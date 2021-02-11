WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Jan. 27
10:25 a.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, suspicious activity.
2:15 p.m., 869 Burr Road, larceny.
4:11 p.m., 735 Wauseon Senior Village Drive, larceny.
4:35 p.m., 1242 N. Shoop Ave. , All About Health Store, larceny.
Thursday, Jan. 28
7:31 a.m., 1407 Clermont Drive, 911 hang-up.
9:35 a.m., E. Leggett Street at S. Shoop Avenue, disabled vehicle.
10:06 a.m., 415 Cole St. #40, check on welfare.
10:22 a.m., S. Fulton Street at W. Leggett Street, disabled vehicle.
2:10 p.m., N. Ottokee Street a W. Linfoot Street, investigate complaint.
8 p.m., N. Fulton Street at Cherry Street, fight.
Friday, Jan. 29
6:48 a.m., 320 Sycamore St., 911 hang-up.
2:54 p.m., 1200 block N. Shoop Avenue, check on welfare.
2:54 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, telephone harassment.
5:29 p.m., Depot Street, trespassing.
6:16 p.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, vandalism.
Saturday, Jan. 30
9:02 a.m., 432 Potter St., animal call.
10:25 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of harassment.
11:21 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, lost item reported.
12:43 p.m., 127 E. Walnut St., harassment.
3:58 p.m., 425 Cole St. #503, loud noise.
Sunday, Jan. 31
12:10 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #703, mental issue.
11:15 a.m., 226 W. Chestnut St., check on welfare.
11:16 a.m., 600 block E. Airport Highway, disabled vehicle.
Monday, Feb. 1
2:10 p.m., 427 Howard St., family trouble.
3:02 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, assault.
10:16 p.m., 411 Cherry St., suspicious activity.
11:13 p.m., 840 W. Elm St., 911 hang-up.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
12:26 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, assault.
2:42 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, fight.
11:21 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #44, civil matter.
4:28 p.m., 412 E. Chestnut St., 911 hang-up.