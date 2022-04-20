Wauseon Police Report

Wednesday, April 6
11:52 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave, investigate complaint.
12:52 p.m., 1051 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.
1:39 p.m., N. Ottokee/W. Linfoot, suicidal threats.
3:40 p.m., 415 Cole #19, welfare check.
3:43 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave #69, welfare check.
11:31 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave, suspicious vehicle.
Thursday, April 7
11:56 a.m., 1205 N. Ottokee, accident with property damage.
4:21 p.m., 305 E. Linfoot Unit: D, disorderly conduct.
4:52 p.m., 425 Cole #24, juveniles.
5:31 p.m., 152 S. Fulton, open door.
10:01 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, welfare check.
Friday, April 8
6:56 a.m., 230 Clinton, mental.
12:51 p.m., 404 N. Brunell, larceny.
1:57 p.m., 867 E. Linfoot, identity theft.
2:38 p.m., 1495 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.
Saturday, April 9
12:24 a.m., 840 W. Elm #1200, neighborhood trouble.
12:28 a.m., 123 N. Fulton, investigate complaint.
4:04 a.m., 840 W. Elm #102, domestic violence.
10:29 a.m., N. Shoop Ave/Airport Highway, investigate complaint.
11:45 a.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave, funeral escort.
12:44 p.m., 469 E. Oak, welfare check.
5:09 p.m., 840 W. Elm #803, unruly juvenile.
6:41 p.m., 230 Clinton, harassment.
8:36 p.m., 735 N. Harvest Ln, welfare check.
10:18 p.m., 840 W. Elm #501, loud noise.
10:45 p.m., 704 Fairway Dr, civil matter.
10:51 p.m., Co Rd C, verbal domestic violence.
Sunday, April 10
2:38 a.m., 100-B N. Fulton, disabled vehicle.
4:40 a.m., 308 Clinton, loud noise.
4:58 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop #41, domestic violence.
7:43 a.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, investigate complaint.
10:51 a.m., 469 E. Oak, investigate complaint.
12:32 p.m., N. Clermont Ave/Glenwood Ave, disabled vehicle.
7:45 p.m., 100-B Ottokee, disorderly conduct.
Monday, April 11
12:37 a.m., South South Park, lost/found/recovered.
10:28 a.m., 840 W. Elm #1205, identity theft.
1:09 p.m., 630 E. Linfoot, welfare check.
1:30 p.m., 219 S. Fulton, funeral escort.
7:07 p.m., 875 E. Linfoot, DOA.
Tuesday, April 12
7:47 a.m., 854 S. Shoop Ave, disabled vehicle.
7:54 a.m., 319 W. Leggett, narcotics.
9:24 a.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, lost/found/recovered.
11:07 a.m., 517 E. Chestnut, investigate complaint.
12:27 p.m., 124 W. Leggett, vandalism.
12:29 p.m., 840 Parkview, juveniles.
1:56 p.m., 398 S. Shoop Ave, harassment.
2:27 p.m., 415 Cole #2, criminal mischief.
2:53 p.m., 115 N. Fulton, animal call.
9:16 p.m., 475 E. Airport Highway, accident with property damage.