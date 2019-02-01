SHERIFF’S REPORT

Sunday, Jan. 20

12:50 a.m., U.S. 20 and County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:49 a.m., County Roads A and 13, York Twp, disabled vehicle.

6:30 a.m., County Roads B and 4, Swancreek Twp, threats or harassment.

11:48 a.m., 7856 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp, neighbor trouble.

1:35 p.m., Country Corral, York Twp, larceny.

1:43 p.m., 15673 County Road K, Dover Twp., accident – injury.

2:08 p.m., 214 S. Adrian, Lyons, unwanted subject.

5:16 p.m., 14716 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., accident – property.

5:31 p.m., Country Corral, York Twp, accident – injury.

6:10 p.m., 5169, County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., accident – injury.

6:52, 21248 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp, assist other unit.

8:12 p.m., County Roads 16 and H, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

Monday, Jan. 21

1:21 a.m., 9526 U.S. 20A, York Twp., alarm drop.

4:35 a.m., County Road 22 and State Route 2, German Twp., livestock on roadway.

5:46 a.m., State Highway 108 and U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., accident – property.

6:42 a.m., 7300 State Highway 109, Metal X, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:13 a.m., 8923 State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.

10:35 a.m., 16958 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., criminal damaging.

11:34 a.m., 11482 County Road 8, Pike Twp., criminal damaging.

11:38 a.m., 10085 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:07 p.m., 11440 County Road 8, Pike Twp., criminal damaging.

2:07 p.m., 4549 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

3:20 p.m., County Road H and State Highway 109, York Twp, disabled vehicle.

3:56 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

4:58 p.m., 11820 County Road 11, Pike Twp., criminal mischief.

5:11 p.m., County Roads J and 25, Franklin Twp., road blocked/traffic jam.

5:37 p.m., 6740 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

7:15 p.m., 14716 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., road blocked/traffic jam.

7:40 p.m., 14716 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:56 p.m, County Roads H and 4, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.