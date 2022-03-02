Posted on by

Wauseon Police Report


Wednesday, Feb. 16

7:52 a.m., W. Leggett/W. Park, animal call.

11:25 a.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, suspicious activity.

11:38 a.m., 400-B N. Fulton, item in roadway.

4:01 p.m., 495 S. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.

6:37 p.m., 840 W. Elm #1305, juveniles.

7:49 p.m., 840 W. Elm #1000, investigate complaint.

Thursday, Feb. 17

8:51 a.m., 200-B Vine, animal call.

12 p.m., 425 Cole #103, civil matter.

1:16 p.m., 233 S. Fulton, unauthorized use.

1:53 p.m., 840 Parkview, juveniles.

2:14 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave #46, welfare check.

2:16 p.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave #200, disabled vehicle.

6:35 p.m., 00 Wabash, accident with property damage.

10:37 p.m., Monroe/W. Oak, investigate complaint.

Friday, Feb. 18

4:29 a.m., 840 W. Elm #801, welfare check.

11:21 a.m., 1010 Old Orchard Dr, welfare check.

1:13 p.m., 1487 N. Shoop Ave, civil matter.

6:43 p.m., N. Shoop Ave/E. Linfoot, animal call.

Saturday, Feb. 19

1:38 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #44, 911 hang-up.

11:45 a.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave, funeral escort.

Sunday, Feb. 20

2:28 p.m., 318 W. Oak, civil matter.

3:49 p.m., 635 E. Leggett, larceny.

7:05 p.m., 100-B Jefferson, disabled vehicle.

11:31 p.m., 00 W. Leggett, suspicious vehicle.

Monday, Feb. 21

9:42 a.m., 500-B W. Linfoot, item in roadway.

12:18 p.m., 300 BLK of W. Leggett, investigate complaint.

1:28 p.m., 229 E. Chestnut, identity theft.

2:54 p.m., E. Chestnut/S. Oakwood, item in roadway.

3:09 p.m., 714 Lawrence Ave #2, child abuse.

4:38 p.m., 1036 Arrowhead Trail, suspicious vehicle.

7:34 p.m., 1089 Barney Oldfield Dr, suspicious person.

9:39 p.m., 600 Wood, suspicious vehicle.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

8:38 a.m., 425 Prospect, animal call.

2:07 p.m., 144 W. Chestnut, DOA.

7:33 p.m., 200-B E. Elm, animal call.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

1:38 a.m., 239 W. Chestnut, 911 hang-up.