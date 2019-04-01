WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, March 20

11:09 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, criminal mischief.

12:16 p.m., 423 Cedar St., check on welfare.

4:31 p.m., 237 Madison St., suicidal threats.

6:45 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

Thursday, March 21

11:38 a.m., 129 E. Elm St., First Christian Church, funeral escort.

2:45 p.m., 218 Vine St., 911 hang-up.

6:28 p.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, accident with property damage.

7:47 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, disorderly conduct.

8:35 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, accident with property damage.

Friday, March 22

2:39 a.m., 634 Cherry St., 911 hang-up.

5:04 p.m., W. Elm Street, harassment.

7:52 p.m., 1320 N. Haven Lane, accident with property damage.

11:29 p.m., N. Fulton Street at W. Willow Street, domestic violence.

11:40 p.m., 112 Depot St., Murphy’s Place, investigate complaint.

Saturday, March 23

1:33 a.m., 915 E. Leggett St., animal call.

6:48 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, investigate complaint.

7:38 a.m., 713 Third St., dead on arrival.

10:21 a.m., 1373 N. Shoop Ave., Super Wash, injury accident.

8:16 p.m., 305 E. Linfoot St. Unit B, civil matter.

9:27 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #44, fight.

11:17 p.m., 141 N. Fulton St., Sullivan’s Restaurant, check on welfare.

Sunday, March 24

2:01 a.m., 425 Cole St. #101, check on welfare.

2:47 a.m., 430 West Drive, juveniles.

4:10 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of rape filed.

4:28 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

6:18 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #93, unruly juvenile.

7:15 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave., #8, accident with property damage.

Monday, March 25

7:36 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, accident with property damage.

7:57 a.m., 940 E. Oak St., Wauseon Middle School, juveniles.

5:23 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at Huner Street, suspicious person.

8:52 p.m., 525 Wood St., investigate complaint.

Tuesday, March 26

12:46 p.m., 310 E. Linfoot St., zone violation.

2:14 p.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #10, accident with property damage.

4:27 p.m., N. Franklin Street at Beech Street, suspicious activity.

8 p.m., 100 block W. Linfoot Street, lost item.

9:39 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #902, check on welfare.

Wednesday, March 27

12:01 a.m., 324 N. Fulton St., mental issue.