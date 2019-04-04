SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, March 21

9:04 a.m., 152 Church Ave., Tedrow, suicidal threats.

10:29 a.m., 6561 County Road M, Fulton Twp., larceny.

10:51 a.m., 12207 County Road C, York Twp., harassment.

3:22 p.m., 9770 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., identity theft.

3:38 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #43, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.

3:48 p.m., 5122 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

5 p.m., 3701 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

5:23 p.m., 361 Maple Ave., Pettisville, check on welfare.

6:07 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road J, Dover Twp., reckless operation.

8:28 p.m., 723 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Fulton Manor, mental issue.

8:38 p.m., 9547 County Road 25, Franklin Twp., check on welfare.

9:56 p.m., 1891 County Road K, Fulton Twp., suicidal threats.

Friday, March 22

4:47 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 13, York Twp., road blocked.

10:04 a.m., 4831 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

12:06 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

4:54 p.m., County Road 19 at County Road C, German Twp., injury accident.

5 p.m., 4825 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

7:12 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 14-2, Chesterfield Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

8:49 p.m., 17420 County Road J, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

11:57 p.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., U.S. 20 Main Stop, miscellaneous assist.

Saturday, March 23

3:28 p.m., 4899 County Road L, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:20 p.m., County Road E at State Highway 109, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:52 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:31 p.m., 6720 County Road 13, York Twp., unruly juvenile.

9:04 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road F, German Twp., accident with property damage.

Sunday, March 24

4:57 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:07 p.m., County Road D at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., investigate complaint.

6:35 p.m., 4533 County Road 11, York Twp., Zion United Methodist Church, domestic violence.

7:17 p.m., 19920 County Road J, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

8:40 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

Monday, March 25

8:40 a.m., 1081 Cornflower Drive, Metamora, suspicious activity.

1:55 p.m., 16709 County Road D, Clinton Twp., investigate complaint.

4:48 p.m., 13568 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

6:09 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #13, Delta, 911 hang-up.

10:38 p.m., 25792 U.S. 20A, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

Tuesday, March 26

5:19 a.m., 19484 U.S. 20A, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:37 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

12:12 p.m., 7087 County Road 1-3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

1:12 p.m., 1114 County Road K, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:34 p.m., 10295 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., civil matter.

1:52 p.m., 10691 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.

5:43 p.m., 5645 County Road K, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

8:52 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Wauseon, Walmart, assist public.

9:13 p.m., Ohio Turnpike, Franklin Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:34 p.m., County Road C at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

Wednesday, March 27

5:55 a.m., 24521 County Road R, Gorham Twp., suspicious person.

10:55 a.m., 3297 County Road K, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

1:18 p.m., State Highway 66 at State Highway 2, German Twp., injury accident.

2:59 p.m., County Road EF at County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:08 p.m., 2223 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

3:09 p.m., 122 S. Adrian St., Lyons, domestic violence.

3:34 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #2, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

4:12 p.m., County Road K at County Road 16, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:46 p.m., 15980 State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., larceny.

6:16 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, criminal mischief.

Thursday, March 28

1:27 a.m., 8900 County Road HJ, Pike Twp., Ted’s Truck and Trailer Repair, suspicious vehicle.

6:36 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 26, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.