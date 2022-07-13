Two Archbold police officers injured during altercation with suspect

On July 7, 2022 at approximately 11:59 p.m., Archbold police officers were dispatched to a call of a naked male that was walking around in public and currently heading eastbound on Depot St.

Officers responded to the area, located the suspect and attempted to stop the subject. An altercation and foot pursuit ensued. During the altercation two Archbold police officers were assaulted and sustained injuries. Other police agencies responded and assisted the Archbold Police Department.

Both of the officers were treated at a local hospital and have since been released. The suspect was taken into custody, transported to a local hospital and then cleared to be incarcerated. The suspect is currently incarcerated in CCNO.

The Archbold Police Department would like to thank the Fayette Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Wauseon Police Department and Archbold Fire and Rescue for their assistance.