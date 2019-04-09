WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, March 27
8:17 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, assault.
11:05 a.m., 300 block Joanna Drive, animal call.
3:31 p.m., 800 block S. Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.
3:57 p.m., W. Leggett Street, suspicious person.
3:58 p.m., 213 Marshall St., investigate complaint.
5:12 p.m., 744 Ottokee St., civil matter.
5:31 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #9, investigate complaint.
8:18 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #41, unruly juvenile.
Thursday, March 28
2:33 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #78, accidental overdose.
6:51 a.m., 480 E. Airport Hwy., Biggby Coffee, hit-skip accident.
10:33 a.m., 716 Lawrence Ave. #208, investigate complaint.
3:17 p.m., Glenwood Avenue at Huner Street, disabled vehicle.
3:52 p.m., 1489 N. Shoop Ave., Dairy Queen, accident with property damage.
5:12 p.m., 831 Burr Road, check on welfare.
5:46 p.m., 1015 W. Leggett St., Ironwood Golf Course, fire.
6:31 p.m., E. Oak Street at N. Shoop Avenue, disabled vehicle.
Friday, March 29
1:42 p.m., 950 E. Oak St., Wauseon Elementary School, larceny.
2:12 p.m., 304 E. Walnut St., mental issue.
3:49 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite-Aid, accident with property damage.
6:29 p.m., 847 Wood St., identity theft.
10:42 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #503, telephone harassment.
11:16 p.m., 715 Hemlock St., suspicious vehicle.
Saturday, March 30
6:44 a.m., 445 N. Fulton St., suspicious activity.
1:45 p.m., 825 Ottokee St., investigate complaint.
1:52 p.m., 259 W. Elm St., injury accident.
4:27 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, disabled vehicle.
Sunday, March 31
11:50 a.m., 520 Potter St., alley with a sinkhole.
4:15 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
4:39 p.m., 435 N. Shoop Ave., Tano’s Pizza, harassment.
Monday, April 1
12:30 a.m., N. Shoop Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
6:52 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #93, unruly juvenile.
10:05 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #93, check on welfare.
11:55 a.m., 415 Cole St. #21, check on welfare.
12:26 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #8, larceny.
Tuesday, April 2
10:23 a.m., 415 Cole St. #44, hit-skip accident.
4:52 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
5:25 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #93, juveniles.
6:34 p.m., 424 N. Brunell St., 911 hang-up.
8:44 p.m., 385 Joanna Drive, unruly juvenile.