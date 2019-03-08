COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Kathy J. Weirauch, Napoleon, vs. Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, other civil.

Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Raymond Armstrong, Wauseon, foreclosure.

Lisa M. Grant, Toledo, vs. Angela C. Johnson, Wauseon, other civil.

Corina J. Rocha, Archbold, vs. Anthony J. Rodriguez, Stryker, domestic violence.

Samantha B. Dombrowski, Fayette, vs. Andrew L. Dombrowski, Fayette, termination of marriage with children.

Western District Court

Soren M. Mossing, Morenci, Mich., speed, $193.

Deanna L. Fredrick, Wauseon, failure to yield, $195.

Bret C. Ripke, Archbold, speed, $140.

David Frost, Liberty Center, possession of controlled substance, $158.

Austin R. Cavazos, Adrian, Mich., no driver’s license, $168.

Sabrina Hartson, Wauseon, improper garbage disposal, $133.

Brittany N. Roth, Wauseon, restricted U-turn, $130.

Julie Zipfel, Defiance, suspended driver’s license, $268.

Taylor E. Knapp, Wauseon, failure to stop for school bus, $130.

Stanley L. Cruz, Wauseon, menacing, $267 plus costs, no contact with victim, drug/alcohol assessment and aftercare, no violations of law for one year.

Zachary L. Morrow, Delta, physical control, $444, license suspended, drivers intervention program and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

Bobby J. Williams, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Michelle A. Konwinski, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $268.

David Grieser, Osseo, Mich., stop light, $130.

Kelby S. Rupp, Archbold, driving across railroad tracks during activated lights, $130.

Chad V. Hollabaugh, Goshen, Ind., reckless operation, $828.

Salvador Pina-Luna, Deshler, Ohio, suspended driver’s license, expired registration, fictitious plates, $401.

Cody Johnson, Chicago, Ill., speed, suspended driver’s license, $337 plus costs.

Wayside Company Ltd., Wauseon, vs. Jeremiah Gonzales and Miranda L. Gale, Evansville, Ind., $3,126.21.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Douglas L. Barnett, Wauseon, $2,107.77.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Joy Herman, Archbold, $672.16.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs Todd Slagle, Bowling Green, $2,151.13.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Heidi K. Dick, Wauseon, $2,203.17.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Lucas E. Mull, Wauseon, $1,139.44.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. April I. Schuller, Wauseon, $349.96.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jalen N. Brimmer, Wauseon, $328.44.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Golden, Colo., vs. Cathy Greene, Wauseon, $1,095.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Tanya Zuvers, Morenci, Mich., $158.12.

Tri-State Medical Supply, Wauseon, vs. Roger Gossett, Delta, $364.56.

Tri-State Medical Supply, Wauseon, vs. Ricky E. Hall, Wauseon, $364.56.

Promedica Physician Group, Toledo, vs. Joanne Miller, Archbold, $2,711.92.

Marriage Licenses

Bruce H. Hrynciw, 20, Fremont, Ohio, military, and Aubrieana R. Frost, 20, Wauseon, unemployed.

Jose A. Osuna, 31, Col Vida, Vallarta, activity coordinator, and Dakota O. Cousino, 27, Fayette, dental assistant.

Real Estate Transfers

Randy G. Wyse to Robert Jr. and Jamie Lusher, 10131 County Road 12, Wauseon, $49,900.

Patricia A. Shearer to Rodney G. and Megan M. Bettinger, 806 Greenview Ave., Delta, $192,000.

Randal S. and Denise D. Miller and Annelle K. Mullet to Carl R. and Mary E. Manson, 1022 Mohawk Way, Wauseon, $164,000.

Erik M. and Michelle L. Fretz to James L. Bernardo, 5050 Rainbow Drive, Delta, $192,500.

John J. Roth to Richard B. and Mary A. Crosser, 5632 County Road 3, Swanton, $90,000.

Hope Lantz and Ken Woods Jr. to Amy L. Walter, 604 Linwood Ave., Delta, $105,000.

Evan J. and Ashley Allion to Nicholas Peters, 513 E. Main St., Delta, $136,000.

Eric P. Puehler to Tyler D. Newsome, 206 N. Adrian St., Lyons, $84,900.

Kimberly Smith to Bernadette Newell, 305 S. Madison St., Delta, $160,000.

Chad M. Klocheska to Chad M. Klocheska and Amerifirst Financial Corp., 800 Maplewood Ave., Delta, $68,400.

Mattin Farms LLC to Timothy J. and Casey M. Bower, 5411 County Road 6, Delta, $85,000.

Patrick J. Spence to Connor M. and Travis J. Williams, 1793 County Road EF, Swanton, $136,000.