Wauseon Police Report


Wednesday, April 6

11:52 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave, investigate complaint.

12:52 p.m., 1051 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.

1:39 p.m., N. Ottokee/W. Linfoot, suicidal threats.

3:40 p.m., 415 Cole #19, welfare check.

3:43 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave #69, welfare check.

11:31 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave, suspicious vehicle.

Thursday, April 7

11:56 a.m., 1205 N. Ottokee, accident with property damage.

4:21 p.m., 305 E. Linfoot Unit: D, disorderly conduct.

4:52 p.m., 425 Cole #24, juveniles.

5:31 p.m., 152 S. Fulton, open door.

10:01 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, welfare check.

Friday, April 8

6:56 a.m., 230 Clinton, mental.

12:51 p.m., 404 N. Brunell, larceny.

1:57 p.m., 867 E. Linfoot, identity theft.

2:38 p.m., 1495 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.

Saturday, April 9

12:24 a.m., 840 W. Elm #1200, neighborhood trouble.

12:28 a.m., 123 N. Fulton, investigate complaint.

4:04 a.m., 840 W. Elm #102, domestic violence.

10:29 a.m., N. Shoop Ave/Airport Highway, investigate complaint.

11:45 a.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave, funeral escort.

12:44 p.m., 469 E. Oak, welfare check.

5:09 p.m., 840 W. Elm #803, unruly juvenile.

6:41 p.m., 230 Clinton, harassment.

8:36 p.m., 735 N. Harvest Ln, welfare check.

10:18 p.m., 840 W. Elm #501, loud noise.

10:45 p.m., 704 Fairway Dr, civil matter.

10:51 p.m., Co Rd C, verbal domestic violence.

Sunday, April 10

2:38 a.m., 100-B N. Fulton, disabled vehicle.

4:40 a.m., 308 Clinton, loud noise.

4:58 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop #41, domestic violence.

7:43 a.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, investigate complaint.

10:51 a.m., 469 E. Oak, investigate complaint.

12:32 p.m., N. Clermont Ave/Glenwood Ave, disabled vehicle.

7:45 p.m., 100-B Ottokee, disorderly conduct.

Monday, April 11

12:37 a.m., South South Park, lost/found/recovered.

10:28 a.m., 840 W. Elm #1205, identity theft.

1:09 p.m., 630 E. Linfoot, welfare check.

1:30 p.m., 219 S. Fulton, funeral escort.

7:07 p.m., 875 E. Linfoot, DOA.

Tuesday, April 12

7:47 a.m., 854 S. Shoop Ave, disabled vehicle.

7:54 a.m., 319 W. Leggett, narcotics.

9:24 a.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, lost/found/recovered.

11:07 a.m., 517 E. Chestnut, investigate complaint.

12:27 p.m., 124 W. Leggett, vandalism.

12:29 p.m., 840 Parkview, juveniles.

1:56 p.m., 398 S. Shoop Ave, harassment.

2:27 p.m., 415 Cole #2, criminal mischief.

2:53 p.m., 115 N. Fulton, animal call.

9:16 p.m., 475 E. Airport Highway, accident with property damage.