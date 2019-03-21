COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Dawn R. Mahnke, Wauseon, vs. Troy C. Mahnke, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage without children.

Amerifirst Financial Corp., Kalamazoo, Mich., vs. Chad M. Weible, Archbold, foreclosure.

Amanda Lyon, Archbold, vs. Billy Simmons Jr., Maurepa, La., non-support of dependents.

Amanda Lyon, Archbold, vs. Jeremy E. Cassady, Foxworth, Miss., non-support of dependents.

Lindsay A. Miller, Wauseon, vs. Jonathon M. Balser, Marion, Ohio, domestic violence.

Holland Scott, Adrian, Mich., vs. IAC Wauseon LLC, Wauseon, workers’ compensation.

Michael S. Bronson, Wauseon, vs. Rachel E. Padgett, Dothan, Ala., non-support of dependents.

Amy C. Stasa, Metamora, vs. Ryan C. Stasa, Ft. Pierce, Fla., non-support of dependents.

Clayton T. Coleman, Swanton, vs. Heidi A. Mattas, Scottsdale, Ariz., non-support of dependents.

Lindsey N. Randolph, Delta, vs. Adam D. Randolph, Delta, dissolution of marriage with children.

Randy G. Wyse Jr., Wauseon, vs. Ashtyn M. Wyse, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Towd Point Mortgage Trust, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. Unknown Heirs of Estate, address unknown, foreclosure.

Reineke Ford Lincoln Inc., Findlay, Ohio, vs. K&G Auto, Delta, other civil.

Western District Court

E. Delight Fricke, Archbold, starting vehicle with reasonable safety, $195.

David Kovar, Lyons, speed, $140.

Richard J. Manz, Archbold, speed.

Travis McClain, Fayette, expired driver’s license, $130.

Terrance Fish, West Unity, stop light, $130.

Dennis Lowe, Lyons, failure to confine dog, $108.

Gregory S. Sturmer, Morenci, Mich., obstruction, disorderly conduct, $392, reportable probation, drug/alcohol assessment and aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

Adam B. Moose, Wauseon, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $513, license suspended one year, drug/alcohol assessment and recommended aftercare, driver intervention program, no violations of law for two years.

Jeremy A. Boone, Willard, Ohio, no valid driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, $268.

Geneine D. Rowe, Defiance, unauthorized use of property, $273.42 plus costs, $530.75 restitution, comply with Defiance County probation terms, no violations of law for two years.

Christian N. Maney, Fayette, disorderly conduct, $208 plus costs, no contact with victim, no violations of law for one year.

Kaise J. Sweidan, Delta, possession of marijuana, $158.

Bruce L. Bills II, Toledo, speed, $210.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Daniel Monserrat, Archbold, $12,227.50.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Dawn Rodriguez, Wauseon, $10,597.90.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Angela Stevens, Fayette, $3,051.39.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Kimberly Guise, Wauseon, $4,409.60.

Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Bret Mozena, Wauseon, $2,999.79.

Tri-State Medical Supply, Wauseon, vs. Fredy Argueta, Archbold, $1,322.15.

Midland Funding LLC, Columbus, vs. Tammy Myers, Archbold, $643.58.

Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Angela McCune, Wauseon, $575.

Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance,vs. Richard J. McDaniel, Fayette, $2,254.21.

United Ohio Insurance Company, Columbus, vs. Chancey Amos, Fayette, $3,825.01.

Marriage Licenses

Scott E. May, 47, Lyons, laborer, and Kristy S. Fischer, 51, Lyons, self-employed.

Robert J. Geiner Jr., 36, Wauseon, factory worker, and Stephanie D. Merillat, 29, Wauseon, general laborer.

Tristan A. Royal, 22, Pettisville, truck driver, and Demessis Rodriguez, 30, Pettisville, homemaker.

Real Estate Transfers

Wendy Anderson to John II and Andrea Myers, 101 Allen St., Fayette, $56,000.

David S. Sallows to Chad and Denise R. Nowak, 20980 County Road J, Fayette, $192,000.

Curtis J. and Nedra J. Nolander to Steven J. and Jeanine D. Thorson, 19926 U.S. 20A, Wauseon, $337,500.

Timothy J. and Theresa L. Lantz, trustees, to Curtis J. and Nedra J. Nolander, 19430 Millstone Drive, Wauseon, $265,000.

Tom B. and Thelma M. Ley to Samuel and Angela Borck, 4733 County Road C, Delta, $30,000.

Caleb J. and Kelsey M. Bernath, trustees, to Christopher A. Labo and Jessica R. Witt, 9840 County Road L, Delta, $260,000.

Michelle L. Height to Michael J. Cory and Melinda S. Ludwig, 220 N. Main St., Swanton, $83,000.

Jeremy J. and Rhonda S. Heyerly to Daniel L. Cooper and Sara L. Witzler, 8084 County Road C, Delta, $157,500.

Paul J. Wongroski to Christopher Simon, 10382 County Road F, Delta, $109,500.

Amy L. Siwa to Roger L. Cooley, trustee, 7152 County Road 1-3, Swanton, $45,000.

Ronald D. Leonard and Ashley N. Falkenberg to Nathaniel H. Suntken and Bridget Czompoly, 131 Sanderson Ave., Swanton, $89,500.

Joan L. Fretz and Timothy W. Holley to Francis A. Ziehm II, 224 S. Oakwood St., Wauseon, $65,000.

Linda K. Folger, successor trustee, to James L. and Debra K. Bernath, County Road HJ and County Road 19, Wauseon, $475,740.