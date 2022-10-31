Posted on by

Wauseon Police Report


Wednesday, Oct. 5

10:16 a.m., 854 S. Shoop Ave, animal call.

11:17 a.m., 800-B N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.

12:58 p.m., 235 Clinton, investigate complaint.

1:58 p.m., 600 Wood, suspicious person.

Thursday, Oct. 6

12:19 a.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave #13, harassment.

8:28 a.m., 840 W. Elm #1103, harassment.

11:08 a.m., 230 Clinton, department information.

1:11 p.m., 528 Vine, animal call.

2:11 p.m., 607 N. Fulton, accident with property damage.

3:12 p.m., 320 Sycamore, vandalism.

4:42 p.m., Potter/Sycamore, investigate complaint.

5:46 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.

7:22 p.m., 367 W. Elm, civil matter.

10:11 p.m., 00 E. Leggett, civil matter.

Friday, Oct. 7

6:56 a.m., 1179 N. Ottokee, stolen car.

8:11 a.m., 254 W. Chestnut, child abuse.

9:36 a.m., 127 W. Linfoot, stolen car.

10:57 a.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.

11:23 a.m., 850 W. Elm, parade escort.

12:09 p.m., 840 Parkview, juveniles.

3:56 p.m., 301 N. Brunell, open door.

5:52 p.m., 820 E. Linfoot, person in crisis/distress.

8:21 p.m., N. Glenwood Ave/E. Elm, animal call.

9:20 p.m., 845 Wood, suspicious activity.

Saturday, Oct. 8

1:12 a.m., 422 E. Chestnut, suspicious activity.

3:50 a.m., 418 E. Chestnut, vandalism.

4:37 a.m., 412 E. Chestnut, welfare check.

10:46 a.m., 840 W. Elm #404, unruly juvenile.

12:03 p.m., 415 Cole #19, vandalism.

4:17 p.m., 230 Clinton, sex offense.

6:35 p.m., 527 E. Elm, animal call.

6:48 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #95, welfare check.

7:54 p.m., 302 W. Elm, 911 hang-up.

Sunday, Oct. 9

3:01 a.m., 405 W. Chestnut Ct, loud noise.

11:15 a.m., 415 Cole #19, vandalism.

1:19 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, lost/found/recovered.

3:43 p.m., 491 E. Airport Highway, welfare check.

6:21 p.m., 225 E. Oak, 911 hang-up.

6:27 p.m., 1373 N. Ottokee, welfare check.

7:51 p.m., 305 E. Linfoot Unit: D, investigate complaint.

7:57 p.m., 1405 Clermont Dr, suicidal threats.

Monday, Oct. 10

7:50 a.m., 423 E. Chestnut, vandalism.

3:49 p.m., 243 Beech, sex offense.

9:42 p.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, welfare check.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

7:27 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave #1, domestic violence.

12:11 p.m., 260 Grant, suspicious vehicle.

12:21 p.m., 500-B N. Fulton, domestic violence.

1:15 p.m., 495 S. Shoop Ave, person in crisis/distress.

2:43 p.m., 318 Cedar, sex offense.

5:08 p.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave, trespassing.

5:26 p.m., N. Ottokee/W. Linfoot, disabled vehicle.

11:40 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #95, investigate complaint.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

12:24 a.m., 861 N. Fulton, suspicious activity.