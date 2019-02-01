SHERIFF’S REPORT

Sunday, Jan. 20
12:50 a.m., U.S. 20 and County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
5:49 a.m., County Roads A and 13, York Twp, disabled vehicle.
6:30 a.m., County Roads B and 4, Swancreek Twp, threats or harassment.
11:48 a.m., 7856 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp, neighbor trouble.
1:35 p.m., Country Corral, York Twp, larceny.
1:43 p.m., 15673 County Road K, Dover Twp., accident – injury.
2:08 p.m., 214 S. Adrian, Lyons, unwanted subject.
5:16 p.m., 14716 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., accident – property.
5:31 p.m., Country Corral, York Twp, accident – injury.
6:10 p.m., 5169, County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., accident – injury.
6:52, 21248 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp, assist other unit.
8:12 p.m., County Roads 16 and H, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
Monday, Jan. 21
1:21 a.m., 9526 U.S. 20A, York Twp., alarm drop.
4:35 a.m., County Road 22 and State Route 2, German Twp., livestock on roadway.
5:46 a.m., State Highway 108 and U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., accident – property.
6:42 a.m., 7300 State Highway 109, Metal X, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:13 a.m., 8923 State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.
10:35 a.m., 16958 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., criminal damaging.
11:34 a.m., 11482 County Road 8, Pike Twp., criminal damaging.
11:38 a.m., 10085 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.
12:07 p.m., 11440 County Road 8, Pike Twp., criminal damaging.
2:07 p.m., 4549 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
3:20 p.m., County Road H and State Highway 109, York Twp, disabled vehicle.
3:56 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.
4:58 p.m., 11820 County Road 11, Pike Twp., criminal mischief.
5:11 p.m., County Roads J and 25, Franklin Twp., road blocked/traffic jam.
5:37 p.m., 6740 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., larceny.
7:15 p.m., 14716 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., road blocked/traffic jam.
7:40 p.m., 14716 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
9:56 p.m, County Roads H and 4, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.