Wauseon Police Report

Wednesday, April 20
7:51 a.m., 117 S. Fulton, disorderly conduct
8:13 a.m., Indian Rd/W. Leggett, animal call.
4:55 p.m., 615 Douglas Dr, animal call.
Thursday, April 21
6:22 p.m., S. Shoop Ave/Orth Rd, domestic violence.
10:52 p.m., Mulberry/Ottokee streets, debris in roadway.
Friday, April 22
11:30 a.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave, funeral escort.
12:20 p.m., 228 Sycamore, unruly juvenile.
12:48 p.m., 1263 N. Shoop Ave, investigate complaint.
2:04 p.m., 414 Howard, investigate complaint.
3:15 p.m., 620 Potter, response to resistance.
8:33 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.
9:30 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave, investigate complaint.
11:31 p.m., 1000 N. Glenwood Ave, suspicious vehicle.
Saturday, April 23
2:44 a.m., 112 Depot, fight.
9:07 a.m., 555 W. Linfoot, animal call.
12:23 p.m., 1092 Barney Oldfield Dr, structural fire.
2:29 p.m., 400-B W. Leggett, larceny – theft from storage unit.
4:45 p.m., 280 E. Linfoot, animal call.
5:06 p.m., 221 Vine, animal call.
6:45 p.m., 300-B E. Elm, disabled vehicle.
9:59 p.m., 435 N. Shoop Ave, disorderly conduct.
Sunday, April 24
2:34 a.m., 315 Clinton, loud noise.
11:38 a.m., 135 E. Linfoot, open door.
2:09 p.m., 1133 N. Ottokee, investigate complaint.
3:36 p.m., 00 W. Leggett, lost/found/recovered.
5:20 p.m., 840 W. Elm #701, 911 hang-up.
5:41 p.m., 423 Indian Rd, 911 hang-up.
6:54 p.m., 415 Cole #38, telephone harassment.
8:48 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.
Monday, April 25
11:18 a.m., 219 S. Fulton, funeral escort.
11:39 a.m., 744 Fairway Dr, investigate complaint.
2:29 p.m., 219 S. Fulton, funeral escort.
7:30 p.m., 414 Howard, identity theft.
8:34 p.m., 425 Cole #102, identity theft.
Tuesday, April 26
1:23 a.m., 305 E. Linfoot Unit: B, 911 hang-up.
1:23 p.m., Edgewood Dr/S. Shoop Ave, investigate complaint.
2:21 p.m., 230 Clinton, investigate complaint.
5:43 p.m., 415 Cole, welfare check.
5:52 p.m., Mulberry/N. Fulton streets, animal call.
Wednesday, April 27
1:44 a.m., 305 E. Linfoot Unit: C, unruly juvenile.