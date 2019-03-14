COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Erica Shaffer, Delta, vs. Dorman Shaffer III, domestic violence.

Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Joshua A. Wyse, Archbold, foreclosure.

Chelsea R. Needles, Wauseon, vs. Robert S. Needles, termination of marriage with children.

Miranda D. Cox, Swanton, vs. Joseph T. Cox, Swanton, domestic violence.

Deborah S. Bacon, Jasper, Mich., vs., IAC Wauseon LLC, Wauseon, workers’ compensation.

Western District Court

Bradley A. Short, Archbold, speed, $140.

Sara M. Suarez, Archbold, expired driver’s license, $130.

Anthony J. Warncke, Archbold, speed, $140.

Greg A. Nagel, Wauseon, stop sign, $195.

Nicholas S. Grieser, Wauseon, failure to yield, $195.

Tina J. Skiver, Archbold, stop sign, $130.

Angelica H. Gamber, Wauseon, speed, $193.

Vernon S. Merrifield, Bryan, stop sign, $130.

Rita McQuillin, Archbold, speed, $195.

Emily A. Oestreich, Wauseon, speed, $195.

Alana J. Venia, Wauseon, speed, $130.

Matthew Roberts, Wauseon, failure to register and confine dog, no dog tag, $301.

Ryan J. Pringle, Delta, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Emily M. Gomez, Wauseon, wrongful entrustment, $193.

Taylor N. Pachlhofer, Swanton, Swanton, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Tiegan Gallant, Wauseon, failure to register and confine dog, no dog tags, $301.

Brian M. Yuen, Wooster, Ohio, speed, $140.

Charles A. Holmes, Wauseon, assault, $292, no violations of law for one year.

Harley M. Blair, Toledo, criminal trespass, $183, no violations of law for one year, prohibited from entering 840 W. Elm St., Wauseon.

Basilio Rosales, Fayette, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, $537, license suspended one year, driver’s intervention program and aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

Brianna M. Jasso, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Keith R. Gilders, Delta, no valid driver’s license, $243.

Gordon Creek Granite LLC, Hicksville, Ohio, vs. S.D.G. Cabinetry LLC, Archbold, Stryker, $7,614.86.

Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Samantha M. Foltz, Wauseon, $13,748.37.

Marriage Licenses

Steven L. Reiniche, 56, Stryker, factory worker, and Christina A. Tijerina, 38, Archbold, daycare worker.

Skylar J. Gericke, 22, Archbold, assistant manager, and Stephanie A. Hubby, 21, Archbold, dental assistant.

Diedrick J. Schroeder, 21, Cherry Point, N.J., military, and Hanna M. Rabe, 18, Archbold, cashier.

Mark J. Sarmiento, 29, Wauseon, tattoo artist, and Aisha L. Mossing, 23, Wauseon, student.

Matthew R. Witte, 32, Napoleon, production, and Maria E. Verdin, 35, Delta, production.

Eric W. Vaughan, 29, Delta, Swanton Public Works, and Hannah M. Spangler, 25, Delta, admissions counselor.

Eric J. Glynn, 45, Swanton, manufacturing, and Roxanne L. Hodge, 40, Swanton, manufacturing.

Real Estate Transfers

Richard K. Franklin to Thomas G. Pfund, 13300 U.S. 20A, Wauseon, $120,000.

Archbold DOHP LLC to 505 Greentree Investment LLC, S. Defiance Street, Archbold, $1,480,000.

Teresa A. Bishop, trustee, to Vincent J. and Kelly L. Stritt, 1003 N. Defiance St., Archbold, $130,000.

Julian and Doris Giovarelli, trustees, to Jacob D. and Georgia M. Schnitkey, 115 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, $24,000.

Javier Ibarra and Brittany Robison to Stephanie K. Swank, 234 S. Oakwood St., Wauseon, $47,000.

Berkey Southern LLC to Eliesemb LLC, 104 Miller Ave., Swanton, $50,000.

Brad E. and Valerie S. Nafziger to James D. Lower, 18767 State Highway 2, Wauseon, $137,000.

Grover C. Jr. and Tammy S. Deskins to Brian and Jessica Barclay, 7721 County Road 12, Wauseon, $285,000.

Gene Zenz to The Bank of New York Mellon, 9742 County Road N, Delta, $90,450.