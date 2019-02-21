COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Earl Grant, no address, vs. Ronald Gilliam, Warren, Mich., non-support of dependents.

State Farm Mutual Auto, Atlanta, Ga., vs. Michael L. Siebert, Wauseon, other civil.

Pamela A. Meyer, Napoleon, vs. Kevin M. Micham, Swanton, dissolution of marriage without children.

Miranda D. Cox, Swanton, vs. Joseph T. Cox, Swanton, termination of marriage with children.

State Bank and Trust Co., Defiance, vs. Tracy L. Gleason, Archbold, foreclosure.

Tiffany R. Malone, Swanton, vs. Brian M. Malone, Swanton, termination of marriage with children.

Western District Court

Mary S. Burkhart, Defiance, stop sign, $195.

Deedra S. Hernandez, Defiance, two license plates required, $130.

Montana R. Carroll, Archbold, red light, $130.

Cherie R. Bishop, Wauseon, failure to renew vehicle registration, $130.

Cody L. Gamble, Marion, Ohio, speed, $140.

Damien G. McCullough, Bryan, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $643 plus costs, 10 days jail, vehicle immobilized 90 days, install ignition interlock, license suspended one year, drug/alcohol assessment and aftercare, no violations of law for three years.

Nathan W. Edwards, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Gregory A. Amos, Fayette, falsification, $337 plus costs.

Dennis Lowe II, Lyons, failure to confine dogs, $216.

Gladys I. Ackerman, Fayette, failure to control, $130.

Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, vs. Heather M. Moore, Archbold, $1,004.09.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Stuart Carroll, Napoleon, $14,171.50.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Victor H. Molina, Fayette, $2,159.84.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Matthew and Gwen L. Boughton, Wauseon,$571.35.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Charles K. and Brittany E. Coffelt, Wauseon, $928.95.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Tony A. and Heather E. Couts, Wauseon, $2,217.11.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Gregory J. and Michelle L. Demoulin, Wauseon, $1,267.11.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Adam Pettry, Wauseon, $274.93.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Estefani Contreras only, Archbold, $729.98.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Brittany J. Hicks only, Wauseon, $1,329.81.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Christopher S. Mason and Subrina S. Hall-Mason, Wauseon, $3,642.38.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Craig Rickard and Janice Coles-Rickard, Morenci, Mich., $1,304.10.

Julie A. Garrow, Fayette, vs. Travis Purgason, Montpelier, $550.

HS Financial Group LLC, Westlake, Ohio,vs. Amanda J. Germann, Wauseon,$1,844.72.

Tri-State Medical Supply, Wauseon, vs. Robin Wanless, Wauseon, $916.44.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Aaron Blanton, Wauseon, $531.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Brian Thatcher, Archbold, $695.25.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Rick and Patricia Strausbaugh, Delta, $379.48.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Chad A. and Hollie Mallory, Swanton, $424.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Jena L. Myers, Wauseon, $1,075.

Ironwood Village LLC, Wauseon, vs. Penni L. Miller, Wauseon, $527.15.

Skates Apartments I, Wauseon, vs. Dana E. Ladd, Wauseon, $2,261.30.

Oldfield Village LLC, Wauseon, vs. Elizabeth and Joseph Theisen, Wauseon, $7,047.43.

Wayside Company Ltd., Wauseon, vs. Ruben and Angel Torres, Wauseon, $2,195.31.

Promedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo, vs. Ann Martin, Wauseon, $5,272.44.

Marriage Licenses

Brandon L. Batdorf, 37, Swanton, maintenance supervisor, and Melissa M. Drown, 39, Swanton, order control.

Miguel A. Cortez, 24, Swanton, Sandland Farm, and Angelica Flores, 21, Swanton, Corden Cattle.

Randall W. Richmond, 60, Wauseon, fork lift driver, and Johnna S. Gamber, 57, Wauseon, press operator.

Bradley J. White, 48, Fayette, production manager, and Mandy L. Eberly, 42, Fayette, marketing manager.

Real Estate Transfers

Jamie L. Hobling to Alysia M. Hobling, 4025 County Road L, Swanton, $89,000.

Andrea L. McDermott to Thomas C. Burnep, 501 W. Morenci St., Lyons, $134,800.

Carol J. Clark to Joseph Grime, 12201 Marzolf Lane, Fayette, $1,500.

Mark E. Iddon to Ty M. and Rachael W. Strong, 305 McKinley St., Delta, $135,800.

James E. Wilson to Frank Pollzzie, 619 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon, $10,000.

Sharon E. Lantz, trustee, to Jennie M. and Lincoln D. Nafziger, trustees, 20272 State Highway 2, Archbold, $532,968.

Health Care Reit Inc. to Swanton Care Realty LLC, U.S. 20A, Swanton, $6,488,144.

Thomas and Rachel Ulrich to Samuel H. and Aubree D. Burrows, W. Holland Street, Archbold, 2 Eicher St., Archbold, $82,500.

David L. Shinabery to Neil A. Winseman and Erin M. Duke, 247 Marshall St., Wauseon, $106,000.

Kelli S. Bok, successor trustee, to Bret E. and Bethany J. Dennis, trustees, 11314 County Road D, Wauseon, $873,061.