Wauseon Police Report


Wednesday, May 11

10:32 a.m., 840 W. Elm #204, burglary.

11:28 a.m., 555 W. Linfoot, trespassing.

11:35 a.m., 218 Cherry, civil matter.

12:18 p.m., 840 W. Elm, fight.

3:07 p.m., 100-B S. Brunell, debris in roadway.

4:09 p.m., 350 West Dr, civil matter.

Thursday, May 12

2:29 p.m., 151 S. Fulton, harassment.

4:39 p.m., 514 W. Leggett, animal call.

5:23 p.m., 608 E. Elm, animal call.

9:52 p.m., 506 W. Elm, animal call.

Friday, May 13

7:28 a.m., 241 Philomena Dr, domestic violence.

7:50 a.m., 517 Third, animal call.

8:52 a.m., 507 N. Fulton, funeral escort.

9:33 a.m., 305 E. Linfoot Unit: C, welfare check.

12:30 p.m., 312 Indian Rd, accident with property damage.

5:04 p.m., 700-B S. Shoop Ave, debris in roadway.

6:03 p.m., 495 E. Airport Highway, welfare check.

7:39 p.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, disorderly conduct.

9:01 p.m., 703 N. Fulton, 911 hang-up.

Saturday, May 14

12:49 a.m., 600 Wood, suspicious person.

8:54 a.m., Maple/Zenobia, suspicious vehicle.

1:38 p.m., 325 Royal Bounty Ln, loud noise.

10:39 p.m., E. Leggett/S. Shoop Ave, investigate complaint.

Sunday, May 15

3:40 a.m., 495 S. Shoop Ave, mental.

4:50 a.m., 510 W. Elm, assault.

8:30 a.m., 1265 N. Shoop Ave, bad check.

11:08 a.m., 858 S. Shoop Ave, 911 hang-up.

12:55 p.m., 1487 N. Shoop Ave, lost/found/recovered.

1:28 p.m., 730 Fairway Ct, domestic violence.

4:10 p.m., 840 W. Elm #102, breaking and entering.

6:39 p.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, accident with property damage.

7:41 p.m., 331 E. Chestnut, 911 hang-up.

8:29 p.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, welfare check.

Monday, May 16

12:07 a.m., 459 E. Oak, 911 hang-up.

3:16 a.m., Walnut/N. Ottokee, assault.

7:56 a.m., S. Shoop Ave/E. Leggett, disabled vehicle.

3:30 p.m., N. Shoop Ave/E. Walnut, accident with property damage.

5:30 p.m., 1458 Clermont Dr, trespassing.

5:44 p.m., 114 N. Elmwood, fraud.

5:59 p.m., 495 S. Shoop Ave, harassment.

7:02 p.m., 475 E. Airport Highway, accident with property damage.

7:22 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave, response to resistance.

Tuesday, May 17

8:18 a.m., 710 W. Elm, animal call.

9:32 a.m., 840 W. Elm #604, unruly juvenile.

9:37 a.m., 210 S. Fulton, juveniles.

9:49 a.m., 230 Clinton, investigate complaint.

10:40 a.m., 355 Joanna Dr, welfare check.

12:07 p.m., 1335 N. Shoop Ave, investigate complaint.

3:37 p.m., 230 Clinton, disorderly conduct.

4:22 p.m., 625 Spruce, animal call.

5:21 p.m., 230 Clinton, civil matter.

5:31 p.m., E. Superior/S. Shoop Ave, welfare check.

5:49 p.m., 141 N. Fulton, civil matter.

8:41 p.m., 241 Philomena Dr, lost/found/recovered.

10:03 p.m., N. Fulton/Beech, investigate complaint.