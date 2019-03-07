WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Feb. 20

4:33 p.m., 123 S. Shoop Ave., U-Lock Storage, abandoned vehicle.

4:40 p.m., 1265 N. Shoop Ave., Marathon Gas, 911 hang-up.

5:13 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1205, trespassing.

6:15 p.m., 421 N. Franklin St., accident with property damage.

Thursday, Feb. 21

1:02 p.m., 950 E. Oak St., Wauseon Elementary School, harassment.

4:33 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

6:35 p.m., 304 E. Walnut St., mental issues.

Friday, Feb. 22

11:07 a.m., 123 Commercial St., civil matter.

2:45 p.m., 940 E. Oak St., Wauseon Middle School, juveniles.

3:07 p.m., 1373 N. Shoop Ave., Super Wash, accident with property damage.

3:51 p.m., 441 E. Superior St., unruly juvenile.

5:38 p.m., 1465 N. Shoop Ave., OneMain Financial, suspicious activity.

Saturday, Feb. 23

11:31 a.m., Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, accident with property damage.

12:19 p.m., E. Elm Street at N. Shoop Avenue, road blocked.

12:47 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, suspicious activity.

5:10 p.m., 713 Third St., domestic violence.

8:17 p.m., 375 E. Linfoot St. Unit A, suspicious activity.

11:33 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.

11:36 p.m., 1489 N. Shoop Ave., Dairy Queen, vandalism.

Sunday, Feb. 24

10:34 a.m., W. Leggett Street, disabled vehicle.

11:14 a.m., 1095 N. Shoop Ave., Ryan’s Restaurant, fight.

12:43 p.m., 415 Cole St. #22, parking violation.

2:36 p.m., 500 block N. Fulton Street, animal call.

2:45 p.m., 507 N. Fulton St., First Church of God, wire down.

3:56 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.

Monday, Feb. 25

6:50 a.m., Walnut Street at N. Ottokee Street, debris in roadway.

7:48 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #104, trespassing.

12:23 p.m., 1250 N. Shoop Ave., PNC Bank, lost item.

2:30 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

3:15 p.m., 221 N. Brunell St., check on welfare.

3:57 p.m., 415 E. Chestnut St., vandalism.

4:09 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite-Aid, disabled vehicle.

7:56 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #81, check on welfare.

8:09 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #83, check on welfare.

10:49 p.m., 312 Barbara Drive, animal call.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

2:39 a.m., W. Leggett Street, suspicious activity.

7:32 a.m., 100 block N. Shoop Avenue, disabled vehicle.

9:41 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, sex offense reported.

10:12 a.m., 701 Burr Road #24, investigate complaint.

11:13 a.m., 701 Burr Road #20, identity theft.

12:03 p.m., 428 E. Chestnut St., animal call.

12:33 p.m., 415 Cole St. #34, investigate complaint.

2:24 p.m., 1493 N. Shoop Ave. Unit A Red Rambler Coffees, accident with property damage.

2:26 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, department information.

3:14 p.m, 700 block N. Shoop Avenue, lost item.

4:50 p.m., 1081 Barney Oldfield Drive, investigate complaint.

5:45 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

11:18 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon, harassment reported.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

5:06 a.m., 940 E. Leggett St., Wauseon Primary School, suspicious vehicle.

6:46 a.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Walnut Street, debris in roadway.

7:01 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1107, 911 hang-up.