SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 21

9:17 a.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #11, Delta, investigate complaint.

1:14 p.m., 17842 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., harassment.

1:26 p.m., 1990 County Road U, Amboy Twp., Metamora Family Practice, mental issue.

3:02 p.m., 6019 County Road 19, German Twp., larceny.

3:04 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, investigate complaint.

4:05 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Middle School, missing person.

6:33 p.m., 11647 County Road F, York Twp., suspicious person.

7:10 p.m., 9665 County Road 11, Pike Twp., assist public.

8:25 p.m., 2290 County Road L, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:39 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #49, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

Friday, Feb. 22

5:49 a.m., County Road D at County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

6:19 a.m., 9913 County Road 26-2, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

9:19 a.m., 340 W. Leggett St., Wauseon, Wauseon Rollercade, disabled vehicle.

11:38 a.m., 4154 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., traffic offense.

11:39 a.m., County Road 19 at County Road F, German Twp., traffic offense.

1:32 p.m., 10349 County Road F, York Twp., civil matter.

2:04 p.m., 13281 County Road J, Dover Twp., assist other unit.

2:07 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing, miscellaneous assist.

3:36 p.m., 29835 County Road B, German Twp., check on welfare.

4:14 p.m., County Road C at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

4:16 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

5:35 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

8:13 p.m., 2920 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., Knotty Vines Farm and Winery, accident with property damage.

8:51 p.m., 11489 County Road J, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

9:40 p.m., 5050 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

10:31 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 19, Fulton County, reckless operation.

Saturday, Feb. 23

9:25 a.m., 6460 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

10:38 a.m., 6060 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

2:15 p.m., 2742 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:36 p.m., 3017 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Luce’s Chimney and Stove Shop, disabled vehicle.

11:13 p.m., County Road B at County Road 11, York Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

Sunday, Feb. 24

3:02 a.m., 4888 County Road T, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:19 a.m., County Road T at County Road 4-3, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

12:29 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:08 p.m., 6670 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Dollar General, larceny.

9:10 p.m., 414 Glenwood St., Delta, domestic trouble.

10:25 p.m., County Road F at County Road 26, German Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

Monday, Feb. 25

1:57 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, Circle K, suspicious person.

2:43 a.m., County Road C at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

6:10 a.m., 25821 County Road E, German Twp., suspicious activity.

9:52 a.m., 16642 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., stolen vehicle.

1:04 p.m., 1883 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

3:22 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #8, York Twp., harassment.

4:10 p.m., 7755 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., Championship Power Sports, check on welfare.

8:31 p.m., 11429 County Road J, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

8:54 a.m., 5741 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., hit-skip accident.

10:19 a.m., 14400 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Tractor Supply Co., injury accident.

11:10 a.m., 15651 County Road 8, Royalton Twp., Village Tax and Financial Services, unwanted subject.

3:47 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.

5:30 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

6:12 p.m., 1205 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

7:39 p.m., 7922 County Road 2-2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:49 p.m., 117 N. Adrian St., Lyons, Kay’s Diner, suspicious vehicle.

11:02 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #37, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

3:31 a.m., 4549 County Road E #34, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

8:45 a.m., 4218 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

10:30 a.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., traffic offense.

12:53 p.m., 11833 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., assist public.

4:47 p.m., 2500 County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.

Thursday, Feb. 28

3:16 a.m., County Road M at County Road 6, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:54 a.m., 3017 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Luce’s Chimney and Stove Shop, accident with property damage.