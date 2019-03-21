SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, March 7

10:35 a.m., 8224 State Highway 108, Wauseon, Rodeway Inn, traffic offense.

11:59 a.m., 361 Maple Ave., Pettisville, harassment.

2:05 p.m., 16163 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., assist other unit.

2:56 p.m., County Road C at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:55 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

6:36 p.m., 1903 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

7:06 p.m., 321 Main St., Tedrow, larceny.

10:27 p.m., 23144 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., domestic trouble.

Friday, March 8

9:02 a.m., 3740 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:52 a.m., 4549 County Road E #1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

10:19 a.m., 9789 State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., harassment.

11:26 a.m., 1301 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

12:39 p.m., 7387 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

5:12 p.m., 3274 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

10:04 p.m., 26534 County Road E, German Twp., suspicious activity.

11:24 p.m., 26534 County Road E, German Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Sunday, March 10

1:11 a.m., 1891 County Road K, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

6:13 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:32 a.m., 22848 Monroe St., Burlington, Ohio, 911 hang-up.

1:05 p.m., 233 N. Main St., Swanton, injury accident.

2:06 p.m., County Road 16 at County Road F, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:52 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, suspicious activity.

5:51 p.m., 6465 County Road 13, Wauseon, accident with property damage.

5:51 p.m., 6351 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

9:22 p.m., 430 E. Main St., Metamora, intoxicated subject.

10:21 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 26-2, German Twp., accident with property damage.

11:21 p.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., larceny.

Monday, March 11

1:27 a.m., 11043 State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., mental issue.

8:26 a.m., 11773 County Road F, York Twp., animal call.

9:54 a.m., 17842 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., keep the peace.

11:22 a.m., 8441 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., civil matter.

11:38 a.m., County Road K at County Road 11, Pike Twp., injury accident.

1:17 p.m., 5530 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

1:35 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road F, German Twp., suicidal threats.

6:53 p.m., 21000 U.S. 20A, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:32 p.m., 11605 County Road M, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

7:54 p.m., 9798 County Road 12, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

8:07 p.m., 6030 County Road N, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:10 p.m., 16850 County Road K, Dover Twp., unruly juvenile.

9:56 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., suicidal threats.

Tuesday, March 12

6:51 a.m., 1772 State Highway 109, York Twp., harassment.

8:25 a.m., 4733 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.

9:22 a.m., 7856 State Highway 108 #37, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

11:34 a.m., 232 E. Summit St., Pettisville, Pettisville Elementary School, juveniles.

1:12 p.m., 4549 County Road E #42, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

2:03 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road B, Clinton Twp., assist public.

2:05 p.m., 114 E. Main St., Metamora, Village of Metamora, criminal mischief.

4:20 p.m., 8855 County Road FG, York Twp., larceny.

5:25 p.m., 114 E. Main St. Suite A, Delta, Industrial Repair and Mfg., disabled vehicle.

7:04 p.m., 350 Eldredge St. Tedrow, keep the peace.

Wednesday, March 13

12:05 a.m., unknown location, suicidal threats.

12:17 a.m., County Road 7 at County Road T, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

12:28 a.m., 8319 State Highway 108 Room 151, Dover Twp., Days Inn, suspicious activity.

6:55 a.m., County Road 22 at State Highway 2, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:27 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Local Schools, assault.

10:47 a.m., 14900 County Road H #104, Dover Twp., identity theft.

12:42 p.m., County Road D at County Road 10, York Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:01 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, accident with property damage.

3:03 p.m., County Road F at County Road 22, German Twp., traffic offense.

4:04 p.m., County Road J at County Road 14, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

6:38 p.m., 2453 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

7:45 p.m., 1307 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., livestock on roadway.

Thursday, March 14

2:45 a.m., 4550 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., K&G Auto, suspicious activity.

6:19 a.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.