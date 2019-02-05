SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 24

8:43 a.m., 27538 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., civil matter.

9:30 a.m., 23386 County Road F, German Twp., harassment.

12:42 p.m., 2334 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:15 p.m., 12601 County Road 8, Pike Twp., assist other unit.

2:17 p.m., 4514 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

2:38 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.

3:53 p.m., 15200 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., domestic trouble.

4:12 p.m., 271 Mill St., Metamora, larceny.

Friday, Jan. 25

12:28 a.m., 6740 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.

7:34 a.m., 16260 County Road 8, Royalton Twp., stolen vehicle.

7:42 a.m., 4790 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:57 p.m., 201 Walnut St., Fayette, assist public.

3:36 p.m., 214 S. Adrian St., Lyons, civil matter.

6:05 p.m., County Road L at State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

8:01 p.m., 12201 Marzolf Lane, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.

8:43 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #4, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

11:43 p.m., 24283 U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., accident with property damage.

Saturday, Jan. 26

2:18 a.m., 9369 County Road C, York Twp., assist other unit.

6:13 a.m., 12328 County Road 27, Gorham Twp., Anchor Bay Carryout, accident with property damage.

7:37 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

9:05 a.m., 16735 County Road 17, Chesterfield Twp., suicidal threats.

12 p.m., 219 Maddie St., Swanton, check on welfare.

12:17 p.m., 8198 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Blue Ribbon Diner, suspicious activity.

3 p.m., 4991 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

7:41 p.m., State Highway 109 at State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

8 p.m., State Highway 109 at State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., traffic offense.

8:32 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #4, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

9:39 p.m., 5972 County Road T, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

10 p.m., 4079 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

10:27 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:04 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., accident with property damage.

Sunday, Jan. 27

3:57 a.m., 20128 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., unauthorized use of property.

4:46 a.m., 5405 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

9:56 a.m., 13685 County Road H, Clinton Twp., keep the peace.

10:29 a.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #4, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

2:05 p.m., 8319 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, suspicious activity.

10:25 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

Monday, Jan. 28

7:40 a.m., 11146 County Road 16, Dover Twp., investigate complaint.

8:20 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, harassment.

11:19 a.m., 4358 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.

11:37 a.m., 3627 County Road 11, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:14 p.m., 7380 County Road 23, German Twp., stolen vehicle.

2:09 p.m., 23589 County Road D, German Twp., civil process.

2:24 p.m., 5352 County Road 27, German Twp., identity theft.

4:25 p.m., 1724 Cuonty Road D, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

7:02 p.m., 3230 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:45 p.m., County Road H at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:13 p.m., County Road L at State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

7:11 a.m., County Road 3 at County Road H, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

7:36 a.m., County Road 3 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

11:31 a.m.,6861 County Road 19, German Twp., check on welfare.

12:57 p.m., 4200 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

12:58 p.m., County Road 12 at State Highway 120, Royalton Twp.

4:28 p.m., W. Morenci Street at N. Adrian Street, Lyons, harassment.

5:19 p.m., 4125 County Road L, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

6:31 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:31 p.m., 14900 County Road H #9, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

7:44 p.m., 25840 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Phantom Fireworks, disabled vehicle.

8:23 p.m., 510 Lammon Court, Wauseon, domestic trouble.

11:04 p.m., 8848 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Ohio Department of Transportation, disabled vehicle.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

2:55 a.m., 5919 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

5:40 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

11:18 a.m., 15598 County Road J, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

12:52 p.m., County Road A at County Road 24, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:06 p.m., 204 Maddie St., Swanton, civil process.

4:42 p.m., U.S. 127 at County Road T, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:52 p.m., 7856 State Highway 108 #37, Clinton Twp., larceny.

5:36 p.m., 5205 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

5:57 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:50 p.m., E. Airport Highway at Glenwood Avenue, Wauseon, disabled vehicle.

10:56 p.m., 16649 County Road TU, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.

11:11 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road S, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:38 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road S, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

Thursday, Jan. 31

12:38 a.m., 9866 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., domestic trouble.

1:43 a.m., County Road 1 at County Road U, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:38 a.m., 8224 State Highway 108 #14, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

6:57 a.m., County Road U at County Road 2, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:50 a.m., 5310 County Road 3 #3, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.