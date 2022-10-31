Wauseon Police Report

Wednesday, Oct. 5
10:16 a.m., 854 S. Shoop Ave, animal call.
11:17 a.m., 800-B N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.
12:58 p.m., 235 Clinton, investigate complaint.
1:58 p.m., 600 Wood, suspicious person.
Thursday, Oct. 6
12:19 a.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave #13, harassment.
8:28 a.m., 840 W. Elm #1103, harassment.
11:08 a.m., 230 Clinton, department information.
1:11 p.m., 528 Vine, animal call.
2:11 p.m., 607 N. Fulton, accident with property damage.
3:12 p.m., 320 Sycamore, vandalism.
4:42 p.m., Potter/Sycamore, investigate complaint.
5:46 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.
7:22 p.m., 367 W. Elm, civil matter.
10:11 p.m., 00 E. Leggett, civil matter.
Friday, Oct. 7
6:56 a.m., 1179 N. Ottokee, stolen car.
8:11 a.m., 254 W. Chestnut, child abuse.
9:36 a.m., 127 W. Linfoot, stolen car.
10:57 a.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.
11:23 a.m., 850 W. Elm, parade escort.
12:09 p.m., 840 Parkview, juveniles.
3:56 p.m., 301 N. Brunell, open door.
5:52 p.m., 820 E. Linfoot, person in crisis/distress.
8:21 p.m., N. Glenwood Ave/E. Elm, animal call.
9:20 p.m., 845 Wood, suspicious activity.
Saturday, Oct. 8
1:12 a.m., 422 E. Chestnut, suspicious activity.
3:50 a.m., 418 E. Chestnut, vandalism.
4:37 a.m., 412 E. Chestnut, welfare check.
10:46 a.m., 840 W. Elm #404, unruly juvenile.
12:03 p.m., 415 Cole #19, vandalism.
4:17 p.m., 230 Clinton, sex offense.
6:35 p.m., 527 E. Elm, animal call.
6:48 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #95, welfare check.
7:54 p.m., 302 W. Elm, 911 hang-up.
Sunday, Oct. 9
3:01 a.m., 405 W. Chestnut Ct, loud noise.
11:15 a.m., 415 Cole #19, vandalism.
1:19 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, lost/found/recovered.
3:43 p.m., 491 E. Airport Highway, welfare check.
6:21 p.m., 225 E. Oak, 911 hang-up.
6:27 p.m., 1373 N. Ottokee, welfare check.
7:51 p.m., 305 E. Linfoot Unit: D, investigate complaint.
7:57 p.m., 1405 Clermont Dr, suicidal threats.
Monday, Oct. 10
7:50 a.m., 423 E. Chestnut, vandalism.
3:49 p.m., 243 Beech, sex offense.
9:42 p.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, welfare check.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
7:27 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave #1, domestic violence.
12:11 p.m., 260 Grant, suspicious vehicle.
12:21 p.m., 500-B N. Fulton, domestic violence.
1:15 p.m., 495 S. Shoop Ave, person in crisis/distress.
2:43 p.m., 318 Cedar, sex offense.
5:08 p.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave, trespassing.
5:26 p.m., N. Ottokee/W. Linfoot, disabled vehicle.
11:40 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #95, investigate complaint.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
12:24 a.m., 861 N. Fulton, suspicious activity.