Wauseon Police Report

Wednesday, Feb. 16
7:52 a.m., W. Leggett/W. Park, animal call.
11:25 a.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, suspicious activity.
11:38 a.m., 400-B N. Fulton, item in roadway.
4:01 p.m., 495 S. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.
6:37 p.m., 840 W. Elm #1305, juveniles.
7:49 p.m., 840 W. Elm #1000, investigate complaint.
Thursday, Feb. 17
8:51 a.m., 200-B Vine, animal call.
12 p.m., 425 Cole #103, civil matter.
1:16 p.m., 233 S. Fulton, unauthorized use.
1:53 p.m., 840 Parkview, juveniles.
2:14 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave #46, welfare check.
2:16 p.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave #200, disabled vehicle.
6:35 p.m., 00 Wabash, accident with property damage.
10:37 p.m., Monroe/W. Oak, investigate complaint.
Friday, Feb. 18
4:29 a.m., 840 W. Elm #801, welfare check.
11:21 a.m., 1010 Old Orchard Dr, welfare check.
1:13 p.m., 1487 N. Shoop Ave, civil matter.
6:43 p.m., N. Shoop Ave/E. Linfoot, animal call.
Saturday, Feb. 19
1:38 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #44, 911 hang-up.
11:45 a.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave, funeral escort.
Sunday, Feb. 20
2:28 p.m., 318 W. Oak, civil matter.
3:49 p.m., 635 E. Leggett, larceny.
7:05 p.m., 100-B Jefferson, disabled vehicle.
11:31 p.m., 00 W. Leggett, suspicious vehicle.
Monday, Feb. 21
9:42 a.m., 500-B W. Linfoot, item in roadway.
12:18 p.m., 300 BLK of W. Leggett, investigate complaint.
1:28 p.m., 229 E. Chestnut, identity theft.
2:54 p.m., E. Chestnut/S. Oakwood, item in roadway.
3:09 p.m., 714 Lawrence Ave #2, child abuse.
4:38 p.m., 1036 Arrowhead Trail, suspicious vehicle.
7:34 p.m., 1089 Barney Oldfield Dr, suspicious person.
9:39 p.m., 600 Wood, suspicious vehicle.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
8:38 a.m., 425 Prospect, animal call.
2:07 p.m., 144 W. Chestnut, DOA.
7:33 p.m., 200-B E. Elm, animal call.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
1:38 a.m., 239 W. Chestnut, 911 hang-up.