Clerk of courts gives year-end report

A year end report for 2018 has been provided by Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver. Numbers from 2017 are in parenthesis.

New cases filed in the legal department included, domestic 185 (203), civil 210 (235), criminal 212, (154) and miscellaneous 36 (30), with $195,913.67 ($205,815.89) in fees collected.

The title department issued a total of 19,458 (18,923) titles: new cars 1,439 (1,585), used cars 10,435 (10,294), new trucks 769 (794), used trucks 4,051 (3,497), vans 179 (163), motorcycles 490 (534), manufactured homes 198 (204), trailers 247 (269), travel trailers 427 (410), motor homes 324 (332), buses 3 (7), off-road vehicles 653 (545), watercraft 187 (193), outboard motors 46 (41), other 10 (55). Total fees collected were $7,469,722.56, which is up from $6,486,061.38) in 2017.