SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, March 7
10:35 a.m., 8224 State Highway 108, Wauseon, Rodeway Inn, traffic offense.
11:59 a.m., 361 Maple Ave., Pettisville, harassment.
2:05 p.m., 16163 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., assist other unit.
2:56 p.m., County Road C at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
3:55 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.
6:36 p.m., 1903 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
7:06 p.m., 321 Main St., Tedrow, larceny.
10:27 p.m., 23144 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., domestic trouble.
Friday, March 8
9:02 a.m., 3740 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
9:52 a.m., 4549 County Road E #1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
10:19 a.m., 9789 State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., harassment.
11:26 a.m., 1301 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., larceny.
12:39 p.m., 7387 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
5:12 p.m., 3274 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.
10:04 p.m., 26534 County Road E, German Twp., suspicious activity.
11:24 p.m., 26534 County Road E, German Twp., suspicious vehicle.
Sunday, March 10
1:11 a.m., 1891 County Road K, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.
6:13 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
10:32 a.m., 22848 Monroe St., Burlington, Ohio, 911 hang-up.
1:05 p.m., 233 N. Main St., Swanton, injury accident.
2:06 p.m., County Road 16 at County Road F, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
2:52 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, suspicious activity.
5:51 p.m., 6465 County Road 13, Wauseon, accident with property damage.
5:51 p.m., 6351 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
9:22 p.m., 430 E. Main St., Metamora, intoxicated subject.
10:21 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 26-2, German Twp., accident with property damage.
11:21 p.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., larceny.
Monday, March 11
1:27 a.m., 11043 State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., mental issue.
8:26 a.m., 11773 County Road F, York Twp., animal call.
9:54 a.m., 17842 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., keep the peace.
11:22 a.m., 8441 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., civil matter.
11:38 a.m., County Road K at County Road 11, Pike Twp., injury accident.
1:17 p.m., 5530 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
1:35 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road F, German Twp., suicidal threats.
6:53 p.m., 21000 U.S. 20A, German Twp., disabled vehicle.
7:32 p.m., 11605 County Road M, Pike Twp., check on welfare.
7:54 p.m., 9798 County Road 12, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.
8:07 p.m., 6030 County Road N, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.
8:10 p.m., 16850 County Road K, Dover Twp., unruly juvenile.
9:56 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., suicidal threats.
Tuesday, March 12
6:51 a.m., 1772 State Highway 109, York Twp., harassment.
8:25 a.m., 4733 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.
9:22 a.m., 7856 State Highway 108 #37, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.
11:34 a.m., 232 E. Summit St., Pettisville, Pettisville Elementary School, juveniles.
1:12 p.m., 4549 County Road E #42, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
2:03 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road B, Clinton Twp., assist public.
2:05 p.m., 114 E. Main St., Metamora, Village of Metamora, criminal mischief.
4:20 p.m., 8855 County Road FG, York Twp., larceny.
5:25 p.m., 114 E. Main St. Suite A, Delta, Industrial Repair and Mfg., disabled vehicle.
7:04 p.m., 350 Eldredge St. Tedrow, keep the peace.
Wednesday, March 13
12:05 a.m., unknown location, suicidal threats.
12:17 a.m., County Road 7 at County Road T, Royalton Twp., injury accident.
12:28 a.m., 8319 State Highway 108 Room 151, Dover Twp., Days Inn, suspicious activity.
6:55 a.m., County Road 22 at State Highway 2, German Twp., accident with property damage.
7:27 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Local Schools, assault.
10:47 a.m., 14900 County Road H #104, Dover Twp., identity theft.
12:42 p.m., County Road D at County Road 10, York Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.
3:01 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, accident with property damage.
3:03 p.m., County Road F at County Road 22, German Twp., traffic offense.
4:04 p.m., County Road J at County Road 14, Dover Twp., check on welfare.
6:38 p.m., 2453 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
7:45 p.m., 1307 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., livestock on roadway.
Thursday, March 14
2:45 a.m., 4550 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., K&G Auto, suspicious activity.
6:19 a.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.