Wauseon Police Report

Wednesday, Aug. 3
9:09 a.m., 138 E. Elm, fire.
2:55 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #13, 911 hang-up.
4:45 p.m., 230 Clinton, domestic violence.
8:10 p.m., 649 W. Elm, 911 hang-up.
8:36 p.m., McKinle/W. Elm, debris in roadway.
8:36 p.m., 580 Douglas Dr, hit-skip accident.
Thursday, Aug. 4
1:16 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave, harassment.
8:08 a.m., 237 Maple, animal call.
10:11 a.m., 345 Joanna Dr, sex offense.
10:51 a.m., 1097 Barney Oldfield Dr, welfare check.
11:14 a.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, larceny.
2:24 p.m., 1100 Barney Oldfield Dr, suicidal threats.
6:04 p.m., 218 Vine, welfare check.
7:14 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, vandalism.
Friday, Aug. 5
8:31 a.m., 200-B E. Linfoot, investigate complaint.
9:19 a.m., 138 N. Fulton, investigate complaint.
9:35 a.m., 223 Beech, lost/found/recovered.
1:25 p.m., 704 Fairway Dr, child abuse/neglect.
1:42 p.m., 415 Cole #15, larceny.
3:13 p.m., 1250 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.
5:29 p.m., E. Linfoot/N. Shoop Ave, injury accident.
Saturday, Aug. 6
3:13 a.m., 248 N. Fulton, suspicous person.
12:02 p.m., 123 S. Fulton, investigate complaint.
3 p.m., N. Shoop Ave/Airport Highway, disabled vehicle.
3:09 p.m., 230 Clinton, harassment.
3:33 p.m., 1095 N. Shoop Ave, debris in roadway.
4:17 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave, suicide attempted.
6:29 p.m., 415 E. Chestnut, injury accident.
8:38 p.m., 244 Cherry, civil matter.
10:23 p.m., 1085 Barney Oldfield Dr, loud noise.
Sunday, Aug. 7
3:53 a.m., 220 Jefferson, 911 hang-up.
5:03 a.m., 1005 Old Orchard Dr, trespassing.
12:32 p.m., 423 E. Chestnut, sex offense.
12:52 p.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.
1:46 p.m., 840 W. Elm #901, DOA.
2:02 p.m., 245 Vine, domestic violence.
6:14 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #13, civil matter.
8:48 p.m., 1055 Arrowhead Trail, civil matter.
8:53 p.m., Huner/Spruce, suspicious person.
9:33 p.m., 208 Birch, investigate complaint.
Monday, Aug. 8
2:58 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #77, investigate complaint.
9:32 p.m., 1400-B N. Shoop Ave, welfare check.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
12:22 p.m., 316 N. Brunell, larceny.
4:36 p.m., 402 Cherry, hit-skip accident.
5:23 p.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, disorderly conduct.
6:55 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave, larceny.
7:18 p.m., 725 Wood, lost/found/recovered.
9:11 p.m., 138 E. Chestnut, lost/found/recovered.
10:41 p.m., 230 Clinton, harassment.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
1:02 a.m., Lawrence Ave/Leggett, suspicious person.