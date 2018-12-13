COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Haley Williams, Swanton, vs. Tyler Williams, Swanton, termination of marriage with children.

Timothy J. Dennis, Wauseon, vs. Employers Mutual Casualty, Blue Ash, Ohio, other civil.

Michelle Henricks, Alvordton, Ohio, vs. IAC Wauseon LLC, Wauseon, workers’ compensation.

Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Brianna P. Phillips, Archbold, foreclosure.

Maria DeWitt, Wauseon, vs. Mathew DeWitt, Toledo, termination of marriage without children.

John D. Seawater, Archbold, vs. Dawn Seawater, Fremont, Ind., dissolution of marriage without children.

Emily A. O’Neal, no address, vs. Matthew L. Weber, Englewood, Fla., non-support of dependents.

Bank of America, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Dean F. Reinking, Fayette, foreclosure.

Kristin N. Hayward, Swanton, vs. Nolan Decker, Waterville, Ohio, domestic violence.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Westlake Village, Calif., vs. Matthew Boughton, Wauseon, foreclosure.

Western District Court

Levi J. Vajen, Wauseon, safety belt, $101.

Cecilia m. Gomez, Archbold, speed, $140.

Marvin Foster, Adrian, Mich., expired registration, $130.

Maria F. Hernandez Andrade, Wauseon, speed, $193.

Mark M. Maginn, Fayette, reasonable control, $195.

Rhonda M. Clymer, Wauseon, speed, $140.

Michael J. Lovejoy, Archbold, expired registration, $130.

Gordon L. Hanson, Napoleon, safety belt, $86.

Tiffany M. Nofziger, Wauseon, speed, $130.

Kristie L. Humbert, Fayette, speed, $140.

John E. Wise, Gresham, Ore., speed, $130.

David K. Yoder, driving in marked lanes, $130.

Danielle B. Welch, Archbold, improper lane change, $195.

Amber R. Figy, Wauseon, stop sign, $130.

Peggy Sue Lauber, Wauseon, safety belt, $86.

James E. Ruffer, Stryker, failure to stop for school bus, $140.

Kyle Brackman, Delta, disorderly conduct, $214.

Tonya A. Robinson, South Bend, Ind., speed, $140.

Casey M. Elson, Wauseon, littering, $145.

Gabriel M. Rodriguez, Archbold, speed, display of license plates, $236.

Jeffrey A. Flanary II, Wauseon, no driver’s license, $243.

Torrie L. Mullins, Wauseon, speed, $130.

Brian S. Kessler, Fayette, speed, $130.

Rodney J. Bunce II, Archbold, trespassing, $183, no violations of law for two years.

Lisa M. Cook, Montpelier, suspended driver’s license, $243.

David Yunker, Napoleon, failure to stop for school bus, $140.

Marie A. Torres, Archbold, no driver’s license, $243.

Anthony Rodriguez, Archbold, disorderly conduct, $243, no consumption or possession of alcohol for one year, no violations of law for one year.

Dakota M. Swirles, Fayette, possession of controlled substance, $158.

Andres Rodriguez, Homestead, Fla., brake equipment,$130.

Melissa A. Dominique, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $193.

Aubree A. Hite, Wauseon, theft, $304, four days jail with credit for time served, 10 hours community service, no violations of law for two years.

Brent W. Burgess, Maumee, operating vehicle while intoxicated, failure to control, $537, license suspended 90 days, driver intervention program, no violations of law for two years.

Daneal D. Cain, Toledo, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Christopher Jaso, Morenci, Mich., possession of marijuana, $468.

Marriage Licenses

Troy J. Grime, 23, Archbold, agronomist, and Ashley A. Prentiss, 23, Delta, teacher.

Jason M. Farnham, 34, Wauseon, Haas Door, and June M. Adkins, 41, Wauseon, massage therapist.

Terry L. Stuckey, 70, Cement City, Mich., physician assistant, and Mary Ann Miller, 76, Goshen, Ind., retired.

Julie L. Strohbeck, 57, Wauseon, nurse, and Kimberly K. Beck, 56, Wauseon, CRNA.

Real Estate Transfers

Jay and Megan Burkholder to Daniel and Kasey Church, 844 Highland St., Wauseon, $168,000.

Jo Ann Franks to Sawyer J. and McKayla R. Miller, 703 N. Defiance St., Archbold, $112,000.

Michael and Holly Shindorf to Richard D. and Geraldine E. Myers, 509 E. Main St., Delta, $142,900.

Sharon L. Smith to Scott J. and Susan D. Smith, 5389 U.S. 20A, Delta, $166,000.

Roach Enterprises of Ohio Ltd. to Sharon Smith 314 Hidden Ridge Drive, Delta, $114,000.

Sauder Woodworking Co. to Sharon E. Lantz, trustee, State Highway 2, County Road 22, Archbold, $822,945.

Michael A. and Trisha M. Kollarik to William M. and Lauren K. Herring, 13640 County Road 11-2, Lyons, $132,500.

Arthur Bonfiglio and Sandra Fray to Paul R. Rade and Terri L. Manuel, 8240 County Road 3, Swanton, $209,900.

Christopher M. and Linda L. Rorick to Bret E. and Bethany J. Dennis, trustees, 11921 County Road F, Wauseon, $206,000.

Timothy W. and Joseph C. Hallett to Bret Wisda, 129 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, $18,000.

Peter D. and Heather R. Andres to Nicholas W. and Cynthia J. McCarthy, 3524 Gaslight Drive, Archbold, $239,000.

Benjamin E. and Heather A. Puehler to Cole S. Lesinski, 15831 State Highway 2, Wauseon, $193,500.

Scott J. Seiler, successor trustee, to Jordan and Breanne Kinder, 330 Frances Drive, Wauseon, $139,900.

Greg A. Quillet to Serge J. Rusinak and Heather M. McArthur, 508 Vine St., Wauseon, $134,900.

Anthony J. and Nancy J. Schroeder to Jeffrey H. and Patricia Bumgardner, 501 S. Defiance St., Archbold, $154,900.

Caleb Groeneweg to Robert G. Beavers, 3161 Woodside Drive, Swanton, $148,000.

Andrew and Rebecca Clark to Thomas P. Gorman and Bonnie L. Weimer-Gorman, 202 Adrian St., Delta, $139,900.