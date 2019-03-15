SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 28

11:17 a.m., 5343 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

Friday, March 1

3 a.m., 800 W. Barre Road, Archbold, Archbold Container Corp., suspicious activity.

10:06 a.m., 8921 County Road 11, Pike Twp., larceny.

11:04 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road RS, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:31 a.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #33, York Twp., criminal mischief.

3:50 p.m., 3269 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

4:57 p.m., 14900 County Road H, Dover Twp., unwanted subject.

7:14 p.m., County Road 1-2 at County Road E, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

10:11 p.m., 12601 County Road B, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

10:22 p.m., 19947 County Road L, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

1033 p.m., 12460 County Road C, York Twp., check on welfare.

Saturday, March 2

12:03 a.m., 3840 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

1:29 a.m., 502 N. Fayette St., Fayette, assault.

1:44 a.m., 2030 County Road H, Franklin Twp., domestic trouble.

3:50 a.m., 5984 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

12:08 p.m., 14678 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., harassment.

1:18 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #13, Delta, check on welfare.

6:06 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #13, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

9:22 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

Sunday, March 3

5:58 a.m., 5320 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

2:26 p.m., 3269 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

5:36 p.m., 6856 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:32 p.m., 3973 County Road L, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

Monday, March 4

9:49 a.m., County Road L at County Road 26-1, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

9:53 a.m., County Road E at County Road 10, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

12:06 p.m., County Road D at County Road 21, German Twp., road blocked.

1 p.m., 2790 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Johnston Fruit Farm, livestock on roadway.

11:23 p.m., County Road 10 at County Road E, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Tuesday, March 5

2:11 a.m., 4825 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

9:09 a.m., 421 Fernwood Ave., Delta, Delta Police Department, investigate complaint.

10:45 a.m., 6860 County Road 26, German Twp., suspicious activity.

11:48 a.m., 224 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Fulton County Western District Court, investigate complaint.

12:11 p.m., 4949 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., assist public.

12:55 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Fulton County Health Center, suspicious activity.

6:36 p.m., 6890 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., juveniles.

7:34 p.m., 430 E. Main St., Metamora, unwanted subject.

7:58 p.m., 6303 County Road T, Amboy Twp., unwanted subject.

9:19 p.m., 4896 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., civil process.

10:35 p.m., 25212 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Serenity Haven, fight.

11:22 p.m., 17866 County Road K, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

Wednesday, March 6

8:10 a.m., County Road D at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, German Twp., accident with property damage.

11:13 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, larceny.

11:21 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, larceny.

12:54 p.m., 2106 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

2:07 p.m., 450 E. Main St., Metamora, check on welfare.

3:14 p.m., 14182 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

3:56 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

6:21 p.m., 121 N. Adrian St., Lyons, 911 hang-up.

7:06 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 27, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

9:15 p.m., 430 E. Main St., Metamora, intoxicated subject.