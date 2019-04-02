COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Reineke Ford Lincoln, Inc., Findlay, vs. K&G Automotive, Delta, other civil.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Kevin Lermer, Delta, foreclosure.

Derrick M. Rosonowski, Delta, vs. Taya DM Rosonowski, Hicksville, Ohio, dissolution of marriage without children.

Sylvia A. Bender, Wauseon, vs. Steven C. Bender, Wauseon, termination of marriage without children.

Kevin Werner, Swanton, vs. Sauder Woodworking Co., Archbold, other civil.

Kenneth E. Clouse, New Riegel, Ohio, vs. Kristy S. Clouse, Fayette, dissolution of marriage without children.

Casandra G. Hampton, Archbold, vs. Joshua N. Hampton, Archbold, dissolution of marriage with children.

Western District Court

John Smith, Kettering, Ohio, speed, $195.

James C. Storrs, Fayette, speed, $130.

Conrad Siebenaler, Fayette, four counts – failure to register dog, four counts – no dog tags, $696.

Thomas A. Smith, Wauseon, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $158.

Alexia M. Vielma, Wauseon, possession of marijuana, $169.

Dillon C. Kunkle, Morenci, Mich., speed, $130.

Jonas Zuver, Montpelier, petty theft, $188.60, no violations of law for two years.

Chad Moyer, Fayette, cruelty to animals, $467 plus costs, lifetime ban from owning or caring for any companion animal without pre-approval in writing from dog warden of county where he resides, no violations of law for five years.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Joshua Fischer, Morenci, Mich., $682.43.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. April M. Brehm, Fayette, $1,470.31.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Bruce L. Bills, Fayette, $621.90.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Andres Guillen, Fayette, $1,535.23.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, Rickey Hall Jr., Wauseon, $2,032.72.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Koty M. Dillon, Morenci, Mich., $2,214.56.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Marcos R. Garcia, Wauseon, $1,704.10.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jordan J. White, Bryan, $1,008.14.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Thomas Jr. and Angelica Cooper, Hemet, Calif., $11,404.69.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Caleb Kinkaid, Wauseon, $$3,502.68.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. April Jacobsen, Wauseon, $4,342.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Rustin C. and Emily C. Lavinder, Fayette, $1,534.04.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jeffrey Jr. and Kimber Nadeau, Wauseon, $405.

Wauseon House Co. LLC, Wauseon, vs. Yrineo and Jennifer Rodriguez, Wauseon, $3,905.19.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Angela S. Stevens, Wauseon, $285.62.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. William and Ruth S. Morales, Wauseon, $655.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Dustin Hawk, Delta, $2,210.

Progressive Specialty, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Kimberly S. Rump and Mariah M. Jones, Toledo, $3,573.63.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. Taylor Dotson, Delta, $1,764.43.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. Jordan C. Williams, Stryker, $1,193.92.

Northwest State Community College, Columbus, vs. Charlene R. Morris, Wauseon, $2,103.79.

Midland Funding DE LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. James Maney, Wauseon, $855.95.

Capitol One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Kenneth E. Smith, Wauseon, $2,713.21.

Capitol One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Bethanne Hall, Wauseon, $2,503.03.

Capitol One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Andrea R. Justinger, Archbold, $2,688.13.

Marriage Licenses

Bradley J. Merillat, 31, Archbold, fire marshal, and Amy Jo Riegsecker, 35, Archbold, homemaker.

Neal H. Beck, 62, Archbold, supervisor, and Nancy A. Roynon, 62, Archbold, nursing administrator.

Randy R. Allard, 44, Archbold, general laborer, and Tessa N. Allard, 44, Archbold, clerk.

Duane O. Cogan, 69, Delta, retired, and Ann Y. Ehinger, 69, Adrian, Mich., retired.

Cody A. Drake, 26, Delta, concrete laborer, and Allison J. Collins, 23, Delta, nurse assistant.

Real Estate Transfers

Melinda A. Sprow to Eric Noss, 9430 Dover Drive, Wauseon, $127,500.

Caleb B. Gustwiller and Emily K. Franklin to Jacqueline Delacruz-Dixon, 422 Clover Lane, Wauseon, $118,500.

Douglas and Valerie Kinsman to Albert R. Merillat, 208 N. Defiance St., Archbold, $79,000.

CAD Tavern Inc. to Jensen Bridge and Supply Co., County Road 14, Wauseon, $75,000.

Winameg Custom Homes Inc. to Pauline J. Witt, 2058 Redbud Lane, Delta, $103,000.

KFC LLC to Eric J. and Patricia A. Dominique, 502 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, $18,750.

Patricia A. Parrott to Victor and Solis A. Acevedo, 204. E. Chestnut St., Wauseon, $35,000.

Josephine K. Avina, trustee, to Mark S. Petersen, 2485 County Road 19, Wauseon, $180,000.