SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, March 14

8:55 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:17 p.m., County Road K at County Road 18, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

2:47 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road K, Dover Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

3:42 p.m., County Road 7 at County Road N, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:48 p.m., 625 N. Adrian St., Lyons, 911 hang-up.

11:05 p.m., 11400 County Road J, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

Friday, March 15

12:46 a.m., 11400 State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

7:21 a.m., 11605 County Road M, Pike Twp., person with a gun.

10:10 a.m., 6767 County Road 9, York Twp., North Star Bluescope Steel, road blocked.

11 a.m., 210 N. Adrian St., Lyons, suspicious activity.

11:42 a.m., 5070 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

2:27 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

4:11 p.m., 10240 County Road 14, Dover Twp., investigate complaint.

5:46 p.m., U.S. 20A at Industrial Drive, Delta, reckless operation.

6:43 p.m., 19560 County Road J, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

6:54 p.m., 4740 County Road 11, York Twp., criminal mischief.

7:29 p.m., 5122 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., intoxicated subject.

11 a.m., 432 Church St., Swanton, Swanton Fire/EMS, investigate complaint.

Saturday, March 16

3:35 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road J, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:43 a.m., 9353 County Road 14, Dover Twp., injury accident.

7:42 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road A, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

7:49 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road B, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:03 a.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., accident with property damage.

8:25 a.m., 5876 State Highway 109 at County Road F, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:15 p.m., 6590 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

5:48 p.m., 16449 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:02 p.m., 5124 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

6:45 p.m., 8135 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, larceny.

Sunday, March 17

2:55 a.m., 8224 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Roadway, check on welfare.

12:07 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #18, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

6:02 p.m., County Road H at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., littering.

7:25 p.m., 14036 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., investigate complaint.

9:08 p.m., County Road E at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

Monday, March 18

3:18 a.m., County Road J at County Road 11, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

4 a.m., 15961 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., Chesterfield School, suspicious vehicle.

5:47 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road A, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

9:34 a.m., 10345 County Road 7-1, Pike Twp., keep the peace.

10:37 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road K, Dover Twp., injury accident.

12:29 p.m., 12731 County Road 8, Pike Twp., suicidal threats.

12:49 p.m., 10254 County Road 18, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

1:47 p.m., 8659 County Road J, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

2:37 p.m., 372 Main St., Tedrow, suspicious activity.

3:43 p.m., 14900 County Road H, #96, Dover Twp., harassment.

4:20 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #2, Fulton Twp., assault.

6:49 p.m., 9050 County Road 10, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

7:22 p.m., 8921 County Road 11, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

7:42 p.m., 6060 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., dog bite.

8 p.m., 22897 U.S. 20A, German Twp., Adriel Foster Care, intoxicated subject.

8:54 p.m., 22897 U.S. 20A, German Twp., Adriel Foster Care, K-9 Unit.

9:32 p.m., 4670 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:37 p.m., 24549 County Road N, Gorham Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Tuesday, March 19

3:36 a.m., State Highway 64 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:16 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road U, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:25 p.m., 2573 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:36 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

3:51 p.m., 4549 County Road E #45, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

6:38 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

6:51 p.m., 1489 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

8:48 p.m., 11500 County Road E, York Twp., accident with property damage.

Wednesday, March 20

7:14 a.m., 14643 County Road 12, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

12:06 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

3:24 p.m., 7755 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., Championship Power Sports, suspicious person.

3:28 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, suspicious person.

5:32 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

7:06 p.m., 7400 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., New Heights Gymnastics, accident with property damage.

11:59 p.m., 23276 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.