a.m., 4842 State Highway 66, Archbold, suspicious activity.
10:36 a.m., 2720 County Road 21, German Twp., hit-skip accident.
12:23 p.m., 3770 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.
1:09 p.m., 6689 County Road N, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.
1:36 p.m., 9163 County Road F, York Twp., criminal damaging.
2:23 p.m., 1730 County Road L, Fulton Twp., harassment.
2:52 p.m., 2035 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., intoxicated subject.
5:45 p.m., 3050 County Road 13, York Twp., 911 hang-up.
10:22 p.m., 1725 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.
Monday, April 22
8:31 a.m., 24597 County Road B, German Twp., criminal damaging.
10:50 a.m., 9739 County Road 10, Pike Twp., check on welfare.
11:54 a.m., 162 Main St., Pettisville, larceny.
3:08 p.m., 8913 County Road 11, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.
3:22 p.m., County Road T at County Road 19, Gorham Twp., injury accident.
4:20 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.
5:39 p.m., 324 Main St., Metamora, motorcycle/ATV complaint.
7:39 p.m., 3633 County Road M, Fulton Twp., criminal damaging.
9:01 p.m., 21438 County Road C, German Twp., 911 hang-up.
Tuesday, April 23
7:38 a.m., 25840 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Phantom Fireworks, road blocked.
8:33 a.m., County Road D at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
3:12 p.m., 2148 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Dollar General, injury accident.
4:54 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #48, Fulton Twp., juveniles.
5:54 p.m., 6964 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., larceny.
7:27 p.m., 6767 County Road 9, York Twp., North Star Bluescope Steel, hit-skip accident.
9:14 p.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.
9:53 p.m., 1111 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
10:24 p.m., 3973 County Road L, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.
Wednesday, April 24
6:27 a.m., County Road B at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
11:29 a.m., 8975 County Road E, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.
3:08 p.m., County Road D at County Road 19, German Twp., traffic offense.
3:09 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing /Fulton Scrap Co., miscellaneous assist.
3:28 p.m., 4268 U.S, 20, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.
4:10 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road M, Pike Twp., injury accident.
7:32 p.m., 9798 County Road 12, Pike Twp., domestic violence.
9:09 p.m., 16649 County Road TU, Chesterfield Twp., harassment.
9:10 p.m., 7691 County Road 14, Clinton Twp., Fulton County Sportsman Club, accident with property damage.
10:07 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #13, Delta, domestic violence.
Thursday, April 25
12:30 a.m., 1250 Glenn-Mar Drive, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.