SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, March 28

9:17 a.m., County Road H at County Road 19, German Twp., accident with property damage.

9:29 a.m., 10986 County Road M, Pike Twp., assist other unit.

9:51 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, sex offense reported.

2:27 p.m., 120 E. Main St., Metamora, State Bank and Trust, suspicious activity.

2:58 p.m., 12746 County Road E, York Twp., neighbor trouble.

3:13 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Local Schools, larceny.

7:04 p.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

9:03 p.m., County Road 11-2 at County Road K, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

10:24 p.m., 106 Cleveland St., Lyons, larceny.

11:07 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108 #144, Dover Twp., Days Inn, check on welfare.

Friday, March 29

11:56 a.m., 12601 County Road 8, Pike Twp., assist other unit.

2:23 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

2:41 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:03 p.m., 4896 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

3:58 p.m., 9100 County Road 10, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

6:46 p.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., juveniles.

7:27 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

9:06 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:15 p.m., 14049 County Road 10-2, Royalton Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:49 p.m., 18730 County Road C, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:01 p.m., 11430 County Road 12, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

Saturday, March 30

1:18 a.m., 6042 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

2:20 a.m., 1101 E. Lutz Road, Archbold, Ryder Transportation, suspicious person.

10:50 a.m., 5100 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Parker Tire, disabled vehicle.

11:01 a.m., County Road 10 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., traffic offense.

12:24 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 10, York Twp., injury accident.

7:16 p.m., 407 E. Lutz Road, Archbold, Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, intoxicated subject.

8:57 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 21, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:10 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road N, Amboy Twp., injury accident.

9:19 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:56 p.m., 11741 County Road E, York Twp., Grieser and Sons, assist public.

10:23 p.m., 9665 County Road 11, Pike Twp., domestic violence.

Sunday, March 31

2:10 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 13-1, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

2:30 a.m., 26970 County Road S, Gorham Twp., criminal mischief.

6:48 a.m., 6209 County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

10:35 a.m., 812 Oakview Drive, Delta, civil process.

3:24 p.m., 4549 County Road E #13, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

8:39 p.m., 9500 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

8:41 p.m., 9500 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., domestic violence.

Monday, April 1

1:44 a.m., E. Lutz Road at N. Clydes Way, Archbold, accident with property damage.

9:37 a.m., 14900 County Road H #74, Dover Twp., civil matter.

2:52 p.m., 2991 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

2:58 p.m., 23732 County Road E, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:29 p.m., 21185 County Road T, Gorham Twp., domestic violence.

5:54 p.m., County Road E at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:15 p.m., 1938 County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

Tuesday, April 2

3:40 a.m., County Road L at County Road 21, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:50 a.m., 8586 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

11:51 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

6:40 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 8, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

Wednesday, April 3

2:12 a.m., County Road 14 at U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., K-9 Unit.

8:36 a.m., 14900 County Road H #56, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

11:25 a.m., County Road 21 at County Road N, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

1:05 p.m., 14925 County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

4:17 p.m., 9665 County Road 11, Pike Twp., unwanted subject.

9:37 p.m., 8860 State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

10:39 p.m., 1616 County Road K, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

Thursday, April 4

2:15 a.m., 2681 County Road K, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

6:04 a.m., County Road 22 at County Road D, German Twp., accident with property damage.