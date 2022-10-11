Posted on by

Wauseon Police Report


Tuesday, Sept. 13

2:52 p.m., 600 Wood, narcotics.

3:53 p.m., 203 E. Walnut, civil matter.

3:58 p.m., 151 S. Fulton, lost/found/recovered.

8:30 p.m., 980 Fairway Ln, civil matter.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

9:30 a.m., 386 Joanna Dr, 911 hang-up.

11:14 a.m., 418 Clover Lane, welfare check.

12 p.m., 215 N. Fulton, funeral escort.

4:22 p.m., 229 Beech, domestic violence.

8:32 p.m., 840 W. Elm #302, 911 hang-up.

8:34 p.m., 151 S. Fulton, lost/found/recovered.

Thursday, Sept. 15

3:38 a.m., E. Airport Highway/N. Shoop Ave, suspicious person.

8:37 a.m., 135 E. Linfoot, animal call.

11:11 a.m., 286 E. Linfoot, welfare check.

11:36 a.m., 744 Fairway Dr, threats/harassment.

11:45 a.m., 700-B N. Shoop Ave, animal call.

12:46 p.m., 550 W. Linfoot, investigate complaint.

3:07 p.m., 1445 N. Shoop Ave, person in crisis/distress.

5:33 p.m., 621 W. Park, suspicious activity.

10:11 p.m., 440 Vine, loud noise.

11:57 p.m., 200-B E. Superior, animal call.

Friday, Sept. 16

4:07 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #95, person in crisis/distress.

8:47 a.m., 229 West Dr, investigate complaint.

9:33 a.m., 00 W. Leggett, investigate complaint.

2:13 p.m., 840 Parkview, unruly juvenile.

3:09 p.m., 509 W. Chestnut Ct, investigate complaint.

3:36 p.m., E. Elm/N. Oakwood, accident with property damage.

7:38 p.m., Shoop Ave/Linfoot, disabled vehicle.

Saturday, Sept. 17

1:14 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave #65, trespassing.

8:26 a.m., 229 Beech, welfare check.

11:25 a.m., 398 S. Shoop Ave, funeral escort.

12:19 p.m., 800-B W. Elm, juveniles.

12:41 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, animal call.

1:06 p.m., 740 E. Linfoot, accident with property damage.

1:16 p.m., 869 Burr Rd, assault.

3:26 p.m., 639 Cherry, suspicious activity.

7:26 p.m., 639 Cherry, person in crisis/distress.

10:48 p.m., 840 W. Elm #1102, loud noise.

Sunday, Sept. 18

1:20 p.m., 1316 N. Cornell Ln, animal call.

Monday, Sept. 19

12:52 a.m., 803 Highland Dr, person in crisis/distress.

10:57 a.m., 219 S. Fulton, funeral escort.

12:53 p.m., 230 Clinton, investigate complaint.

1:46 p.m., 831 Burr Rd, child abuse.

1:49 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #83, child abuse.

1:49 p.m., 235 Grant, child abuse.

4:18 p.m., N. Shoop Ave/Linfoot, carpet in roadway.

6:36 p.m., 1000 N. Glenwood Ave, accident with property damage.

6:53 p.m., N. Shoop Ave/E. Linfoot, accident with property damage.

9:29 p.m., 125 N. Fulton, larceny.

10:19 p.m., Glenwood Ave/Spruce, suspicious person.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

10:54 a.m., 700-B N. Shoop Ave, investigate complaint.

12:40 p.m., 1133 N. Ottokee, welfare check.

9:59 p.m., 712 Lawrence Ave #1, suspicious vehicle.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

2:36 a.m., 980 Fairway Ln, 911 hang-up.

7:28 a.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, welfare check.