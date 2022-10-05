Wauseon Police Report

Tuesday, Sept. 13
2:52 p.m., 600 Wood, narcotics.
3:53 p.m., 203 E. Walnut, civil matter.
3:58 p.m., 151 S. Fulton, lost/found/recovered.
8:30 p.m., 980 Fairway Ln, civil matter.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
9:30 a.m., 386 Joanna Dr, 911 hang-up.
11:14 a.m., 418 Clover Lane, welfare check.
12 p.m., 215 N. Fulton, funeral escort.
4:22 p.m., 229 Beech, domestic violence.
8:32 p.m., 840 W. Elm #302, 911 hang-up.
8:34 p.m., 151 S. Fulton, lost/found/recovered.
Thursday, Sept. 15
3:38 a.m., E. Airport Highway/N. Shoop Ave, suspicious person.
8:37 a.m., 135 E. Linfoot, animal call.
11:11 a.m., 286 E. Linfoot, welfare check.
11:36 a.m., 744 Fairway Dr, threats/harassment.
11:45 a.m., 700-B N. Shoop Ave, animal call.
12:46 p.m., 550 W. Linfoot, investigate complaint.
3:07 p.m., 1445 N. Shoop Ave, person in crisis/distress.
5:33 p.m., 621 W. Park, suspicious activity.
10:11 p.m., 440 Vine, loud noise.
11:57 p.m., 200-B E. Superior, animal call.
Friday, Sept. 16
4:07 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #95, person in crisis/distress.
8:47 a.m., 229 West Dr, investigate complaint.
9:33 a.m., 00 W. Leggett, investigate complaint.
2:13 p.m., 840 Parkview, unruly juvenile.
3:09 p.m., 509 W. Chestnut Ct, investigate complaint.
3:36 p.m., E. Elm/N. Oakwood, accident with property damage.
7:38 p.m., Shoop Ave/Linfoot, disabled vehicle.
Saturday, Sept. 17
1:14 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave #65, trespassing.
8:26 a.m., 229 Beech, welfare check.
11:25 a.m., 398 S. Shoop Ave, funeral escort.
12:19 p.m., 800-B W. Elm, juveniles.
12:41 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, animal call.
1:06 p.m., 740 E. Linfoot, accident with property damage.
1:16 p.m., 869 Burr Rd, assault.
3:26 p.m., 639 Cherry, suspicious activity.
7:26 p.m., 639 Cherry, person in crisis/distress.
10:48 p.m., 840 W. Elm #1102, loud noise.
Sunday, Sept. 18
1:20 p.m., 1316 N. Cornell Ln, animal call.
Monday, Sept. 19
12:52 a.m., 803 Highland Dr, person in crisis/distress.
10:57 a.m., 219 S. Fulton, funeral escort.
12:53 p.m., 230 Clinton, investigate complaint.
1:46 p.m., 831 Burr Rd, child abuse.
1:49 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #83, child abuse.
1:49 p.m., 235 Grant, child abuse.
4:18 p.m., N. Shoop Ave/Linfoot, carpet in roadway.
6:36 p.m., 1000 N. Glenwood Ave, accident with property damage.
6:53 p.m., N. Shoop Ave/E. Linfoot, accident with property damage.
9:29 p.m., 125 N. Fulton, larceny.
10:19 p.m., Glenwood Ave/Spruce, suspicious person.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
10:54 a.m., 700-B N. Shoop Ave, investigate complaint.
12:40 p.m., 1133 N. Ottokee, welfare check.
9:59 p.m., 712 Lawrence Ave #1, suspicious vehicle.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
2:36 a.m., 980 Fairway Ln, 911 hang-up.
7:28 a.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, welfare check.