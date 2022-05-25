Wauseon Police Report

Wednesday, May 11
10:32 a.m., 840 W. Elm #204, burglary.
11:28 a.m., 555 W. Linfoot, trespassing.
11:35 a.m., 218 Cherry, civil matter.
12:18 p.m., 840 W. Elm, fight.
3:07 p.m., 100-B S. Brunell, debris in roadway.
4:09 p.m., 350 West Dr, civil matter.
Thursday, May 12
2:29 p.m., 151 S. Fulton, harassment.
4:39 p.m., 514 W. Leggett, animal call.
5:23 p.m., 608 E. Elm, animal call.
9:52 p.m., 506 W. Elm, animal call.
Friday, May 13
7:28 a.m., 241 Philomena Dr, domestic violence.
7:50 a.m., 517 Third, animal call.
8:52 a.m., 507 N. Fulton, funeral escort.
9:33 a.m., 305 E. Linfoot Unit: C, welfare check.
12:30 p.m., 312 Indian Rd, accident with property damage.
5:04 p.m., 700-B S. Shoop Ave, debris in roadway.
6:03 p.m., 495 E. Airport Highway, welfare check.
7:39 p.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, disorderly conduct.
9:01 p.m., 703 N. Fulton, 911 hang-up.
Saturday, May 14
12:49 a.m., 600 Wood, suspicious person.
8:54 a.m., Maple/Zenobia, suspicious vehicle.
1:38 p.m., 325 Royal Bounty Ln, loud noise.
10:39 p.m., E. Leggett/S. Shoop Ave, investigate complaint.
Sunday, May 15
3:40 a.m., 495 S. Shoop Ave, mental.
4:50 a.m., 510 W. Elm, assault.
8:30 a.m., 1265 N. Shoop Ave, bad check.
11:08 a.m., 858 S. Shoop Ave, 911 hang-up.
12:55 p.m., 1487 N. Shoop Ave, lost/found/recovered.
1:28 p.m., 730 Fairway Ct, domestic violence.
4:10 p.m., 840 W. Elm #102, breaking and entering.
6:39 p.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, accident with property damage.
7:41 p.m., 331 E. Chestnut, 911 hang-up.
8:29 p.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, welfare check.
Monday, May 16
12:07 a.m., 459 E. Oak, 911 hang-up.
3:16 a.m., Walnut/N. Ottokee, assault.
7:56 a.m., S. Shoop Ave/E. Leggett, disabled vehicle.
3:30 p.m., N. Shoop Ave/E. Walnut, accident with property damage.
5:30 p.m., 1458 Clermont Dr, trespassing.
5:44 p.m., 114 N. Elmwood, fraud.
5:59 p.m., 495 S. Shoop Ave, harassment.
7:02 p.m., 475 E. Airport Highway, accident with property damage.
7:22 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave, response to resistance.
Tuesday, May 17
8:18 a.m., 710 W. Elm, animal call.
9:32 a.m., 840 W. Elm #604, unruly juvenile.
9:37 a.m., 210 S. Fulton, juveniles.
9:49 a.m., 230 Clinton, investigate complaint.
10:40 a.m., 355 Joanna Dr, welfare check.
12:07 p.m., 1335 N. Shoop Ave, investigate complaint.
3:37 p.m., 230 Clinton, disorderly conduct.
4:22 p.m., 625 Spruce, animal call.
5:21 p.m., 230 Clinton, civil matter.
5:31 p.m., E. Superior/S. Shoop Ave, welfare check.
5:49 p.m., 141 N. Fulton, civil matter.
8:41 p.m., 241 Philomena Dr, lost/found/recovered.
10:03 p.m., N. Fulton/Beech, investigate complaint.