COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Daneen I. Donnett, Wauseon, foreclosure.

Shannel L. Durbin, Wauseon, vs. Hector C. Cervantes, Wellford, N.C., non-support of dependents.

Renae Kokensparger, Wauseon, vs. Joseph R. Lyons, Swanton, termination of marriage without children.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Richard B. Randall, Fayette, other civil.

Forsythe Finance LLC, Brookfield, Wisc., vs. Jr.’s Used Cars and Trucks LLC, Delta, other civil.

Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati, vs. Mitchell A. Hogrefe, Wauseon, foreclosure.

Ralph Keefe, Swanton, vs. Tammy Keefe, Fort Wayne, Ind., termination of marriage with children.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Billie Milliman, Archbold, other civil.

Ryan P. McCabe, Metamora, vs. Denise M. McCabe, Metamora, dissolution of marriage with children.

Daniel Ortega, Brandon, Fla., vs. Francilena D. Sanchez, Wauseon, visitation enforcement/modification.

Jeremiah P. Riley, Wauseon, vs. Nicole R. Riley, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Western District Court

Donald Meek, Archbold, improper backing, $195.

Samantha Buck, Archbold, safety belt,$101.

Kayla M. Walls, Archbold, passing double yellow lines, $130.

Kenneth B. Campradt, Sylvania, Ohio, speed, $140.

Lindsey R. Bevard, Archbold, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Ronald T. Harper, Napoleon, speed, $243.

Andrew Saxer, Whitehouse, Ohio, suspended driver’s license, no change signal, $449.

Danny R. Cox, Toledo, speed, $140.

Shawn A. Wynn, Toledo, speed, possession of marijuana, $223.

Larry L. Asbury Jr., Fayette, no license plate, $243.

Aryn R. Lichtenwald, Fayette, no license plate light, $243.

Austin P. Swirles, Fayette, criminal damaging, $311, reportable probation 180 days, no violations of law for one year.

Andrew A. Zepeda, Toledo, speed, $140.

John C. Ramey, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Kalua Schell, Delta, no driver’s license, $168.

Teresita Martinez, Trenton, Mich., obstructing justice, $243.60, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for two years.

Chriselda Zavala, Archbold, abandoned vehicle, $168.

Tidewater Finance Co., Virginia Beach, Va., vs. Tracy L. Olejownik, Wauseon, $10,898.88.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Kenneth L. and Judith L. Derflinger, Fayette, $14,351.87.

Wauseon Limited Partnership, Okemos, Mich., vs. Wendy Zimmerman, Wauseon, $588.49.

Wauseon Limited Partnership, Okemos, Mich., vs. April Savage, Stryker, $1,580.27.

Wauseon Limited Partnership, Okemos, Mich., vs. Nicole Brooks, Wauseon, $337.99.

Marriage Licenses

Aaron K. Stickley, 43, Wauseon, mechanic, and Annie J. Smith, 36, Wauseon, factory worker.

Real Estate Transfers

92 Company LLC to Christian P. Dreyer, 92 W. Dodge St., Swanton, $27,750.

Denise Witty to Tribe Properties LLC, 320 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, $45,500.

Carmen M. Cousino to William A. Murray, 3850 County Road 2, Swanton, $55,000.

Rebecca A. Christy, trustee, to Clay Cameron, 3063 County Road 26-2, Stryker, $50,000.

Roach Enterprises of Ohio Ltd. to April Napier, 313 Dogwood Lane, Delta, $118,000.

Michael J. Leizerman to Charlotte and Paul Dymarkowski, 4728 County Road 3, Swanton, $520,000.

Chad and Denise R. Nowak to Troy Shoemaker, 20980 County Road J, Fayette, $200,000.

I of O Lodge 622 to Ag Pro Acres LLC, 105 N. Adrian St., Lyons, $30,000.

Hertford Properties LLC to Toledo Turnkey LLC, 236 Birch St., Wauseon, $42,500.

Toledo Turnkey LLC to Aseo and Hyeon Jo, 236 Birch St., Wauseon, $89,900.

Connie J. Bostelman, trustee, to Jacob M. and Elizabeth J. Elting, 504 Walnut St., Archbold, $243,000.

Ironwood Estates Inc. to Bradley E. and Jennifer N. Croninger, 920 Fairway Lane, Wauseon, $34,500.

Jeffry P. Hahn to Xavier Brown, 15109 U.S. 20, Wauseon, $114,000.

Todd L. Wesche to Mark and Amy Kahl, 203 Promenade Drive, Swanton, $156,000.

Archie D. and Susan L. Stamm to Kevin L. Skiver and Jennifer M. Jagielski, 11560 State Highway 120, Lyons, $230,000.