SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 7
8:10 a.m., 4764 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
8:47 a.m., 5939 State Highway 109, York Twp., American Legion, hit-skip accident.
4:03 p.m., County Road 22 at County Road F, German Twp., accident with property damage.
4:31 p.m., 4067 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
5:06 p.m., 13874 County Road 27, Gorham Twp., keep the peace.
5:20 p.m., 18412 County Road DE, Clinton Twp., assist other unit.
6:50 p.m., 8529 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., Fulton Pond, disabled vehicle.
7:22 p.m., 6812 County Road 21, German Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
7:28 p.m., 6812 County Road 21, German Twp., accident with property damage.
7:33 p.m., County Road 26 at County Road E, German Twp., road blocked.
8:26 p.m., 535 E. Dame St., Pettisville, wires/pole/tree down.
11:23 p.m., 19055 County Road D, German Twp., Pettisville Missionary Church, 911 hang-up.
Friday, Feb. 8
12:13 a.m., 6209 County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
12:32 a.m., County Road N at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., road blocked.
2:56 a.m., County Road 4 at U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.
6:38 a.m., County Road 26 at County Road E, German Twp., road blocked.
7:44 a.m., 23144 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., domestic trouble.
8:39 a.m., 13738 State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.
10:18 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Middle School, investigate complaint.
1:47 p.m., 13738 State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.
2:54 p.m., 12731 County Road 8, Pike Twp., check on welfare.
4:40 p.m., 15035 County Road J, Dover Twp., Gerald Grain Center, civil matter.
5;42 p.m., 4825 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.
6:54 p.m., 12601 County Road 8, Pike Twp., check on welfare.
8:56 p.m., 6209 County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.
9:34 p.m., 228 Barden St., Lyons, check on welfare.
10:20 p.m., 13084 County Road 20, Gorham Twp., intoxicated subject.
Saturday, Feb. 9
10:01 a.m., 4067 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
2:13 p.m., 15109 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.
2:22 p.m., 5310 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
3:24 p.m., 23989 County Road F, German Twp., suspicious activity.
4:53 p.m., 431 E. Morenci St., Lyons, suspicious person.
4:57 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road K, Pike Twp., reckless operation.
8:25 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #19, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.
10:07 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., reckless operation.
Sunday, Feb. 10
12:51 a.m., County Road 14 at County Road J, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.
2:51 a.m., 16506 State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., domestic violence.
12:55 p.m., U.s. 20 at County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., reckless operation.
1:12 p.m., 27138 County Road S, Gorham Twp., keep the peace.
4:14 p.m., 8135 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, 911 hang-up.
5:04 p.m., 8607 County Road 11, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.
6:07 p.m., County Road F at County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
6:52 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road B, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:01 p.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, accident with property damage.
Monday, Feb. 11
2:52 a.m, 10108 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.
10:02 a.m., 7605 County Road B, York Twp., miscellaneous assist.
10:39 a.m., 12601 County Road 8, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.
11:30 a.m., 6209 County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.
5:03 p.m., 3780 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.
5:32 p.m., 405 W. Main St., Delta, check on welfare.
6:33 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, investigate complaint.
6:35 p.m., 4500 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
8:42 p.m., 10378 County Road 21, Franklin Twp., investigate complaint.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
1:05 a.m., 17000 County Road C, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
1:30 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.
1:59 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 21, German Twp., accident with property damage.
2:05 a.m., County Road 11 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
4:02 a.m., 15147 County Road 11-1, Royalton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
6 a.m., County Road D at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
6:09 a.m., County Road 23 at U.S. 20A, German Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
7:35 a.m., County Road F at County Road 10, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:18 a.m., 8137 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
9:32 a.m., 7300 County Road B, York Twp., check on welfare.
10:49 a.m., County Road 6-1 at County Road J, Fulton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
12:17 p.m., County Road 6 at County Road T, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.
3:28 p.m., 465 E. Airport Hwy., Wauseon, Aaron’s, person with a gun.
4 p.m., County Road 12 at State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., road blocked.
4:30 p.m., 124 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, assist other unit.
4:36 p.m., 6596 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
8:46 p.m., 14319 County Road L, Dover Twp., road blocked.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
1:32 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #85, Fulton Twp., robbery.
6:58 a.m., State Highway 64 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
7:57 a.m., 12573 County Road 8, Pike Twp., check on welfare.
9:30 a.m., 10283 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., mental issue.
2:06 p.m., 4549 County Road E #5, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
6:42 p.m., 7819 County Road H, York Twp., investigate complaint.
8:21 p.m., 3973 County Road L, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.
11:24 a.m., 16556 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., telephone harassment.
Thursday, Feb. 14
6:06 a.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #4, Swancreek Twp., unruly juveniles.
6:57 a.m., County Road C at State Highway 109, York Twp., harassment.
7:01 a.m., 3770 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.