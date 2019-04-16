WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, April 3
5:20 p.m., W. Linfoot Street at N. Ottokee Street, disabled vehicle.
8:20 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
9:54 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, lost item.
Thursday, April 4
8:30 a.m., 247 W. Elm St., unruly juvenile.
10:44 a.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #10, accident with property damage.
11:25 a.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave. #200, Detwiler Building, investigate complaint.
12:28 p.m., 324 N. Fulton St., investigate complaint.
3:58 p.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, accident with property damage.
9:30 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, mental issue reported.
9:46 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, civil matter.
Friday, April 5
8:15 a.m., 940 E. Oak St., Wauseon Middle School, fight.
10:40 a.m., 1093 Barney Oldfield Drive, 911 hang-up.
11:13 a.m., 950 E. Oak St., Wauseon Elementary School, juveniles.
1:14 p.m., 210 W. Chestnut St., suspicious person.
2:35 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., suspicious person.
3:03 p.m., 610 Hemlock St., larceny.
3:50 p.m., Detroit Street at W. Oak Street, suspicious activity.
6:54 p.m., 417 Clover Lane, unruly juvenile.
8:39 p.m., 305 E. Linfoot St. Unit B, investigate complaint.
11:20 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious vehicle.
Saturday, April 6
12:24 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of harassment.
12:57 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #804, domestic violence.
1:47 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, suspicious vehicle.
9:38 a.m., 420 Cole St., investigate complaint.
11:10 a.m., 604 W. Leggett St., 911 hang-up.
11:45 a.m., 507 N. Fulton St., First Church of God, funeral escort.
1:01 p.m., Elmwood Street at E. Elm Street, possible burning leaves.
2:56 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1100, domestic violence.
3:22 p.m., 1493 N. Shoop Ave. Unit A, 911 hang-up.
4:16 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
8:20 p.m., Detroit Street at Elm Street, suicidal threats.
Sunday, April 7
12:06 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
12:12 p.m., 475 E. Airport Hwy., Burger King, 911 hang-up.
1:16 p.m., 138 Birch St., fight.
5:04 p.m., 713 Third St., found item.
7:11 p.m., S. Shoop Avenue at E. Leggett Street, animal call.
7:25 p.m., 731 Fairway Drive #1, unauthorized use of property.
Monday, April 8
8:10 a.m., 130 E. Linfoot St., ALM Heating and Refrigeration, burglary.
8:22 a.m., 135 W. Linfoot St., Eddie’s Collision Center, investigate complaint.
9:02 p.m., 765 E. Linfoot St., open door.
9:05 p.m., W. Leggett Street, found keys.
Tuesday, April 9
2:53 a.m., 123 N. Fulton St., DB Downtown Billiards, intoxicated subject.
7:49 a.m., 223 N. Shoop Ave., accident with property damage.
8:26 a.m., 210 S. Fulton St., Fulton County Courthouse, juveniles.
4:25 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
4:27 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of unruly juvenile.
6:30 p.m., 1130 N. Shoop Ave., Farmers and Merchants State Bank, suspicious vehicle.
8:07 p.m., 305 E. Linfoot St. Unit B, harassment.
9:23 p.m., 1499 N. Glenwood Ave., CPC Women’s Health Resource, suspicious person.
11:53 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, investigate complaint.
Wednesday, April 10
3:18 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.