Posted on by

WAUSEON POLICE REPORT


Wednesday, March 27

8:17 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, assault.

11:05 a.m., 300 block Joanna Drive, animal call.

3:31 p.m., 800 block S. Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.

3:57 p.m., W. Leggett Street, suspicious person.

3:58 p.m., 213 Marshall St., investigate complaint.

5:12 p.m., 744 Ottokee St., civil matter.

5:31 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #9, investigate complaint.

8:18 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #41, unruly juvenile.

Thursday, March 28

2:33 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #78, accidental overdose.

6:51 a.m., 480 E. Airport Hwy., Biggby Coffee, hit-skip accident.

10:33 a.m., 716 Lawrence Ave. #208, investigate complaint.

3:17 p.m., Glenwood Avenue at Huner Street, disabled vehicle.

3:52 p.m., 1489 N. Shoop Ave., Dairy Queen, accident with property damage.

5:12 p.m., 831 Burr Road, check on welfare.

5:46 p.m., 1015 W. Leggett St., Ironwood Golf Course, fire.

6:31 p.m., E. Oak Street at N. Shoop Avenue, disabled vehicle.

Friday, March 29

1:42 p.m., 950 E. Oak St., Wauseon Elementary School, larceny.

2:12 p.m., 304 E. Walnut St., mental issue.

3:49 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite-Aid, accident with property damage.

6:29 p.m., 847 Wood St., identity theft.

10:42 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #503, telephone harassment.

11:16 p.m., 715 Hemlock St., suspicious vehicle.

Saturday, March 30

6:44 a.m., 445 N. Fulton St., suspicious activity.

1:45 p.m., 825 Ottokee St., investigate complaint.

1:52 p.m., 259 W. Elm St., injury accident.

4:27 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, disabled vehicle.

Sunday, March 31

11:50 a.m., 520 Potter St., alley with a sinkhole.

4:15 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

4:39 p.m., 435 N. Shoop Ave., Tano’s Pizza, harassment.

Monday, April 1

12:30 a.m., N. Shoop Avenue, suspicious vehicle.

6:52 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #93, unruly juvenile.

10:05 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #93, check on welfare.

11:55 a.m., 415 Cole St. #21, check on welfare.

12:26 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #8, larceny.

Tuesday, April 2

10:23 a.m., 415 Cole St. #44, hit-skip accident.

4:52 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

5:25 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #93, juveniles.

6:34 p.m., 424 N. Brunell St., 911 hang-up.

8:44 p.m., 385 Joanna Drive, unruly juvenile.