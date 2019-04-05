COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Michelle E. Davis, Myrtle Beach, S.C., vs. Napoleon Spring Works Inc., Archbold, workers’ compensation.

Shelby A. Shidler, Delta, vs. Keith R. Shidler, Swanton, support enforcement/modification.

Lara L. Swartz, Swanton, vs. Christopher L. Swartz, Swanton, termination of marriage with children.

Robert H. Parker Sr., Holland, Ohio, vs. Meredith M. Ratasky, Kihei, Hi., other civil.

Erica Meiring, Metamora, vs. Zachary P. Meiring, Metamora, termination of marriage with children.

Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Kermit S. Harmon, Wauseon, foreclosure.

Linda Browning, Swanton, vs. Russell Browning, Swanton, dissolution of marriage without children.

Western District Court

Sean A. Brushett, Sylvania, Ohio, speed, $140.

Zachary J. Dotson, Lyons, speed, $140.

Allison E. Miller, Liberty Center, speed, $243.

Brandon D. Oyer, Archbold, speed, $170.

Michelle R. Decker, Pioneer, Ohio, speed, $130.

Danielle N. Lewis, Archbold, stop sign, $195.

Denise M. Allen, Wauseon, unauthorized use of property, $253 plus costs, $13.99 restitution, no violations of law for one year.

Brenda M. Mendez, Wauseon, petty theft, $380 plus costs, $140.88 restitution, comply with recovery services, no violations of law for two years.

Todor V. Kotsev, Rossford, Ohio, red light, $93.

Melissa J. Henry, Lyons, speed, $130.

James M. Tye, Wauseon, possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, $170, no violations of law for one year.

Edwin H. Andrews, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $348, 10 days jail, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for one year.

Paul Walker, Wauseon, operating vehicle while intoxicated, marked lanes, $537, license suspended one year, driver’s intervention program, no violations of law for two years.

Ricky B. Oldham Sr., Wauseon, rubbish on property, $144.

Marriage Licenses

Terrence A. Edwards Sr., 54, Fayette, disabled, and Annette E. Merillat, 51, Fayette, mail carrier.

Mike T. Nicholls, 40, Wauseon, operator, and Lana A. Mohler, 42, Wauseon, quality specialist.

Nathaniel J. Kline, 37, Wauseon, factory worker, and Abbigail J. Zuver, 26, West Unity, STNA.

Joseph E. Casiano, 41, Wauseon, drywaller, and Nichole M. Hall, 36, Wauseon, STNA.

Logan T. Nofziger, 23, Archbold, farmer, and Samantha L. Wyse, 24, Archbold, construction administrator.

Travis J. Grime, 29, Archbold, auto body repair, and Jessica M. Hall, 30, Archbold, shift manager.

Real Estate Transfers

Lori A. Sharpe and Lisa M. Wulff, successor trustees, to R&L Land Company LLC, S. Defiance Street, Archbold, $90,000.

Nicholas W. Mazarek to Ryan M. Kafury and Marissa C. Martin, 107 Crabapple Drive, Swanton, $180,000.

Marlin R. and Lori S. Frey to Daniel P. and Danielle N. Gehring, 242 Chestnut St., Pettisville, $97,000.

Amy S. McCloskey to Gary A. Schwert, 801 Linwood Ave., Delta, $100,000.

Gary A. Lubinski to David and Rhonda L. Casler, 1237 County Road 7, Delta, $48,000.

Jerry D. Frey and Shirley Rychener to Douglas J. and Mara Belle Schmucker, 18510 County Road H, Wauseon, $378,825.

Linda Warnke to Samuel and Angela Borck, 4290 County Road 2, Swanton, $140,000.

Jonah Stiriz to Maigan N. Dancer and Shane DeLong, 204 Gardner St., Fayette, $96,000.

Daniel and Bethany Schrock to Johnathon R. and Samantha Schwartz, 5808 County Road 19, $162,000.

Wade H. and Whitney N. Knipp to Sidney E. Ramirez, 22017 County Road B, Archbold, $90,500.