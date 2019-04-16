WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, April 3

5:20 p.m., W. Linfoot Street at N. Ottokee Street, disabled vehicle.

8:20 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

9:54 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, lost item.

Thursday, April 4

8:30 a.m., 247 W. Elm St., unruly juvenile.

10:44 a.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #10, accident with property damage.

11:25 a.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave. #200, Detwiler Building, investigate complaint.

12:28 p.m., 324 N. Fulton St., investigate complaint.

3:58 p.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, accident with property damage.

9:30 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, mental issue reported.

9:46 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, civil matter.

Friday, April 5

8:15 a.m., 940 E. Oak St., Wauseon Middle School, fight.

10:40 a.m., 1093 Barney Oldfield Drive, 911 hang-up.

11:13 a.m., 950 E. Oak St., Wauseon Elementary School, juveniles.

1:14 p.m., 210 W. Chestnut St., suspicious person.

2:35 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., suspicious person.

3:03 p.m., 610 Hemlock St., larceny.

3:50 p.m., Detroit Street at W. Oak Street, suspicious activity.

6:54 p.m., 417 Clover Lane, unruly juvenile.

8:39 p.m., 305 E. Linfoot St. Unit B, investigate complaint.

11:20 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious vehicle.

Saturday, April 6

12:24 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of harassment.

12:57 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #804, domestic violence.

1:47 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, suspicious vehicle.

9:38 a.m., 420 Cole St., investigate complaint.

11:10 a.m., 604 W. Leggett St., 911 hang-up.

11:45 a.m., 507 N. Fulton St., First Church of God, funeral escort.

1:01 p.m., Elmwood Street at E. Elm Street, possible burning leaves.

2:56 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1100, domestic violence.

3:22 p.m., 1493 N. Shoop Ave. Unit A, 911 hang-up.

4:16 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

8:20 p.m., Detroit Street at Elm Street, suicidal threats.

Sunday, April 7

12:06 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

12:12 p.m., 475 E. Airport Hwy., Burger King, 911 hang-up.

1:16 p.m., 138 Birch St., fight.

5:04 p.m., 713 Third St., found item.

7:11 p.m., S. Shoop Avenue at E. Leggett Street, animal call.

7:25 p.m., 731 Fairway Drive #1, unauthorized use of property.

Monday, April 8

8:10 a.m., 130 E. Linfoot St., ALM Heating and Refrigeration, burglary.

8:22 a.m., 135 W. Linfoot St., Eddie’s Collision Center, investigate complaint.

9:02 p.m., 765 E. Linfoot St., open door.

9:05 p.m., W. Leggett Street, found keys.

Tuesday, April 9

2:53 a.m., 123 N. Fulton St., DB Downtown Billiards, intoxicated subject.

7:49 a.m., 223 N. Shoop Ave., accident with property damage.

8:26 a.m., 210 S. Fulton St., Fulton County Courthouse, juveniles.

4:25 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

4:27 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of unruly juvenile.

6:30 p.m., 1130 N. Shoop Ave., Farmers and Merchants State Bank, suspicious vehicle.

8:07 p.m., 305 E. Linfoot St. Unit B, harassment.

9:23 p.m., 1499 N. Glenwood Ave., CPC Women’s Health Resource, suspicious person.

11:53 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, investigate complaint.

Wednesday, April 10

3:18 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.