WAUSEON POLICE REPORT


Wednesday, Jan. 27

10:25 a.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, suspicious activity.

2:15 p.m., 869 Burr Road, larceny.

4:11 p.m., 735 Wauseon Senior Village Drive, larceny.

4:35 p.m., 1242 N. Shoop Ave. , All About Health Store, larceny.

Thursday, Jan. 28

7:31 a.m., 1407 Clermont Drive, 911 hang-up.

9:35 a.m., E. Leggett Street at S. Shoop Avenue, disabled vehicle.

10:06 a.m., 415 Cole St. #40, check on welfare.

10:22 a.m., S. Fulton Street at W. Leggett Street, disabled vehicle.

2:10 p.m., N. Ottokee Street a W. Linfoot Street, investigate complaint.

8 p.m., N. Fulton Street at Cherry Street, fight.

Friday, Jan. 29

6:48 a.m., 320 Sycamore St., 911 hang-up.

2:54 p.m., 1200 block N. Shoop Avenue, check on welfare.

2:54 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, telephone harassment.

5:29 p.m., Depot Street, trespassing.

6:16 p.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, vandalism.

Saturday, Jan. 30

9:02 a.m., 432 Potter St., animal call.

10:25 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of harassment.

11:21 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, lost item reported.

12:43 p.m., 127 E. Walnut St., harassment.

3:58 p.m., 425 Cole St. #503, loud noise.

Sunday, Jan. 31

12:10 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #703, mental issue.

11:15 a.m., 226 W. Chestnut St., check on welfare.

11:16 a.m., 600 block E. Airport Highway, disabled vehicle.

Monday, Feb. 1

2:10 p.m., 427 Howard St., family trouble.

3:02 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, assault.

10:16 p.m., 411 Cherry St., suspicious activity.

11:13 p.m., 840 W. Elm St., 911 hang-up.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

12:26 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, assault.

2:42 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, fight.

11:21 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #44, civil matter.

4:28 p.m., 412 E. Chestnut St., 911 hang-up.