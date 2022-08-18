Posted on by

Wauseon Police Report


Wednesday, Aug. 3

9:09 a.m., 138 E. Elm, fire.

2:55 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #13, 911 hang-up.

4:45 p.m., 230 Clinton, domestic violence.

8:10 p.m., 649 W. Elm, 911 hang-up.

8:36 p.m., McKinle/W. Elm, debris in roadway.

8:36 p.m., 580 Douglas Dr, hit-skip accident.

Thursday, Aug. 4

1:16 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave, harassment.

8:08 a.m., 237 Maple, animal call.

10:11 a.m., 345 Joanna Dr, sex offense.

10:51 a.m., 1097 Barney Oldfield Dr, welfare check.

11:14 a.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, larceny.

2:24 p.m., 1100 Barney Oldfield Dr, suicidal threats.

6:04 p.m., 218 Vine, welfare check.

7:14 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, vandalism.

Friday, Aug. 5

8:31 a.m., 200-B E. Linfoot, investigate complaint.

9:19 a.m., 138 N. Fulton, investigate complaint.

9:35 a.m., 223 Beech, lost/found/recovered.

1:25 p.m., 704 Fairway Dr, child abuse/neglect.

1:42 p.m., 415 Cole #15, larceny.

3:13 p.m., 1250 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.

5:29 p.m., E. Linfoot/N. Shoop Ave, injury accident.

Saturday, Aug. 6

3:13 a.m., 248 N. Fulton, suspicous person.

12:02 p.m., 123 S. Fulton, investigate complaint.

3 p.m., N. Shoop Ave/Airport Highway, disabled vehicle.

3:09 p.m., 230 Clinton, harassment.

3:33 p.m., 1095 N. Shoop Ave, debris in roadway.

4:17 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave, suicide attempted.

6:29 p.m., 415 E. Chestnut, injury accident.

8:38 p.m., 244 Cherry, civil matter.

10:23 p.m., 1085 Barney Oldfield Dr, loud noise.

Sunday, Aug. 7

3:53 a.m., 220 Jefferson, 911 hang-up.

5:03 a.m., 1005 Old Orchard Dr, trespassing.

12:32 p.m., 423 E. Chestnut, sex offense.

12:52 p.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.

1:46 p.m., 840 W. Elm #901, DOA.

2:02 p.m., 245 Vine, domestic violence.

6:14 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #13, civil matter.

8:48 p.m., 1055 Arrowhead Trail, civil matter.

8:53 p.m., Huner/Spruce, suspicious person.

9:33 p.m., 208 Birch, investigate complaint.

Monday, Aug. 8

2:58 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #77, investigate complaint.

9:32 p.m., 1400-B N. Shoop Ave, welfare check.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

12:22 p.m., 316 N. Brunell, larceny.

4:36 p.m., 402 Cherry, hit-skip accident.

5:23 p.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, disorderly conduct.

6:55 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave, larceny.

7:18 p.m., 725 Wood, lost/found/recovered.

9:11 p.m., 138 E. Chestnut, lost/found/recovered.

10:41 p.m., 230 Clinton, harassment.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

1:02 a.m., Lawrence Ave/Leggett, suspicious person.