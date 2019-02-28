COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Austin M. Buehrer, Lyons, vs. Heather L. Buehrer, Adrian, Mich., termination of marriage with children.

Steve Linn, Canton, Ohio, vs. Theodore R. Clinkscales, Studio City, Calif., other civil.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Bryan G. Pressnell, Wauseon, other civil.

Shannon Sweeney, Swanton, vs. Darlene W. Sweeney, Whitehouse, Ohio, termination of marriage without children.

Rosemary L. Herron, Archbold, vs. Julia A. Mahoney, Toledo, other civil.

Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Brooke Ostrander, Swanton, foreclosure.

Erica Shaffer, Delta, vs. Dormon Shaffer III, Bryan, termination of marriage with children.

Julie M. Browns, Metamora, vs. Robert Browns, Sylvania, Ohio, dissolution of marriage without children.

Western District Court

Kimberly R. Snyder, Wauseon, following too closely, $130.

Andrew L. Dombrowski, Fayette, failure to register, confine dog and no dog tag, $376.

Brittany Czerniak, Fayette, failure to register dog, no dog tag, $192.

Robert W. Rathburn, Edgerton, Ohio, wrongful entrustment, $243.

Skylor L. Osborn, Pittsboro, Mich., failure to control, $195.

Damien J. Damron, Defiance, speed, suspended driver’s license, $359, 10 days jail.

Sergio Reyna Jr., Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, failure to control, $514, clear license in 90 days, no violations of law for one year.

Gabrielle M. Hall, Wauseon, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $701, license suspended one year, driver’s intervention program and aftercare, no consumption or possession of alcohol until age 21, no violations of law for two years.

Alexander Villerreal, Archbold, operating vehicle while intoxicated, suspended driver’s license, $462, three days jail, vehicle immobilized for 30 days with license plates, clear license in one year, license suspended 180 days, no violations of law for one year.

Kathleen J. Grieser, Wauseon, dogs running at large, $300.

Jerry L. Kingsbury, Wauseon, improper backing, $195.

Alexis Barber, Toledo, suspended driver’s license, $309.

Marcus Huguley, Toledo, speed, $140.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. James D. Miller, Wauseon, $3,867.75.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Oscar A. Vega, Archbold, $5,460.48.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Eric A. Skates, Wauseon, $2,540.35.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Kenneth R. Locke Jr., Wauseon, $2,748.86.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jeremy A. Smith, Wauseon, $1,645.92.

Gateway Financial Solutions, Cincinnati, vs. Robin Wanless, Wauseon, $7,339.55.

Northwest State Community College, Columbus, vs. Rachelle N. Zavala, Archbold, $2,662.54.

Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Mariah R. Downing, Fayette, $2,315.

Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. Randall Howard, Napoleon, $10,476.66.

Chaparral Inc., Toledo, vs. Victor Montes, Pettisville, $12,504.42.

Promedica, Sylvania, Ohio, vs. Mary Davila, Wauseon, $2,273.75.

Marriage Licenses

Kelly E. Kunesh, 34, Stryker, police officer, and Ashley N. Lewellen, 28, Stryker, esthetician.

Gary L. Corlew Jr., 35, Archbold, warehouse manager, and Jessica Gonzalez Izaguirre, 35, Archbold, warehouse manager.

Dakota N. Abrahamson, 22, Swanton, customer service, and Kristin N. Levanti, 27, Delta, crew trainer.

Real Estate Transfers

Jane L. Stiriz to Matthew O. Keller and Alexander Chau, 106 S. Gorham St., Fayette, $15,000.

Stephen L. and Janette D. Grabke, trustees, to Robert J. Dick Jr., 120 W. Garfield Ave., Swanton, $20,000.

Donald L. and Catherine A. Hayati to Laurie A. Vonseggern, 1171 Apache Drive, Wauseon, $294,900.

Sylvia Trejo to Mikayla Whitson, 625 E. Chestnut St. Wauseon, $82,000.