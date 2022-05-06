Posted on by

Wauseon Police Report


Wednesday, April 20

7:51 a.m., 117 S. Fulton, disorderly conduct

8:13 a.m., Indian Rd/W. Leggett, animal call.

4:55 p.m., 615 Douglas Dr, animal call.

Thursday, April 21

6:22 p.m., S. Shoop Ave/Orth Rd, domestic violence.

10:52 p.m., Mulberry/Ottokee streets, debris in roadway.

Friday, April 22

11:30 a.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave, funeral escort.

12:20 p.m., 228 Sycamore, unruly juvenile.

12:48 p.m., 1263 N. Shoop Ave, investigate complaint.

2:04 p.m., 414 Howard, investigate complaint.

3:15 p.m., 620 Potter, response to resistance.

8:33 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.

9:30 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave, investigate complaint.

11:31 p.m., 1000 N. Glenwood Ave, suspicious vehicle.

Saturday, April 23

2:44 a.m., 112 Depot, fight.

9:07 a.m., 555 W. Linfoot, animal call.

12:23 p.m., 1092 Barney Oldfield Dr, structural fire.

2:29 p.m., 400-B W. Leggett, larceny – theft from storage unit.

4:45 p.m., 280 E. Linfoot, animal call.

5:06 p.m., 221 Vine, animal call.

6:45 p.m., 300-B E. Elm, disabled vehicle.

9:59 p.m., 435 N. Shoop Ave, disorderly conduct.

Sunday, April 24

2:34 a.m., 315 Clinton, loud noise.

11:38 a.m., 135 E. Linfoot, open door.

2:09 p.m., 1133 N. Ottokee, investigate complaint.

3:36 p.m., 00 W. Leggett, lost/found/recovered.

5:20 p.m., 840 W. Elm #701, 911 hang-up.

5:41 p.m., 423 Indian Rd, 911 hang-up.

6:54 p.m., 415 Cole #38, telephone harassment.

8:48 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.

Monday, April 25

11:18 a.m., 219 S. Fulton, funeral escort.

11:39 a.m., 744 Fairway Dr, investigate complaint.

2:29 p.m., 219 S. Fulton, funeral escort.

7:30 p.m., 414 Howard, identity theft.

8:34 p.m., 425 Cole #102, identity theft.

Tuesday, April 26

1:23 a.m., 305 E. Linfoot Unit: B, 911 hang-up.

1:23 p.m., Edgewood Dr/S. Shoop Ave, investigate complaint.

2:21 p.m., 230 Clinton, investigate complaint.

5:43 p.m., 415 Cole, welfare check.

5:52 p.m., Mulberry/N. Fulton streets, animal call.

Wednesday, April 27

1:44 a.m., 305 E. Linfoot Unit: C, unruly juvenile.