WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Feb. 20
4:33 p.m., 123 S. Shoop Ave., U-Lock Storage, abandoned vehicle.
4:40 p.m., 1265 N. Shoop Ave., Marathon Gas, 911 hang-up.
5:13 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1205, trespassing.
6:15 p.m., 421 N. Franklin St., accident with property damage.
Thursday, Feb. 21
1:02 p.m., 950 E. Oak St., Wauseon Elementary School, harassment.
4:33 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
6:35 p.m., 304 E. Walnut St., mental issues.
Friday, Feb. 22
11:07 a.m., 123 Commercial St., civil matter.
2:45 p.m., 940 E. Oak St., Wauseon Middle School, juveniles.
3:07 p.m., 1373 N. Shoop Ave., Super Wash, accident with property damage.
3:51 p.m., 441 E. Superior St., unruly juvenile.
5:38 p.m., 1465 N. Shoop Ave., OneMain Financial, suspicious activity.
Saturday, Feb. 23
11:31 a.m., Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, accident with property damage.
12:19 p.m., E. Elm Street at N. Shoop Avenue, road blocked.
12:47 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, suspicious activity.
5:10 p.m., 713 Third St., domestic violence.
8:17 p.m., 375 E. Linfoot St. Unit A, suspicious activity.
11:33 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.
11:36 p.m., 1489 N. Shoop Ave., Dairy Queen, vandalism.
Sunday, Feb. 24
10:34 a.m., W. Leggett Street, disabled vehicle.
11:14 a.m., 1095 N. Shoop Ave., Ryan’s Restaurant, fight.
12:43 p.m., 415 Cole St. #22, parking violation.
2:36 p.m., 500 block N. Fulton Street, animal call.
2:45 p.m., 507 N. Fulton St., First Church of God, wire down.
3:56 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.
Monday, Feb. 25
6:50 a.m., Walnut Street at N. Ottokee Street, debris in roadway.
7:48 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #104, trespassing.
12:23 p.m., 1250 N. Shoop Ave., PNC Bank, lost item.
2:30 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
3:15 p.m., 221 N. Brunell St., check on welfare.
3:57 p.m., 415 E. Chestnut St., vandalism.
4:09 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite-Aid, disabled vehicle.
7:56 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #81, check on welfare.
8:09 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #83, check on welfare.
10:49 p.m., 312 Barbara Drive, animal call.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
2:39 a.m., W. Leggett Street, suspicious activity.
7:32 a.m., 100 block N. Shoop Avenue, disabled vehicle.
9:41 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, sex offense reported.
10:12 a.m., 701 Burr Road #24, investigate complaint.
11:13 a.m., 701 Burr Road #20, identity theft.
12:03 p.m., 428 E. Chestnut St., animal call.
12:33 p.m., 415 Cole St. #34, investigate complaint.
2:24 p.m., 1493 N. Shoop Ave. Unit A Red Rambler Coffees, accident with property damage.
2:26 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, department information.
3:14 p.m, 700 block N. Shoop Avenue, lost item.
4:50 p.m., 1081 Barney Oldfield Drive, investigate complaint.
5:45 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
11:18 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon, harassment reported.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
5:06 a.m., 940 E. Leggett St., Wauseon Primary School, suspicious vehicle.
6:46 a.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Walnut Street, debris in roadway.
7:01 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1107, 911 hang-up.